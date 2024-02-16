Highlights Wayne Rooney may swap football for boxing and take a fight in the Misfits promotion.

Successful boxers who had previously played football include Tommy Martin, Curtis Woodhouse, and Katie Taylor.

Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand have also tried their hand at boxing, though neither of the Manchester United duo went professional.

The footballing world was recently stunned after reports confirmed that Wayne Rooney is considering swapping football for the boxing ring and taking a fight in the Misfits promotion, as reported by the Daily Mirror. The former Manchester United and England legend has been out of work following his dismissal by Birmingham City after just two wins in 15 games.

Following his disastrous spell with the Midlands outfit, if another managerial club doesn't come calling, we may see Rooney follow in the footsteps of Logan Paul and KSI in Misfits. Rooney has always been a big fan of the sport and has been in regular contact with Eddie Hearn.

Therefore, it wouldn't be a massive surprise if he were to dip his toe into the boxing water. He was a member of a boxing club in Liverpool in his youth and walked out with Ricky Hatton for his fight against Jose Luis Castillo in Las Vegas all the way back in 2007.

So, with the former forward interested in a career with the gloves on, which other players have stepped inside the ring? GIVEMESPORT are here to look at 10 other footballers who pulled on a pair of gloves, with some much more successful than others.

Tommy Martin

Former club: Peterborough

Once on the books at Peterborough, like many athletes during their young career, Tommy Martin was faced with a decision to either continue playing football or head into the world of boxing. The former Posh youth goalkeeper eventually chose to take up the latter, competing in the light-welterweight division.

While he was offered a scholarship by the League One outfit, Martin's ambition was to compete in the ring and not in between the sticks. Speaking BBC Radio Cambridgeshire, he said: ''As soon as I stepped into the gym, I thought 'I don't want to be on a cold, muddy football pitch - I want to be in the gym punching someone's head in.''

Making his professional debut in 2012, he would soon emerge as one of England's top talents and one of the hottest prospects in the division. In 2015, he defeated Ricky Boylan for the English title, becoming the youngest fighter in history to capture the belt. In the same year, he beat Michael Devine for the WBA Continental super lightweight title, but his career ended in tragedy. A year on from his wins against Boylan and Devine, Martin faced Wayne Hibbert for the Commonwealth belt and was knocked out in the twelfth and final round of a back-and-forth clash. The former keeper suffered a bleed on the brain during the bout and was forced to retire from the sport.

Curtis Woodhouse

Former clubs: Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Peterborough, Hull City, Grimsby

Fans of Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Peterborough United will be all too familiar with the name Curtis Woodhouse. He made his senior debut for the Blades before joining Birmingham in 2001. He was part of the side that earned promotion to the Premier League in the 2001/02 season as they defeated Norwich on penalties in the play-off final. Unfortunately, he barely had the chance to impress on the big stage, only making limited appearances off the bench before leaving in 2003.

Stints at Peterborough, Hull and Grimsby followed, but he later stated he had 'fallen out of love with football' and decided to move into boxing at the age of 26. Out of all the footballers who ventured into the ring, Woodhouse was one of the more successful players to put on the gloves, winning multiple domestic titles, including the British light-welterweight belt, before retiring in 2017 with a record of 24-7.

Leon McKenzie

Former clubs: Crystal Palace, Fulham, Peterborough United, Norwich City, Coventry City, Charlton Athletic

There seems to be a bit of a pattern forming here. Yet another former Peterborough United player features on the list. Leon McKenzie started his professional career at Crystal Palace, making his debut in 1995, before loan spells with Fulham and Peterborough. The former striker signed for Posh on a permanent deal in 2000, scoring 49 goals in 97 games. He then had a successful spell at Norwich before working his way down the footballing ladder.

He retired from football in 2013 after a brief stint at Corby Town. While most players opt to stick their feet up, McKenzie chose to take up another sport. Boxing was in his blood. His father was a decorated boxer, while his uncle is Duke McKenzie, a former three-time world champion. After making his debut soon after retiring from football, it wasn't long before he beat John McCallum for the British super-middleweight title. After two defeats in a row, he retired from the sport in 2017 with a professional record of 8-2-1.

Roy Keane

Former clubs: Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Celtic

During his career as a professional player, Roy Keane was known for his intensity and aggression. Therefore, it's no surprise that the former Republic of Ireland midfielder once wore the boxing gloves. He took up the sport at the age of nine after following his brother into a local amateur boxing gym in Cork. His brother focused predominately on boxing, while Keane had to juggle between boxing and his footballing career with local side Rockmount.

Despite his eagerness to make it as a professional footballer, Keane did have a few fights at amateur level. Speaking about the experience on Sky's Stick to Football podcast Keane expressed his love for the sport:

''My brother had about 50 amateur fights but I had about four fights. I was unbeaten, you know what I mean. It was great, brilliant when you were younger with training, I loved everything about it and the discipline.''

Lauren Price

Former club: Cardiff City

Lauren Price is one of the most well known names in British boxing right now. However, many may not know that the 29-year-old had success as a footballer. Back in her day, Price played as a centre-back for Cardiff City and was part of the team that won the first Welsh Premier Women's Football League title in 2013. Price also featured regularly for Wales’s Under-17 and Under-19 teams before earning two senior caps.

In 2014, she won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. It was at that point Price realised she had to choose between football and boxing and eventually chose the latter. Her biggest achievement in the sport came in 2020 when she beat Li Qian to win gold at the Olympic Games. Since turning professional in 2022, Price remains unbeaten in the ring and has a professional record of 4-0 at the time of writing.

Katie Taylor

Former clubs: Lourdes Celtic, St James's Gate, St Catherine's, Peamount United

Katie Taylor is without a shadow of a doubt the biggest name in the history of women's boxing. The Irish star is an Olympic gold medalist and a true legend of the sport. She's a two-weight world champion and has only been beaten once in the ring when she moved up a weight class. However, she went on to avenge her defeat to Chantelle Cameron last year, winning via majority decision.

With that being said, before her time in boxing, many may not know that she was actually a very good footballer. She was that good, she even played for Ireland’s Under-19 side at the age of only 15. The boxing sensation would go on to earn 11 caps for the senior side, scoring twice, before the midfielder left her promising career as a footballer to concentrate on the fight game.

Ian Wright

Former clubs: Crystal Palace, Arsenal, West Ham, Nottingham Forest

During the peak of his powers, Ian Wright was arguably one of the best strikers in England. Between 1991 and 1998, Wright established himself as a real fan-favourite with Arsenal after breaking through at Crystal Palace. After leaving north London in 1998, Wright had spells at West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Celtic and Burnley before retiring in 2000.

14 years after retiring from professional football, Wright decided to compete inside the ring in a charity exhibition. There was a slight twist, though. He went in there against a pal, golf pro Tony Healy. Wright, 60, entered on fight night in a robe with LL Cool J’s ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ blaring. In what was an entertaining bout, Wright's only fight inside the ring ended in a split-draw.

Diego Maradona

Former clubs: Aregntinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, Newell's Old Boys

Arguably one of the best players to step foot on the pitch, Diego Maradona once tried his luck inside the ring. He enjoyed great success at Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors before moving to Barcelona in 1982. However, he was more remembered for his time in Italy with Napoli. Guiding his beloved Argentina to the World Cup in 1986, Maradona retired from the sport of football in 1997.

He once promised his friend and two-weight world champion, Santos Laciar, a fight after he was done playing football. In 1996, the pair went head-to-head in the ring for a three-round exhibition. Despite still playing for Boca Juniors, Maradona had the height and weight advantage over the former flyweight star. The pair didn't take the bout too seriously, exchanging friendly blows and even playfully punching the referee at one point.

Wayne Bridge

Former clubs: Southampton, Chelsea, Fulham, Man City, West Ham, Sunderland, Brighton, Reading

Wayne Bridge made his senior debut on the pitch for Southampton back in 1998 before moving to Chelsea in 2003 and going on to win the Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup with the west London side. The former England full-back then joined Manchester City in 2009, but most of his time was spent out on loan. He retired from the sport in 2014 after a season with Reading.

Four years after retirement, he was back in the sporting world, but this time, in boxing. Bridge showed some skills during a charity boxing match for Sport Relief as he took on reality TV star Spencer Matthews. Bridge's right-hand and jab work proved effective during the course of their clash. It's fair to say that Matthews got battered over three rounds and was handed two standing eight counts.

Rio Ferdinand

Former clubs: West Ham, Leeds, Man United, QPR

Following his move to Old Trafford in 2002, Rio Ferdinand went on to become one of the club's best defenders and one of the best centre-backs in the history of the league. The former England star won six Premier League titles during his time with the Manchester outfit and was also part of the Champions League winning team that beat rivals Chelsea in the 2008 final in Moscow.

After leaving the club in 2014, Ferdinand spent one year at QPR before retiring in 2015. Despite enjoying the retirement life for a brief spell, his ambition to succeed in sports was too good. In 2017, aged 37, he announced that he would transition into the world of boxing with a documentary being filmed to show his progress as he made the switch to combat sports. Unfortunately, he was denied a license by the British Boxing Board of Control and retired without a competitive bout under his belt.