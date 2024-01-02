Highlights Numerous top footballers are eligible to sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs as their contracts expire in June 2024

La Liga and Ligue 1 have several notable players who could be on the move, including Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Kylian Mbappe.

Key names in Serie A who could be available include Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez, Leonardo Spinazzola and more.

January is now upon us and with the arrival of the new year, we also have the opening of the 2024 January transfer window. This means clubs across Europe are able to seek out new signings by splashing out the cash to improve their squads with fresh arrivals or alternatively sell players to raise funds or simply offload deadwood.

Money doesn't always have to be spent to land a new player, though. After all, there are a number of top footballers who will see their contracts expire in around six months from now.

With that being the case, if a player's contract expires on June 30, 2024, as of January 1, they are allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club. If an individual was hoping to move from one English team to another, for instance, they can only begin talks one month before their contract expires.

Taking that into account, GIVEMESPORT has made a list of the notable players across Europe's top five big leagues – England, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany – who are now able to sign a pre-contract agreement, using information from The Athletic and Transfermarkt. It should be noted that these players can still sign new terms with their current clubs at any moment, while some may also have extension clauses in their current contracts that can be triggered.

Out-of-contract Premier League players

Key names: Raphael Varane, Thiago, Jorginho, Thiago Silva, Anthony Martial

A whole host of top Premier League players could be on the move before long with Manchester United potentially in need of a defensive revamp if senior men Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Aaron Wan-Bissaka opt to sign pre-contract agreements elsewhere. West Ham United could also be set for big chances with four key first-team regulars at risk of leaving but at least they've recently managed to tie Tomas Soucek down to a new three-and-a-half-year deal.

It is interesting to note that Manchester City are only looking likely to lose third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson. Perhaps they've learnt their lesson after seeing captain Ilkay Gundogan join Barcelona for free last summer.

Out-of-contract Premier League players Players Club Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny Arsenal Bertrand Traore Aston Villa Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Christie Bournemouth Ben Mee Brentford Adam Lallana, James Milner, Danny Welbeck Brighton Josh Brownhill Burnley Thiago Silva Chelsea Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes Crystal Palace Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gueye, Dele Alli Everton Kenny Tete, Tosin Adarabioyo, Willian Fulham Adrian, Joel Matip, Thiago Liverpool Scott Carson Manchester City Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial Manchester United Fabian Schar Newcastle United Serge Aurier, Felipe, Chris Wood Nottingham Forest Eric Dier, Ivan Perisic Tottenham Hotspur Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio West Ham United Stats via Transfermarkt

Read more: Incredible XI of footballers whose current contracts expire in 2024

Out-of-contract La Liga players

Key names: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Ivan Rakitic, Koke

You could build some midfield with all the technically gifted midfielders on the list of La Liga stars soon to be out of contract. Real Madrid icons Luka Modric and Toni Kroos stand out, while Sevilla man Ivan Rakitic is another cultured centre-mid who is still a fine player despite his age.

Fullback options for Barcelona Sergi Roberto and Marcos Alonso could also be on the move shortly but they both have options to extend their contracts, making their situation less precarious. Sergio Ramos, Dani Parejo, Iker Muniain and Koke are other big names from across Spain who may soon be looking for a fresh challenge with both Atletico Madrid and Sevilla set for potentially busy summers.

Out-of-contract La Liga players Players Club Iker Muniain Athletic Bilbao Cesar Azpilicueta, Stefan Savic, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso, Koke Atletico Madrid Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso Barcelona Juan Miranda, Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Nacho Fernández, Lucas Vázquez, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos Real Madrid Sergio Ramos, Ivan Rakitic, Erik Lamela Sevilla Dani Parejo Villarreal Stats via Transfermarkt

Out-of-contract Serie A players

Key names: Alexis Sanchez, Leonardo Spinazzola, Adrien Rabiot, Olivier Giroud, Piotr Zielinski

Veteran forward Olivier Giroud is one of the more notable names on this list, at 37 years old now it remains to be seen how much longer he has left at the highest level. Luka Jovic is another AC Milan striker playing for his future, having signed just a one-year deal when joining in the summer of 2023.

Alexis Sanchez has struggled at Inter Milan of late, with just two goals and zero assists after 13 appearances across all competitions. It wouldn't be a shock if the 35-year-old was playing his football elsewhere next season.

Out-of-contract Serie A players Players Club Olivier Giroud, Luka Jovic AC Milan Marten de Roon Atalanta Alexis Sanchez Inter Milan Daniele Rugani, Adrien Rabiot Juventus Felipe Anderson, Daichi Kamada Lazio Pablo Mari Monza Alex Meret, Piotr Zielinski Napoli Leonardo Spinazzola Roma Stats via Transfermarkt

Out-of-contract Ligue 1 players

Key names: Keylor Navas, Kylian Mbappe, Layvin Kurzawa, Tiago Djalo, Pape Gueye

There is only one name that's going to steal all the focus here and that is, of course, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The French winger has long-flirted with Real Madrid and he could seal a move soon. However, he does have the option to extend his stay at PSG for another season, but he has the final say on that – not his current club.

Elsewhere Lille may well be hoping to keep a few important players around for a little longer. Notably, Atlético Madrid, Juventus, and Inter Milan are all reportedly interested in signing Tiago Djalo and he could even be sold in the winter so the Ligue 1 outfit don't lose their star asset without at least getting some sort of transfer fee.

Out-of-contract Ligue 1 players Players Club Tiago Djalo, Yusuf Yazici, Adam Ounas Lille Pape Gueye Marseille Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco Keylor Navas, Layvin Kurzawa, Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Ibrahima Sissoko Strasbourg Stats via Transfermarkt

Out-of-contract Bundesliga players

Key names: Marco Reus, Mats Hummels, Thomas Meunier, Leandro Barreiro, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

It's hard to imagine a Borussia Dortmund team without Marco Reus, as he's been pulling the strings in attack for 12 years now after arriving from Borussia Mönchengladbach in January 2012. But the German, as well as other regulars such as Mats Hummels, Marius Wolf, and Thomas Meunier, could all agree to sign pre-contracts with new sides over the coming weeks and months.

While a lot of the names on this list may be a little past their prime, Leandro Barreiro's uncertain status may draw some attention from Europe. The talented defensive midfielder is only 23 years of age and is being watched by "half of Europe" according to Mainz sporting director Martin Schmidt.