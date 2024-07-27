Highlights Top football clubs seek world-class players on free transfers to save money and strengthen their squads.

Elite talents like Lionel Messi and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be available for free in 2025.

A star-studded XI of players out of contract in 2025 would be good enough to win the Champions League.

The financial power of football clubs in the modern day might be ever-growing, but that doesn't mean top teams don't love a bargain. These deals don't come any sweeter than snapping up a world-class player without having to pay a transfer fee.

Many elite talents have entered the final 12 months of their contracts and could be available on a free transfer in 2025. Kylian Mbappe is the highest-profile signing of this kind to have been wrapped up in the summer of 2024, and it will be extremely difficult for any bosman signing to top Real Madrid's latest addition.

Related 12 Biggest Signings of the Summer So Far (2024) There's already been a host of talent that have moved clubs during the summer. We rank the 10 biggest signings of the transfer window to date.

That said, below is the best XI that can be made up of players who will be available on a free transfer in 2025. The level of players in this team is staggering and they would likely be strong favourites to win the Champions League at a canter.

Best XI of Players Out of Contract in 2025 Position Player Club Contract End GK Andriy Lunin Real Madrid Jun 30, 2025 RB Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Jun 30, 2025 CB Harry Maguire Manchester United Jun 30, 2025 CB Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Jun 30, 2025 LB Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich Jun 30, 2025 CM Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Jun 30, 2025 CM Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Jun 30, 2025 CAM Lionel Messi Inter Miami Dec 31, 2025 RW Mohamed Salah Liverpool Jun 30, 2025 ST Heung-min Son Tottenham Jun 30, 2025 LW Neymar Al-Hilal Jun 30, 2025

Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer, and it's clear to see why. With the return of Thibaut Courtois, it appears unlikely the Ukraine international will be Carlo Ancelotti's first choice between the sticks for the upcoming campaign.

The most logical step is to either persuade Lunin to agree to new terms, knowing he'll be the back-up to Courtois, or find him a new home and bring in a transfer fee. If neither of those routes are taken, the 25-year-old will be allowed to walk out the door for free in 12 months. It would be a brilliant signing for another top European club as he proved to be one of the best-performing 'keepers in Real Madrid's run to their historic 15th Champions League crown.

Defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, Virgil van Dijk, Alphonso Davies

Liverpool fans, look away. The Reds have yet to agree on new deals for two vital members of their backline, and more importantly, their captain and vice-captain. Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been cornerstones of the Merseyside-base outfit's rise back to the top of the sport, but could both leave for nothing at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

The duo are perhaps the two most important men in the entire side and Arne Slot will be desperate to keep hold of his star players to make life after Jurgen Klopp as easy as possible. Meanwhile, Manchester United also risk losing one of the most expensive defenders in football history without getting anything in return.

Related Every Current Premier League Captain [Ranked] From Reece James to Virgil van Dijk, these are how the Premier League captains stack up against one another.

Harry Maguire - the Red Devils' former skipper - has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for several years but now may be the time to cash in on the England international. There is an option for an extra year in his current contract, but it's yet to be seen if the 31-year-old would be willing to extend.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid due to his ongoing contract saga, and another man in the same boat is Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich. The Canadian has been on the Spanish club's radar since breaking through as an electric and attacking full-back. The Spanish giants may finally get their man in 2025 to form an even more frightening backline.

Midfield

Joshua Kimmich, Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi

Firstly, what a midfield trio this would be. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami contract runs until the final day of 2025, meaning the Argentine wouldn't be available at the same time as the other 10 players in this team. Despite his advancing age, who in their right mind would turn down the opportunity to sign the greatest player of all time without having to part ways with a transfer fee?

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the players in this XI who looks more likely to leave before the expiry of his current deal. The Manchester City superstar has been instrumental in the recent glory at the Etihad, but speculation is mounting that the Belgian assist machine may be tempted by the lucrative money on offer in the Saudi Pro League. If not this summer, it looks extremely likely he will be heading for the exit in 2025 at the latest.

Related "Unbelievable" Star Among 5 Kevin De Bruyne Replacements Man City Must Target With Kevin De Bruyne potentially on the verge of leaving Man City, a new era must be ushered in at the Etihad.

Joshua Kimmich plays as a right-back more often than a midfielder, but he is still one of the most technically proficient defensive midfielders on the planet when he does take up this role. His Bayern Munich future became uncertain during Thomas Tuchel's reign and has continued to look unpredictable ever since. The 29-year-old still has many years at the top of the sport left and would be quite a coup on a free transfer next summer.

Attack

Mohamed Salah, Heung-min Son, Neymar

Two of the best forwards in the Premier League, Heung-min Son and Mohamed Salah, have just 12 months remaining on their contracts. Tottenham will be desperate to tie their captain down to fresh terms as Son has become the talisman in the north London side ever since Harry Kane's departure.

Salah, meanwhile, is Liverpool's third star in this team who could walk away for nothing. The Egyptian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia since the summer of 2023, and it's expected the interested parties would be more than happy to wait another year to get their hands on the 10th highest-scoring player in Premier League history.

Related 15 best wingers in the Premier League ranked The Premier League is filled with talent, but the incredible depth on the wings is phenomenal.

Neymar has been through injury hell in the past 12 months after missing out on the Copa America with Brazil due to an ACL injury suffered shortly after moving to Al-Hilal. The 32-year-old hardly features in his debut term in the Middle East, and he could be set for yet another move in 2025. The most expensive player in football history moving for free would be some sight to see, even if his peak years are past.