At some point or another, every footballer's career has to come to an end. Whether they've reached the very top of the game and played in the Champions League, or they've spent years plying your trade around the lower divisions of the football pyramid, there's always going to be a day when a footballer has to hang their boots up.

Sometimes, they walk away way too early, sometimes they spend longer in the game than they probably should have and they leave it as a shell of the player they were in their prime, but on the rare occasion, some players step away from football while they're still considered incredibly valuable players.

There have been several instances where footballers who still possess high market values decide to retire. Recently, Transfermarkt released the list of the figures who were the most valuable when they walked away from the beautiful game.

Most valuable footballers to retire Rank Player Age at retirement Market value at retirement 1 Raphael Varane 31 €20m 2 Enock Mwepu 24 €18m 3 Sergio Aguero 33 €15m 4 Zinedine Zidane 34 €12.5m 5 Phillip Lahm 33 €11m 6 Thiago 33 €10m 7 Toni Kroos 34 €10m 8 Pavel Nedved 36 €9m 9 Dean Ashton 26 €8.5m 10 Wojciech Szczesny 34 €6m

10-5

The bottom half of the list includes Toni Kroos

Starting off the list is someone who actually went back on his decision to retire and that's Wojciech Szczesny. The former Arsenal man announced his decision to retire earlier this year, but has since reversed that call, with reports suggesting he is close to signing a deal to join Barcelona following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long-term injury. He was valued at €6m when he temporarily stepped away from football, but might increase his worth if he has a strong season in goal for the Catalan giants.

Next up is a surprising name, Dean Ashton. The former West Ham United striker had plenty of promise during his career and showed hints of greatness, but injuries really held him back. They prevented him from ever reaching the top and he made the agonising decision to retire at just 26 years old. Quite the opposite, Pavel Nedved experienced a full and legendary career. The former Ballon d'Or winner retired at the age of 38, but still managed to hold a market value of €9m at the time. A testament to his excellence.

Earlier this year, Toni Kroos decided to hang his boots up, despite showing he could clearly still perform at a high level as Real Madrid won the league and Champions League in a stellar campaign. He felt it was time to step away, though, and was valued at €10m when he played his final match. Another player who retired this year is Thiago. Having struggled with injuries during his time with Liverpool, the once highly-regarded midfielder decided to call time on his playing days despite still being worth €10m.

5-1

Raphael Varane is the most valuable

Moving into the top five, we have some of the best players of all-time. First up, Philipp Lahm is fifth, with a value of €11m when he decided to retire at the age of 33 in 2017. The defender had achieved everything he possibly could during his career with Bayern Munich and having played 38 times during his final campaign, he probably could have continued a little longer, but stepped away at the top.

Another player who retired while still churning out incredible performances is the next player on this list, Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman is one of the best footballers the world has ever seen. His grace on the pitch had even the likes of Steven Gerrard flummoxed. Despite shining during the 2006 World Cup, he called time on his career once the tournament wrapped up. He was worth €12.5m at the time, but it's how he went out that many will remember, with the then 34-year-old headbutting Marco Materazzi in the chest and being sent off against Italy in the World Cup final.

Sergio Aguero is up next in a tragic tale. After solidifying his status as a Manchester City legend over the course of a decade, the Argentine decided to move to Barcelona in 2021, but his time with the La Liga club was cut short after he was diagnosed with cardiac arrythmia. It was a sad way for an iconic career to end and he was still worth €15m at the time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sergio Aguero scored 260 goals in 390 appearances for Manchester City

His story is similar to Enock Mwepu's. After impressing at Red Bull Salzburg, the midfielder moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 and looked prime for a fine run in England, but he was forced to retire at just 24 years old once he was diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition. He was valued at €18m when he was forced to walk away.

The most valuable player to have retired, though, is Raphael Varane who called time on his career after just a couple of months with Como in Serie A. After his time with Manchester United was brought to an end, he joined the Italian club, but was quickly struck down with a long-term injury. He'd been struggling with injuries for several years and ultimately decided to call it quits at just 31 years old. He was worth €20m at the time, a testament to how good a player he was when healthy.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 27/09/2024