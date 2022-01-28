Highlights While many professional footballers have escaped poverty, a select few have wealthy backgrounds.

English stars such as Patrick Bamford and Frank Lampard were both financially supported in their youth.

Others such as Andrea Pirlo and Oliver Bierhoff have taken advantage of their privilege since retirement.

For the vast majority of people around the world, the amount of money that top-level footballers earn would be truly life-changing. A report from Sporting News suggested that the average salary for Premier League stars is roughly £3.6 million per year. Some players have been open about their childhood struggles and what football has done for them and their families. Others, though, didn't have the same worries growing up.

There are some incredibly wealthy people in football, partly due to the incredible sponsorship deals and other investments the athletes make with their riches. However, these eleven names already had a windfall waiting for them to soften the blow if they never reached the heights that they did.

1 Robin van Persie

The former striker comes from an artisitc background

Before he was banging in goals for Arsenal and winning the Premier League title with Manchester United, Robin van Persie found himself growing up in a household of artists. The former striker's mother was a painter and jewelry designer, as well as a teacher for special needs children.

His father, on the other hand, was a renowned sculptor. His website is filled with some of his previous creations and his mentality towards his work is shared by his son, as he explained in an interview with the Independent:

"We both work very hard to achieve what we want, you know. And I think that’s important too. It doesn’t come by itself. He has had to work hard."

2 Gerard Pique

The legendary defender has been surrounded by wealth all his life

Football fans were amazed at the start of 2022 when Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique shared a screenshot of a bank transfer on social media, showing he received a payment of more than two million euros in December 2021. Yet he’s no stranger to financial prosperity. The Spaniard’s dad, Joan, is a lawyer and businessman, while his mother, Montserrat, is the director of a Barcelona hospital.

Since his retirement, the multi-time Champions League winner has looked to expand his own business portfolio. He is the owner FC Andorra and Gimnastic Manresa and also the founder of an eSports team and the mind behind the seven-aside tournament known as the Kings League. He also made the suggestion of seeing the Spanish Super Cup be transformed into a four-team competition that takes place outside of Spain.

3 Hugo Lloris

The World Cup trophy isn't the only gold that Lloris is familiar with

Former Tottenham Hotspur and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was born into wealth. His mother, Marie, is a successful attorney, while his father, Luc, is an investment banker. As a result of their careers, Lloris enjoyed an upper-class childhood that included daily tennis lessons.

It was not tennis that Lloris' heart desired though, as he would go on to become one of the better shot-stoppers of his generation, leading France to World Cup glory in 2018. At 37-years-old, he is currently plying his trade in the MLS for LAFC, where he is surprisingly the joint 22nd highest paid goalkeeper in the division.

4 Andrea Pirlo

The Italian stallion part owns his father's successful business

The Pirlo name was well known in Brescia long before Andrea became a football legend. His father founded a steel company in the Italian city in 1982, something which the football icon has since acquired a stake in.

It should be no surprise that Pirlo is from an affluent background, given that he often exuded class on the football pitch. Although he is one of many who may not have transitioned into management quite as successfully as he would've liked, he has plenty to fall back on should it continue to be a struggle. He is also a wine connoisseur, with the vineyard he owns producing somewhere between 15-20,000 bottles per year, according to reports.

5 Patrick Bamford

The Leeds United star denies he has net worth of close to £5 billion

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford came from a privileged background, according to the Daily Mail, and was privately-educated at Nottingham High School. He excelled at school, achieving 10 GCSEs, including five A*s, and even had the chance to go to Harvard University in the US.

However, the former Chelsea youngster has had to explain that he is not the son of billionaire Lord Anthony Bamford, as he clarified on That Peter Crouch Podcast:

"Someone picked it up one time and said, it's your dad, isn't it? And all of a sudden it spread like wildfire. I remember when we got promoted, we had a little do in the hotel. Even the assistant - he's left now - under Marcelo [Bielsa] was like, 'Honestly, I'm so happy for the way that you work, especially with how rich you dad is and where he's from. "I was thinking, 'What? My dad’s from Newark. What are you on about?’"

6 Will Hughes

Hughes went to the same school as some famous names

Crystal Palace midfielder Will Hughes attended the same school as Jeremy Clarkson, Roald Dahl and Basil Rathbone: the super-posh Repton School in Derbyshire. Little else is known about the Englishman’s upbringing, but it’s clear he didn’t want for much.

The Englishman, who was once touted as being a future star for his national team, has forged a career out of being a no-nonsense warrior in the middle of the park, somewhat contradicting the stereotype that many might have about someone from his background. He has carved out respectable legacies for the likes of Derby County and Watford, as well as current club Palace.

7 Mario Gotze

The World Cup winner is not the only famous Gotze

Mario Gotze’s father is the renowned professor Jurgen Gotze, who was a member of the computer science department at the prestigious Yale University in the 1990s. It’s been suggested that Gotze was able to progress through the youth system at Borussia Dortmund thanks to his father’s influence.

Even if that is the case, the German playmaker's ability was more than deserving of breaking through the ranks. He was the youngest player on the pitch when he scored the only goal of the game as Germany beat Argentina to win the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He is also part of one of the richest couples in football, alongside his wife Ann-Kathrin, who is a well-known model.

8 Faiq Bolkiah

Introducing the world’s richest footballer. Faiq Bolkiah is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei, who is worth an estimated $20 billion. You might never have heard of Bolkiah, but he joined Leicester City from Chelsea in 2016. The midfielder spent four years at Leicester but failed to make a first-team appearance for the Foxes.

Unfortunately for Bolkiah, he never quite reached the heights he may have dreamed of, and is currently playing his football in Thailand for Ratchaburi FC. In February 2024, the winger suffered a horrible broken leg which, at the time of writing, he is yet to have recovered from.

9 Michael Doughty

Doughty is the son of a former Nottingham Forest owner

Michael Doughty, who played for a list of clubs including QPR and Swindon Town before retiring at the age of 27, is the son of the late Nottingham Forest owner Nigel Doughty. The co-chairman and co-founder of a European private equity firm, Doughty’s net worth in 2011 was estimated to be £130 million, which made him the 537th wealthiest person in the country.

The former Swindon man has never been shy about his background, telling the Guardian:

"I’ll never apologise for my background because I’m very proud of what my dad was able to achieve and I’m very proud of my own achievements, and that’s who I am. Whether you’re from a council estate in Liverpool or you went to probably the most quintessential British school, there’s common ground and that’s being a human being and a good person."

10 Gianluca Vialli

The Italian was the son of a self-made millionaire

Chelsea hero Gianluca Vialli is the son of a self-made millionaire. The Italian grew up in the enormous Castello di Belgioioso in Cremona, which had 60 rooms, according to The Guardian.

He didn't let the luxuries he had at his disposal quell his passion for footballm though. Vialli had a legendary career as both a player and manager, before tragically passing away in January 2023 at the age of 58 due to pancreatic cancer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gianluca Vialli was the first Italian to ever manager a Premier League club when he became Chelsea manager in 1998.

11 Oliver Bierhoff

The legendary German now works in the NFL

Former Germany forward Olivier Bierhoff earned 70 caps for his country and played for AC Milan in what was a fine career. His work ethic likely came from his father, who was an energy company chief.

Bierhoff was made to work hard on the pitch by his dad, Dr. Rolf Bierhoff, after he returned home from training with a spotless kit. According to the Mirror, the story goes that Dr. Bierhoff poured water on grass in the family’s garden before getting Olivier to practice diving headers on the patch after it had turned to ice.

Since retirement, the former international has become the chairman of FINVIA Sports and also switched sports to become a consultant for the New England Patriots.

12 Frank Lampard

He would go on to become Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer, but 'super' Frank Lampard could've become an accountant if one of his former teachers is to be believed. The Englishman, who was one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the Premier League, grew up in a footballing family as his dad, Frank Lampard senior and uncle, Harry Redknapp, both played for West Ham United.

The junior Lampard would follow suit, after excelling in education. He would eventually do the same on the pitch, retiring after multiple domestic honours and a Champions League title to boot. Unfortunately, he hasn't quite found the same levels of success on the sidelines.

13 Kaka

The former Ballon d'Or winner didn't come from Brazil's favelas

To say that the former Ballon d'Or winner was wealthy, at least in comparison to some of the other names on this list, may be a stretch. However, Kaka most certainly didn't come from poverty as is the case for many of Brazil's brightest stars.

The likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo all grew up in the favelas, known to be the home of poverty in the country. For them, football was an escape and an opportunity to get their families away from their troubled lives. For Kaka though, it was merely a sport he loved and was brilliant at, as his father was a respected engineer while his mother worked as a school teacher. He was comfortable as a child, something that can't be said for everyone who wore the famous yellow jersey alongside him.