Highlights Kylian Mbappé's future at Paris Saint-Germain remains uncertain as there are reports that Real Madrid has an agreement in place to sign him.

There are several high-profile players whose contracts will also expire in 2024, potentially making them available at a low cost.

Alex Meret, Toni Kroos, Thiago Alcântara, Adrien Rabiot, and Marco Reus are among the players whose contracts will expire in the summer as things stand.

There are big question marks over Kylian Mbappé’s future at Paris Saint-Germain. The 25-year-old was one of the big talking points of last summer’s transfer window, at one point telling his club that he would not be extending his contract.

The winger has stuck around in France though – scoring 21 goals in 22 games so far – but plenty of uncertainly remains. After all, a July report from Sky Sports even stated that PSG believe Los Blancos already have an agreement in place to sign the attacker.

If that's the case, PSG may well have to try and sell the striker this winter when the 2024 January transfer market opens, or else risk losing him for free when his contract expires in the summer.

All of this uncertainty got us thinking about some of the other high-profile players who might also be without a team in the summer of 2024. As it turns out, there are actually quite a few good players who could be available on the cheap soon enough.

So, with some help from Transfermarkt, we have put together a team of players who could be playing their final seasons of football at their current clubs.

It should be noted that some of the footballers in this 4-3-3 formation could end up signing contract extensions in the near future. But we are looking at the present and, at the time of writing, the status of those listed below remains up in the air.

What's more, with the January transfer market soon to be opened, some of these players could also agree to sign pre-contract deals with foreign clubs. So without further ado, here is GIVEMESPORT's incredible XI of players who will see their contracts expire in 2024.

Alex Meret

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer may well be a bigger name out of contract in the summer, but at 37 years of age, it's fair to say his best years are probably behind him now. As for Alex Meret, the Napoli goalkeeper is still just 26 and both the present and the future look bright.

Let's not forget about the recent past either. The Italian played 34 times in Serie A last season, keeping 16 clean sheets and letting in just 24 goals, as his side won their first Scudetto since 1990. If he doesn't renew in Naples, Meret will surely have no shortage of offers elsewhere.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Right-back

If you play in defence for Manchester United, your reputation probably has been damaged in recent years but that can be said for most footballers to have spent time at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era and they can't all be bad. Despite some struggles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is still regarded as one of the best tacklers in the Premier League and shouldn't be overlooked by those on a hunt for a bargain.

Having wracked up a wealth of top-flight experience with the Red Devils and Crystal Palace before that – 160 league games in total – the 26-year-old could do a job for most teams. He may not be great when it comes to contributing to the attack, but his defensive qualities are outstanding. In a less pressured environment, he could potentially flourish.

Joël Matip

Centre-back

Joël Matip is one of many former Schalke 04 players to have moved onto bigger and brighter things since leaving the German outfit, and at Liverpool, he has proven his value time and time again. Indeed, including the Premier League and Champions League, he has won every trophy on offer for the Reds.

However, injury issues have always been a concern for the player and with his contract up in the summer, Matip is currently sidelined after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). With that being the case, he might not ever actually play for the Reds again.

Eric Dier

Centre-back

The Tottenham Hotspur defender divides the opinion of fans at times but was a regular starter for Spurs last year. Eric Dier made 33 league appearances for the side, and Football Insider wrote in April that the north London club were keen to agree a new three-year deal with the 29-year-old.

However, under Ange Postecoglou game time has been hard to come by. Indeed, the Englishman has started just one Premier League game all season. Still, Dier isn't 30 yet and is a proven international (with 49 caps for the Three Lions), so could be wanted by several decent clubs if he doesn't renew at Tottenham.

Ivan Perišić

Left-back

Another Tottenham man who hasn't had much game time this term, albeit for a very different reason. Ivan Perišić sadly suffered an ACL injury at the start of the current campaign, and like Matip, that could spell the end for him at his current club.

He may be known as a more attack-minded player but the Croatian is often asked to play as a left-wingback and has dropped into a deeper left-back role at times in his career too. Alejandro Balde was previously a more exciting shout for this position but finally agreed to renew terms with Barcelona in September to put a halt to any speculation over his future.

Toni Kroos

Central midfield

It appears as though Real Madrid could be set for a major midfield reshuffle in the summer with Luka Modrić expected to leave and long-term centre-mid partner Toni Kroos also potentially on his way out. At least they have prepped for the future with Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Kroos is 33 now but still stars regularly for Los Blancos and with Modrić 38, the German is probably the more appealing of the two to pick up on a free transfer. Recent reports in Spain suggest that Kroos is open to staying but he wants to be guaranteed minutes and this could depend on Carlo Ancelotti – who may also be leaving Madrid in the summer.

Thiago Alcântara

Central midfield

It wasn't that long ago that Thiago Alcântara had a clear case for being the best midfielder in the world after his silky displays in the middle of the park helped lead Bayern Munich to a European famous treble. And while he has shown glimpses of that quality for Liverpool, his time in England has been marred by injury.

This season, for instance, he is yet to play once and last term he managed just 14 starts in the Premier League. For that reason, those at Anfield may not deem it wise to offer the Spaniard a new deal but at 32 he could still likely land a big contract elsewhere in the summer if needed.

Adrien Rabiot

Central midfield

The Juventus midfielder renewed his contract with the club until 2024 after impressing last season with 11 goals and six assists in all competitions. However, Bianconeri fans will have to wait and see if he extends his stay at the Allianz Stadium beyond next summer.

Both Manchester United and Newcastle have been linked with Adrien Rabiot in recent months and he may well be tempted by a move to England. Interest from other clubs across Europe is also likely, so don't be surprised if the Frenchman delays making any final decision for a while just yet.

Kylian Mbappé

Left-wing

The biggest name in this list, and the one who looks most likely to move clubs at some point in the next year. However, the big question is whether that move will come in January or in the summer.

Real Madrid is the most likely destination and if PSG want to get any money for their player, they will have to sell next month. The latest reporting from L'Équipe suggests that Mbappé is happy to stick around in Paris for the rest of the season and the club remains in talks over his possibly agreeing new terms. At this stage, however, it feels as though a move to Spain is inevitable.

Gabriel Barbosa

Striker

This one might seem a little out of the blue but Gabriel Barbosa has been banging the goals in for Flamengo for some time now, with 141 in 253 games for the Brazilian giants. He struggled as a youngster with Inter Milan, lasting just 10 games, in Italy but could have a second bite at the cherry at a different European club this summer.

It's even been reported that Man Utd could be hoping to do business this winter. As per the Mirror, the Red Devils are willing to offer Antony in part exchange on loan for the 27-year-old striker. Barbosa is certainly a player to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and perhaps months.

Marco Reus

Right-wing

Finally, to end our XI, we have Marco Reus on the flank. The 34-year-old is in the twilight of his career and will no doubt be remembered as a Borussia Dortmund legend for many years to come but his time with the German club could be drawing to an end.

He gave up the BVB captaincy last summer, which suggests he's not quite able to give to the club in the same way that he once was, but you shouldn't write him off just yet. After all, he has played 22 times in all competitions this term, contributing to a combined total of five goals and three assists.

FULL TEAM: