Highlights Lionel Messi leads the pack with 713 non-penalty goals, establishing himself as a true great of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is only just behind in second place with 712 non-penalty goals.

Other players to make the list include Karim Benzema, Luis Suarez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Some footballers make converting penalties look like second nature. It’s a golden opportunity to benefit your side from 12 yards out. It’s the penalty taker in a one-on-one battle with the goalkeeper, and it's what some players are renowned for.

That said, a high tally of penalties can be used as a means of discrediting a player’s greatness. The narrow-minded tendencies of football fan culture may berate a player for having too many penalties on their records given how straightforward it is, in comparison to a goal from open play, to notch from the spot.

The folks over at PopFoot have stripped the art of goalscoring back to its bare bones and have released a graphic highlighting football’s highest goalscorers since the turn of the millennium - but there’s a catch: goals from the penalty spot are excluded. For the most part, the names on the list are the obvious superstars, though there may be some that take you by surprise. Let's take a closer look at the top 10.

Football's highest goalscorers without penalties in the 21st century Rank Player Goals Games Goals per game 1. Lionel Messi 713 1047 0.68 2. Cristiano Ronaldo 712 1204 0.59 3. Robert Lewandowski 574 928 0.62 4. Luis Suárez 503 946 0.53 5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic 488 988 0.49 6. Karim Benzema 430 915 0.47 7. Edin Dzeko 406 954 0.43 8. Sergio Aguero 378 786 0.48 9. Samuel Eto'o 378 880 0.43 10. Edinson Cavani 374 798 0.47 All statistics per PopFoot - (correct as of 24/01/24)

1 Lionel Messi

Goals without penalties: 713

The man, the myth, the legend. Need more be said about Lionel Messi? A majestic player with an extraordinary goalscoring record to match, he was always going to be near the summit of the charts, wasn't he? Leading the way with 713, which equates to 0.68 non-penalty goals per game, Messi spent the best part of his career at Barcelona after graduating from the fabled La Masia academy.

A certified great of Blaugrana, the Argentine magician has been an instant hit wherever he’s been, whether that be Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami or his native Argentina. Perhaps not at the same remarkable rate but the goalscoring hasn’t stopped since his move to the MLS. Then again, why would it? He’s an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner after all.

Lionel Messi - Senior Clubs Club Years Barcelona 2005 - 2021 Paris Saint-Germain 2021 - 2023 Inter Miami 2023 - Present

2 Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals without penalties: 712

Pipped to the top spot by his arch-rival is Cristiano Ronaldo – and given his personality, it's safe to assume he won't be best pleased. What will sting the most is the fact that he is, despite playing many more games, just one goal off his Argentinian counterpart.

The Portuguese may have missed out on the gold medal this time around – but he’ll take some solace in the fact that he has the most international goals since 2000. In terms of non-penalty strikes for both club and country, however, he has 712 in 1204 matches, which equates to a ratio of 0.59 goals per game. Respectable, of course, but not quite potent enough to match Messi on this occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Senior Clubs Club Years Sporting Lisbon 2002 - 2003 Manchester United 2003 - 2009 and 2021 - 2022 Real Madrid 2009 - 2018 Juventus 2018 - 2021 Al-Nassr 2023 - Present

3 Robert Lewandowski

Goals without penalties: 574

Robert Lewandowski has never won a Ballon d’Or. Just let that sink in for a moment. Of course, being born into an era with Ronaldo and Messi also present is not ideal, but the Pole’s free-scoring habits, ones that have seen him bag a staggering 574 non-penalty goals in 928 games, are certainly worthy of their flowers.

His best years came at perennial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich, where he regularly set the German top tier alight. Bulging the net comes like second nature to a lucky handful of players – and the fact that Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 games in Bavaria colours, it's fair to say he slots comfortably into that category.

Robert Lewandowski - Senior Clubs Club Years Delta Warszawa 2005 Legia II 2005 - 2006 Znicz Pruszkow 2006 - 2008 Lech Poznan 2008 - 2010 Borussia Dortmund 2010 - 2014 Bayern Munich 2014 - 2022 Barcelona 2022 - Present

4 Luis Suarez

Goals without penalties: 503

Luis Suarez, Gremio

From one current Barcelona great to one of yesteryear, Luis Suarez may not have been without his controversies throughout his career, but his impressive goal return is a testament to his tenacity in the final third of the pitch. A true goal-gobbling monster that never shied away from the toughest of occasions at any club he plied his trade at – hence his impressive return of 503 non-penalty goals since the turn of the millennium.

For Liverpool, too, despite his spell being relatively short, the enigmatic centre-forward quickly became a fan favourite in Anfield circles – and that can probably be attributed to his Golden Boot-winning season in 2013/14, where he was practically unplayable.

Luis Suarez - Senior Clubs Club Years Nacional 2005 - 2006 and 2022 - 2023 FC Groningen 2006 - 2007 Ajax 2007 - 2011 Liverpool 2011 - 2014 Barcelona 2014 - 2020 Atlético Madrid 2020 - 2022 Gremio 2023 - 2024 Inter Miami 2024 - Present

5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Goals without penalties: 488

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a goalscorer of the highest regard – a highlight reel of the enigmatic Swede’s goals is brilliant viewing. Acrobatic strikes, long-range efforts and typical centre-forward finishes, he had it all in his locker. In his pomp, there were not many better strikers in Europe and his 488 goals, excluding those from the spot kick, attest to that.

His longevity at the top level made him special. Whether it was for Manchester United, AC Milan or Paris Saint-Germain, he was always among the goals. Having hung up his boots, aged 41, in the summer of 2023, we will no longer see the self-proclaimed GOAT strut his stuff, either domestically, on the European stage nor for Sweden. An end of an era.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - Senior Clubs Club Years Malmö FF 1999 - 2001 Ajax 2001 - 2004 Juventus 2004 - 2006 Inter Milan 2006 - 2009 Barcelona 2009 - 2011 AC Milan 2010 - 2011 (loan), 2011 - 2012 and 2020 - 2023 Paris Saint-Germain 2012 - 2016 Manchester United 2016 - 2018 LA Galaxy 2018 - 2020

6 Karim Benzema

Goals without penalties: 430

Often overshadowed by none other than Ronaldo at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema loves doing what he’s paid the big bucks to do: score goals. Accruing 0.47 goals per game since 2000, the Frenchman was a massive part of Los Blancos during some of their most glorious days and managed to tot up 354 goals for them in 648 games.

Overall, however, the 36-year-old’s devastating nature in the final third has seen him accumulate 430 goals – excluding penalties, of course - in 915 games. Now earning his corn in the Saudi Pro League, there is a probable chance that he’ll steal a march on the now-retired Ibrahimović to become this century’s fifth-top goalscorer.

Karim Benzema - Senior Clubs Club Years Lyon 2005 - 2009 Real Madrid 2009 - 2023 Al-Ittihad 2023 - Present

7 Edin Dzeko

Goals without penalties: 406

A truly underrated figure in the modern game, former Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko typically goes under the radar when comparing natural-born goal-getters – but his numbers speak for themselves. Excluding penalties, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who has played 133 times for his country, has helped himself to 406 goals in a total of 954 games, racking up a goal per game ratio of 0.43 – the worst, however, of those occupying the top ten spots.

Dzeko, now at Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce, has the chance to add to his 21st century haul – so don’t be surprised if you see him usurp the likes of Ibrahimovic by the time he pulls the curtain on his goal-laced career.

Edin Dzeko - Senior Clubs Club Years Zeljeznicar 2003 - 2005 Teplice 2005 - 2007 Wolfsburg 2007 - 2011 Manchester City 2011 - 2015 Roma 2015 - 2016 (loan) and 2016 - 2021 Inter Milan 2021 - 2023 Fenerbahçe 2023 - Present

8 Sergio Aguero

Goals without penalties: 378

Manchester City’s all-time top goalscorer was always going to find himself a place in the top ten, wasn’t he? As potent as they came, the Argentine’s spell in the Premier League was one full to the brim with potency, caress and devastation. Having also impressed at Atlético Madrid – a stint that earnt his move to England’s top flight in the first place, Sergio Aguero racked up 378 goals in 786 games before calling it quits at Barcelona.

A true marksman of the finest order, he was a key cog in City’s well-rehearsed machine. Injuries hindered the latter stages of his career in England, but that hasn’t blighted his chances of becoming one of the most impressive strikers in front of goals since 2000 – a bona fide legend of the beautiful game.

Sergio Aguero - Senior Clubs Club Years Independiente 2005 - 2006 Atlético Madrid 2006 - 2011 Manchester City 2011 - 2021 Barcelona 2021

9 Samuel Eto’o

Goals without penalties: 378

Samuel Eto’o established himself as one of the most supreme African footballers to ever grace the turf during his career at a handful of different clubs. Having played for the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Chelsea (albeit all at different levels of success), the Cameroon cult hero was always going to score a bucketload of goals.

Since 2000, he scored 378 non-penalty goals - to be precise – before hanging his boots up at Qatar SC. Eto’o managed to strike up quite a formidable relationship with Messi during their five years shared at Barcelona – so much so that the Argentine named him one of his favourite teammates ever.

Samuel Eto'o - Senior Clubs Club Years Leganes 1997 - 1998 (loan) Real Madrid 1998 - 2000 Espanyol 1998 - 1999 (loan) Mallorca 2000 - 2004 Barcelona 2004 - 2009 Inter Milan 2009 - 2011 Anzhi 2011 - 2013 Chelsea 2013 - 2014 Everton 2014 - 2015 Sampdoria 2015 Antalyaspor 2015 - 2018 Konyaspor 2018 Qatar SC 2018 - 2019

10 Edinson Cavani

Goals without penalties: 374

Uruguay and elite strikers – what a combination. Despite not always being in the upper echelons of the game, Edinson Cavani – a striker who has played for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Napoli – has still managed to crack the top 10 with 374 non-penalty goals in just shy of 800 appearances (798).

Cavani was very intelligent during the peak of his powers, with his movement and positioning often notable aspects of his well-rounded game. Even in the twilight years of his playing days at Manchester United, the striker’s knack of exploiting open space allowed him to continue performing at a high level, despite his evident lack of pace by that stage of his career.