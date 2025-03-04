Summary Retired footballers can find wealth by diversifying into businesses in media, property and fashion.

Successful post-football ventures include Marlon Harewood's luxury car business, Robbie Fowler's property investments, and Mathieu Flamini's biochemistry firm.

Football legends like David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Andres Iniesta have also built empires away from the sport.

Being a professional footballer is a short-lived career and one that does not guarantee any financial stability once a player's career is over. After retirement, most will look at work in coaching or punditry as it is the most natural fit for them, but that will naturally lead to a pay decrease from what they would've been earning in their prime.

Others though, have been able to take whatever knowledge and experience they have in different fields to find success in other walks of life thanks to the business they have either created or gotten involved with. And some, including these ten names, have come away even wealthier as a result.

Related 11 Footballers Who Became Even Richer After Retiring Football is a sport that is seeing its players earning eye-watering amounts of money, but some ex-players have found greater wealth post-retirement.

Marlon Harewood

Founder of MH 10 Global

Close

Former West Ham United striker, Marlon Harewood, recently had a resurgence to fame thanks to Jill Scott. However, he has made a handy fortune since the end of his playing days. Known for his impressive goal-scoring record, Harewood made 142 appearances for the Hammers, finding the back of the net 47 times, before moving on to play for various English clubs until his retirement in 2016.

Since stepping away from football, Harewood has built a thriving luxury car vehicle business. While the company began its journey before his retirement, it truly flourished once he focused his full attention on it. Specialising in bespoke customisations for high-end vehicles, MH10's clientele includes some of football’s biggest stars, particularly Premier League players who seek exclusive, tailored modifications for their cars.

Robbie Fowler