With the World Cup and European Championships only coming every two years, players need a bit of luck in order to hit form and avoid injury at the right time if they are to play in those tournaments. Today, the media and fans alike love to scrutinise who may or may not be on the plane for the next big finals, but history has shown that this is not always enough to get any game time in those matches.

The big squads are designed to cover tactical flexibility, form and injury, and are not an open invitation for all to play. Over the Premier League era, a number of big names have missed out on playing for England on the biggest stage, Ian Wright arguably the biggest of all. There are many others too, so GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top 10 English internationals who have not played at a major tournament over this time.

10 Gary Mabbutt

England career span: 1982-1992

Gary Mabbutt was Spurs skipper when they won the 1991 FA Cup and an integral part of that side. He enjoyed a 10-year England career from just after the 1982 World Cup to 1992. But despite England reaching four tournaments in that time, Mabbutt never made an England squad for any of those tournaments under the late Sir Bobby Robson.

Gary Mabbutt First England Cap England 1-2 West Germany, 13.10.82 England Caps 16 Goals 1 Last England Cap Czechoslovakia 2-2 England, 25.03.92

9 Andy Cole

England career span: 1995-2001

Andy Cole's England career is often remembered for the incident in which his club teammate Teddy Sheringham snubbed him after being replaced by the striker. The two would not speak again. Cole played during the era of Alan Shearer, Sheringham and Michael Owen, so it would always be difficult to get into the starting line-up. Cole did not make the Euro '96 squad. When quizzed on not picking Cole for the 1998 World Cup, then England manager Glenn Hoddle said it was because the striker needed five or six chances to score, as reported in The Sun.

Andy Cole First England Cap England 0-0 Uruguay, 29.03.95 England Caps 15 Goals 1 Last England Cap England 2-2 Greece, 06.10.01

8 Les Ferdinand

England career span: 1993-1998

Les Ferdinand was in the squad for Euro '96, but did not make it off the bench in England's run to the semi-finals. He captained the side in the King Hassan international Cup in Morocco, in the lead up to the 1998 World Cup. Along with Rob Lee, Ferdinand missed his penalty in the semi-final shoot-out defeat to Belgium. As in the Euros two years before under Venables, Ferdinand remained on the bench for the entirety of England's 1998 World Cup campaign under Hoddle, as Alan Shearer and Michael Owen remained starters up front.

Les Ferdinand First England Cap England 6-0 San Marino, 17.02.93 England Caps 17 Goals 5 Last England Cap Belgium 0-0 England, 29.05.98

7 Alan Smith

England career span: 2001-2007

Alan Smith was called into the England squad aged 20 while at Leeds in 2001, but did not make the squad that went to the World Cup in Japan and South Korea the following year. His full international debut didn't arrive until 2002, but three games later, he was out of the squad. In that last game for England, he was sent off at St. Mary's against Macedonia. He had to wait until 2004 before he came back to the international scene, but he was not selected for Euro 2004. Further appearances came in the qualification for the 2006 World Cup, but by the time that tournament arrived Smith had suffered a career threatening broken leg injury.

Alan Smith First England cap England 4-0 Mexico, 25.05.01 England Caps 19 Goals 1 Last England cap Austria 0-1 England, 16.11.07

6 Jermaine Jenas

England career span: 2003-2009

Jermaine Jenas' 21 England caps were spread across six years, during a period where they failed to qualify for Euro 2008 in Switzerland and Austria. He made his debut in 2003, but didn't make the Euro 2004 squad, with England having no shortage of midfielders at that time. His performances for Spurs meant he was selected in the 23-man squad for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, but he remained on the bench throughout the competition under the management of Sven Goran Eriksson. Speaking to The Sun recently, Jenas revealed he believes he should have achieved more in his career.

Jermaine Jenas First England Cap England 1-3 Australia, 12.02.03 England Caps 21 Goals 1 Last England cap Brazil 1-0 England, 14.11.09

5 Ben Chilwell

England career span: 2018-Present

Injuries and illness, as opposed to ability, seem to have been the biggest obstacle for Ben Chilwell representing England in a major tournament so far. While he made the squad for the delayed Euro 2020, he would play no part. After footage emerged of him and his then Chelsea colleague Mason Mount being deep in conversation with Scotland's Billy Gilmour, he was forced to self-isolate after the Scot had tested positive for COVID. The closest Chilwell has come was being on the bench for the 4-0 quater final win over Ukraine in that Euros. Sadly for Chilwell, a hamstring injury kept him out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ben Chilwell First England Cap England 1-0 Switzerland, 11.09.18 England Caps 21 Goals 1 Last England Cap England 2-2 Belgium, 26.03.24

4 Gary Pallister

England career span: 1988-1996

At times, legendary Manchester United centre-half Gary Pallister looked exhausted during his playing days, but his club performances reasserted United as the dominant force in the 1990s. He wasn't in the mix for the 1990 World Cup, and although he hit his stride at Old Trafford in the following few seasons, he was not to make the squad for Euro 92, losing out to the likes of Keith Curle and Mark Wright. By 1993, under Graham Taylor, Pallister began getting picked in the starting eleven, but he was fast approaching 30 when England failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup. He was still selected for the odd game by Terry Venables and even found himself on the bench in 1997 under Glenn Hoddle's tenure, but by now Sol Campbell and Tony Adams had established themselves in the England back four.

Gary Pallister First England Cap Hungary 0-0 England, 27.04.88 England Caps 22 Goals 0 Last England Cap England 2-1 Poland, 09.10.96

3 Lee Dixon

England career span: 1990-1999

Lee Dixon had a hugely successful playing career for Arsenal, as well as a nine-year international career with England between 1990 and 1999. Injury prevented him going to the Euros in 1992 and by 1996, Gary Neville had claimed the England right-back spot, by which time Dixon was in his thirties. So it seemed that 1993 and the failure to qualify for the USA '94 World Cup was the end of international football for the full-back, but caretaker England manager Howard Wilkinson called him back for a friendly with France in 1999 at the age of 34, five years after his last cap.

Lee Dixon First England Cap England 4-2 Czechoslovakia, 25.04.90 England Caps 22 Goals 1 Last England cap England 0-2 France, 10.02.99

2 Wes Brown

England career span: 1999-2010

Wes Brown made his England debut in 1999 at just 19 years of age in what was an 11-year international career. England qualified for five tournaments during this time, but somehow Brown played in none. While he was selected for Sven Goran Eriksson's 2002 World Cup squad, he did not feature in any games in Japan or South Korea. He was to be overlooked in the 2004 Euros and 2006 World Cup. His former coach, Steve McClaren got Brown back involved when he took the England job, but of course, England failed to reach Euro 2008. Although Fabio Capello did feature the defender in his squads, Matthew Upson was selected ahead of him for the 2010 World Cup.

Wes Brown First England Cap Hungary 1-1 England, 28.04.99 England Caps 23 Goals 1 Last England Cap England 3-1 Egypt 03.03.10

1 Ian Wright

England career span: 1991-1998

Ian Wright's eight-year international career came at a time when England had some great strikers. That said, it was something of a surprise he didn't get selected for Euro 92, with Nigel Clough and Wright's former Arsenal teammate Alan Smith getting picked ahead of him. Terry Venables selected him sparingly in friendlies leading up to Euro '96, which was a tournament he was again not selected for, despite scoring 23 goals in the 1995/96 season. It was Glenn Hoddle who resurrected Wright's England days in 1997.

Now aged 34, Wright still had something to offer, taking a Paul Scholes pass in his stride before scoring in a memorable 2-0 win over Italy in Le Tournoi, the warm-up for the following year's 1998 World Cup. He made a heroic performance in Rome, again against Italy, to secure qualification for the World Cup in France, but tragically, he failed to make the squad, suffering a hamstring injury in a friendly with Morocco just weeks before the tournament was due to start.

Ian Wright First England cap England 2-0 Cameroon, 06.02.91 England Caps 33 Goals 9 Last England cap England 2-0 Czech Republic, 18.11.98

