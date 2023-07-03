Highlights Manchester United's Antony and Sadio Mané have seen their market values decrease by €40 million, the highest drop among the listed players throughout 2023.

Two other Man United players join Antony in the top six.

Other players on the list include Chelsea's Raheem Sterling and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

Player transfer values are always fluctuating, but some big names have seen their price tags slashed over the course of 2023. Due to various factors such as poor form, injuries and prolonged spells without game time, these players have fallen from grace in a short space of time.

Footballers that have previously been linked with big-money moves in recent seasons are now unlikely to attract the same calibre of clubs. There are even a couple of Premier League and Champions League winners among the players who have seen their market value decrease the most.

The age of a player can also have an impact on their transfer value, as a club will be purchasing them with little chance of breaking even with a future sale. With all that in mind, see the players that have decreased in transfer value the most over 2023, below.

Players with the Biggest Market Value Decrease in 2023 Player Club Value Decrease Antony Manchester United €40 million Sadio Mané Bayern Munich / Al-Nassr €40 million Jadon Sancho Manchester United €35 million Wesley Fofana Chelsea €33 million Neymar PSG / Al-Hilal €30 million Mason Mount Cheslea / Manchester United €30 million Joao Cancelo Manchester City / Bayern Munich / Barcelona €30 million Marc Cucurella Chelsea €30 million Nabil Fekir Real Betis €28 million Raheem Sterling Chelsea €25 million Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich €25 million Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio / Al-Hilal €25 million Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid €25 million David Alaba Real Madrid €25 million Marco Verratti PSG / Al-Arabi €25 million Robert Lewandowski Barcelona €25 million Valuations via Transfermarkt

1 Antony

Start of 2023: €75 million | End of 2023: €35 million

Manchester United's Antony has come under extreme scrutiny throughout the year as the Brazilian winger has failed to justify the enormous transfer fee the Red Devils paid for him in the summer of 2022. In January 2023, the 23-year-old was valued at €75 million after his first six months at Old Trafford.

United started the year in positive fashion as Antony helped his side to EFL Cup success, but the first half of the 2023/24 season has been a very different tale for the flamboyant South American. Antony failed to find the net during the first half of the campaign and has seen his value fall by more than all but one other player.

2 Sadio Mané

Start of 2023: €60 million | End of 2023: €20 million

The former Liverpool star has struggled ever since he made the switch to Bayern Munich in 2022. His side won the Bundesliga in May, but Sadio Mané was not a big part of this success due to a lack of form and persisting injury issues. Having lost his pace, which had made him such a frightening prospect for opposition defenders, the Senegal international failed to make a smooth transition to German football.

A bust-up with Leroy Sané put his future at the German club in doubt and a move to Al-Nassr to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo followed in the 2023 summer transfer window. The fall from grace from being part of one of the best front threes in recent decades to a player struggling to have a significant impact on the Saudi Pro League is one of the biggest on this entire list. His value has fallen the same amount as Antony's (€40 million).

3 Jadon Sancho

Start of 2023: €60 million | End of 2023: €25 million

Once seen as the future of the English game, the move from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United has not gone to plan for Jadon Sancho. Having taken time off to deal with personal issues, the 23-year-old winger returned in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

He flattered to deceive at times and struggled to gain any real rhythm. A public fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag has thrown his Man United future in doubt, as there appears to be no love lost between the pair. 2023 hasn't been a good year for the Englishman as he has been banished from the United squad, and he could look to make a move in 2024 with his value now sitting at just €25 million.

4 Wesley Fofana

Start of 2023: €65 million | End of 2023: €32 million

Injuries have plagued Wesley Fofana's 18 months at Chelsea. The ex-Leicester City centre-back became one of the most expensive defenders in the world when he swapped the King Power Stadium for Stamford Bridge in 2022. However, the Frenchman has failed to be consistently available during his time with the west London club.

Having missed the majority of the 2022/23 season, Fofana returned to action in February to see out the rest of the campaign in what turned out to be a disaster of a season for the Blues. The 23-year-old is yet to appear in 2023/24 after suffering a cruciate ligament tear during pre-season. His value drop from €65 million to €32 million feels harsh due to the lack of fortune Fofana has had on the injury front.

5 Neymar

Start of 2023: €75 million | End of 2023: €45 million

Neymar's transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 remains the biggest fee ever paid for a football player as it took €222 million to make the move a reality. The Brazilian spent six years in the French capital - dazzling fans with his incredible skill and eye for a goal contribution - but he failed to win the biggest prize on offer: the Champions League.

After spending a decade in Europe, Neymar departed to join the emerging force in world football that is the Saudi Pro League in 2023. The 31-year-old was only able to make five appearances for his new team in 2023 due to a horrific ACL injury that will rule him out of the 2024 Copa América. Being in his 30s, it is no surprise to see Neymar's market value dip - but to fall by 30 million euros may take some by surprise.

6 Mason Mount

Start of 2023: €75 million | End of 2023: €45 million

Mason Mount signed for Manchester United in July 2023 in an attempt to rediscover the form he'd originally shown during his initial breakthrough into the Chelsea team. The man that was a key part of the Blues' Champions League triumph in 2021 has seen a dramatic drop-off in form ever since Thomas Tuchel lost his job at Chelsea in September 2022. As a result, his value has dropped by €30 million in 2023.

Following a rough six months at the beginning of 2023, the midfielder made the move to the Theatre of Dreams in order to try and achieve his objective of featuring for England at Euro 2024. If anything, Mount's chances looked to have taken an even bigger hit since the transfer as he has failed to make an impact on his new club. Injuries haven't helped his case, but the 24-year-old was already dropped from the starting line-up by Ten Hag after the opening couple of games of the 2023/24 season.

7 Joao Cancelo

Start of 2023: €70 million | End of 2023: €40 million

Joao Cancelo may be enjoying life in Barcelona, but the Portuguese defender is still contracted to Manchester City despite falling out of favour with Pep Guardiola. The defender has hardly featured for the English champions in 2023 as he was banished on a loan move to Bayern Munich on loan in the January transfer window. Cancelo's performances in Germany were not enough to convince the Bundesliga giants to make his move permanent in the summer and this is where another loan move - this time to the Nou Camp - came about.

Beginning the year as a €70 million rated player, the Portugal defender has seen his valuation fall consistently across the year as it has become more evident that his parent club have no interest in retaining his services. Barcelona find themselves in dire financial straits, meaning they may even find it hard to expend the €40 million he is valued at to make the move permanent.

8 Marc Cucurella

Start of 2023: €55 million | End of 2023: €25 million

The Spanish defender spent the majority of 2022 as one of the most promising full-backs in the Premier League as his impressive form for Brighton resulted in a bidding war between Chelsea and Manchester City to secure his services. Marc Cucurella eventually moved to Stamford Bridge and was joined by former manager Graham Potter shortly after. This didn't help him find his feet in the way many expected it would, as the 25-year-old has been far from convincing ever since the transfer took place.

The main positive the Spaniard has brought to the club is his versatility, as Cucurella can play as a centre-back in a back three, as a left wing-back, or as a conventional left-back. During his time in Spain, he even played as a left midfielder, but this is yet to be seen in the English game. It doesn't come as a surprise that his value has fallen from €55 million to €25 million in 2023, as Chelsea have lost more games than any other Premier League team in the calendar year.

9 Nabil Fekir

Start of 2023: €40 million | End of 2023: €12 million

Nabil Fekir has been a key part of the Real Betis team since his move from Lyon in 2019. Before moving to La Liga, there was every opportunity that Premier League fans would be seeing the Frenchman's playmaking abilities on a weekly basis, but a move to Liverpool collapsed at the final stages. Regardless, eyebrows were raised when Real Betis secured Fekir's signature as he was expected to move to a top European club.

In 2023, the attacking midfielder is still plying his trade in Spain and has helped Betis make it into the Europa League, although his side were knocked out in the group stages of the 2023/24 campaign. Fekir was valued at a respectable €40 million in January 2023 but is ending the year at a valuation of only €12 million. At 30-years-old, any club that picked him up for close to that sum would be getting great value for an experienced and talented number 10.

10 Raheem Sterling

Start of 2023: €70 million | End of 2023: €45 million

Chelsea believed they were making a brilliant move by signing Raheem Sterling - who had won multiple Premier League titles with Man City - but as is the case with most of the names on this list, the transfer has yet to bear fruit. The Englishman has lost his place in Gareth Southgate's national squad as well as seeing his transfer value fall by €25 million due to a lack of consistency.

Sterling has been one of the bright sparks of Mauricio Pochettino's underwhelming time at Chelsea in the second part of 2023, but this hasn't been enough to retain some of his value. Despite the huge decrease, the 29-year-old is the joint-most valuable player on this list along with Neymar and Mason Mount, with a valuation of €45 million.

11 Leon Goretzka

Start of 2023: €65 million | End of 2023: €40 million

Leon Goretzka is a regular part of Tuchel's Bayern Munich line-up but the German midfielder has still dropped in value over 2023. The Bundesliga giants limped over the line to an 11th successive league title in May after being dumped out of the Champions League by Man City in convincing fashion. Bayern Munich's fortunes on the pitch may contribute towards their player being present on this list because he is still a big part of the squad at the Allianz Arena.

The box-to-box midfielder was tentatively linked with a move to England in the summer transfer window, but he has remained in his homeland. Bayer Leverkusen have put pressure on Goretzka and co to lift their game in order to continue their stranglehold on the top flight in Germany. The ex-Schalke man has seen a €25 million drop in his transfer value.

12 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Start of 2023: €60 million | End of 2023: €35 million

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic followed a long line of players in swapping Europe for the Middle East in 2023, although there was one significant difference between the former Lazio midfielder and some of the other high-profile names to make the move: his age. The Serbian is still only 28 whereas the majority of other players to transfer to the Saudi Pro League are in their 30s.

Some big European clubs would have no doubt been interested in signing the midfielder when it became apparent he would be leaving the Serie A outfit. A big factor behind these clubs not making the move is likely to be financial, as there are very few - if any - clubs in the world that can compete with the wealth of Saudi Arabian teams. Milinkovic-Savic hasn't performed badly in the Saudi Pro League as his new club Al-Hilal are sat at the top of the league. This makes it strange that such a dramatic fall in value has come about.

13 Thibaut Courtois

Start of 2023: €60 million | End of 2023: €35 million

Thibaut Courtois is the only goalkeeper to make the list. Real Madrid's number one has missed a significant chunk of 2023 due to an ACL injury that is set to rule him out of Euro 2024. The shot-stopper saw his career peak in 2022 as the Belgian was the star of the show in Real Madrid's 1-0 Champions League final victory over Liverpool. For the remainder of the year, he was seen as the best goalkeeper on the planet and this will have had a positive impact on his market value, which started 2023 at €60 million.

The Spanish giants failed to lift either the Champions League or La Liga in 2022/23 and this is likely to have been a contributing factor towards Courtois' fall to a €35 million valuation. A long-term injury can have a big impact on a player and it is yet to be seen what 2024 holds for the former Chelsea star.

14 David Alaba

Start of 2023: €55 million | End of 2023: €30 million

Another victim of the injury crisis to have occurred at Real Madrid, David Alaba was ruled out towards the end of the year with a long-term injury that puts his chances of featuring at Euro 2024 in jeopardy. Spending 2023 as a central defender, while occasionally filling in at left-back, the Austrian has impressed alongside either Antonio Rüdiger or Eder Militao. His experience and composure bring a solidity to the back line that no other player in the side brings consistently.

Alaba is perhaps the most shocking inclusion on the list as his performances across the year have gained recognition as one of the top centre-backs in Europe. The versatility to play in several positions makes him a key asset for Los Blancos and once his injury woes are behind him, he will undoubtedly be reinstated to the starting 11. His age (31-years-old) may be the main factor in the decrease from €55 million to €30 million in the past 12 months.

15 Marco Verratti

Start of 2023: €50 million | End of 2023: €25 million

As was the case with Neymar, the Italian midfielder had achieved everything he possibly could with PSG other than lifting European silverware. Marco Verratti gave up on that dream in the summer of 2023 when he moved to Al-Arabi in Qatar after wrapping up his ninth Ligue 1 trophy. At 31-years-old, the Italy international has seen his value cut in half from €50 million at the start of January.

Verratti was regarded as an elite controlling midfielder throughout his time in Paris, but many fans would have been intrigued to see him play for another top European side. €25 million would be a very reasonable price tag for a player that has tasted success consistently at club level over the past decade.

16 Robert Lewandowski

Start of 2023: €45 million | End of 2023: €20 million

The main reason behind Robert Lewandowski now only being valued at €20 million has to be his age. Barcelona's number nine remains one of the best in the business when it comes to finding the back of the net. Twenty-three La Liga goals in the 2022/23 season helped the Catalan giants lift the league in the summer, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid to the accolade. The Poland international has had a slower start to the 2023/24 campaign but has still averaged a goal every two games with a hit rate of eight in 16 league games.

Even after seeing his value take a €25 million hit, any club in world football would still be more than happy to see Lewandowski lead the line. Defenders are still unable to cope with the physicality and intelligence of the former Bayern Munich talisman in 2023.