Footballers in the modern day earn an obscene amount of money. The best stars in the world will all earn over £200k a week, with some of the highest-paid athletes in Saudi Arabia earning thousands of pounds an hour. It's crazy to even think about for most ordinary people.

When footballers earn that much money, value doesn't mean anything to them. They can spend millions of pounds on houses, cars and anything else, knowing it will have very little financial impact on them. It's the dream for most, so naturally, some players opt to get tattoos once they reach the top of the game. Tattoos are not cheap in the slightest, with full arm sleeves costing a minimum of £1000 in the current climate.

Some players opt to get them for personal reasons, whilst others are purely because they think they look good. There are several world-class players without tattoos due to religion and health, but these stars are on the other side of the coin. We have decided to outline nine of the weirdest tattoos in the professional game; they are in no particular order, as only you can decide which one is the most 'out of the box'.

Footballers With Unusual Tattoos Player Club Nationality David Raya Arsenal Spain Mauro Icardi Galatasaray Argentina Leroy Sane Bayern Munich Germany Alberto Moreno Como Spain Sergio Ramos Sevilla Spain Neymar Al Hilal Brazil Lionel Messi Inter Miami Argentina Kenedy Real Valladolid Brazil Memphis Depay Atletico Madrid Netherlands

1 David Raya

Arsenal and Spain

To begin, David Raya's tattoo might be simple, but it's completely unique. With the "13-08-21" written on the back of his neck, it symbolises the date he made his Premier League debut, which was naturally special after his climb through the divisions. Now one of the best goalkeepers in the world, his tattoo is also slightly awkward.

His top-flight debut came whilst he was playing for Brentford, which saw them beat now Raya's club Arsenal 2-0 at a sold-out G-Tech Community Stadium. It was the first match back after lockdown — and also the Bees' first-ever Premier League encounter — but three years on, it does not look great for the Spanish goalkeeper.

2 Mauro Icardi

Galatasaray and Argentina

Mauro Icardi seems to always be involved in controversial moments in football, and his tattoos have also done a lot of talking over the years. On his legs, he is covered, and they were completed as tributes to his two daughters with Wanda. The significance behind them is obviously quite sweet, but they do stand out from the crowd. Meanwhile, the Argentine forward did not stop there. He has a stunning, yet quite crazy, lion tattoo on his chest which covers the whole area. It seems he really is roaring for attention, and with Icardi always quite an aggressive forward, the love for lions does make sense.

3 Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich and Germany

Some footballers always make poor decisions. Money gets to their heads and they crumble. In 2017, Leroy Sane was feeling a bit too confident whilst plying his trade for Manchester City, and he decided to get a full back tattoo of him celebrating their 5-3 victory over Monaco in the Champions League.

At first, it was a sentimental moment and made sense, but the Citizens went on to lose the second leg 3-1, which saw them crash out of one of the hardest competitions in the world. A slightly awkward moment for the German and, unsurprisingly, he admitted in early 2021 that he regretted the tattoo. “I was young. Today, I would make a different decision. I was someone who first had to run into the wall, especially when I was young, even if it hurt, to learn from it,” he told Bild.

4 Alberto Moreno

Como and Spain

Despite being famous for his spell at Anfield with Liverpool, Alberto Moreno is still a professional footballer. He plies his trade for Como in northern Italy, which has the perfect backdrop for one final challenge before he retires. Before he jets off into the sunset, we have to remember his bold and memorable tattoo from years ago.

It came in the form of a monkey donning glasses, with a gun pressed to its lips, all the while wearing headphones. It's never been clear what the significance was behind the tattoo, and the enigma has always remained with Moreno. He's not opening his mouth anytime soon.

5 Sergio Ramos

Sevilla and Spain

Sergio Ramos is one of the greatest centre-backs of all time. His aggressiveness and strength, which was somehow coupled with composure if he did not lose his head, made attackers fear him, knowing it was nearly always impossible to get past him. Naturally, he did his talking on the pitch, but his tattoos always grabbed the media's attention, though. The Spaniard is covered in them, but most notably on his hands.

The prominent red numbers on his fingers earned him the unwanted title of sportsman with the worst tattoos in 2019. Unlike others, there is meaning behind them, as they celebrate the numbers he wore, his Spanish debut and his goal in the Champions League final, but they really don't look great in person.

6 Neymar

Al Hilal and Brazil

As one of the greatest players of all time, Neymar has always had millions of fans. People would travel from around the world to watch his flicks, skills and talent light up the pitch. Now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, he's past the peak of his career — and although people will always talk about his natural ability, they will also consider his crazy tattoos.

Epitomising this, he has a detailed portrait of his sister, Rafaella Santos, positioned prominently on his right arm. The pair have an incredibly strong bond which has always seen them celebrate their birthdays with one another, but there's no doubt it did raise eyebrows when it was first pictured.

7 Lionel Messi

Inter Miami and Argentina

Debates around who is the greatest player of all time will always continue, but there's no doubt Lionel Messi is the best Barcelona player ever. The little magician from Argentina impressed fans week in and week out, defying logic with his dazzling runs and masterful technique. That's always been the most important thing, yet he does have some questionable tattoos as well. On his legs, he has a large image of a football which stands out like a sore thumb, whilst on his upper groin, he has an image of his wife Antonella’s lips. It's definitely unusual, to say the least.

8 Kenedy

Real Valladolid and Brazil

Kenedy, a former Newcastle and Chelsea player, raised eyebrows in 2023 when the now-28-year-old got a whole head tattoo. Covering the whole surface, it naturally created an eye-catching appearance, whilst it's not the only tattoo he has. The Brazilian is essentially covered on every section of his body. The significance behind all of them is unclear, yet there must be something to get that many. Going back to his bold decision on his head, it is now harder to see as he opted to grow his hair back. However, it's always going to be hard to forget what it looked like at first.

9 Memphis Depay

Atletico Madrid and Netherlands

Finally, when he was younger, Memphis Depay was tipped to become one of the best Dutch players of all time. However, after struggling at Manchester United, he's never quite succeeded, often jumping across clubs and proving effective, yet lacking consistency. However, the one consistency in his life has been his bold back tattoo. If there was an award for "most inked-up player in football", the striker would be a top contender, with his massive lion on the back looking stunning but bold. He obviously loves it as he's more than happy to walk around with it showing, potentially showcasing his inner personality.