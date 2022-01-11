Over the years, there have been some incredible footballers who played alongside one another. The likes of John Terry & Frank Lampard and Xavi & Andres Iniesta are remembered fondly for their work together on the football pitch. Seeing some of the best names in the sport teaming up is always fun, but there have also been several team-ups featuring some iconic names that have been forgotten to time.

Whether it was for a couple of seasons or just a matter of minutes, it’s actually hard to believe some of these players called each other ‘teammates’ at one point or another. But believe it or not, these 33 pairs actually played together.

Son Heung-min and Ruud van Nistelrooy

Son and Van Nistelrooy played four games together while at Hamburger SV during the 2010-11 season. It came before the former became one of the best players in the Premier League and after the latter's time terorrising defenders in England had come to an end, but they crossed paths briefly.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Steven Pienaar

These two actually won the Eredivisie title on two separate occasions together. The duo lifted the trophy in 2002 and 2004 with Ajax before they both eventually moved onto the teams they would become synonymous with in later years.

Adel Taarabt and Kaka

Imagine the flair with these two in the same XI. They played 14 times together for AC Milan when the enigmatic Taarabt joined the Serie A side on loan from Queens Park Rangers. Kaka himself had only recently rejoined the side after four years at Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola and Francesco Totti

This was obviously at Roma with Totti being a one-man club. Guardiola had a short spell with the Giallorossi towards the end of his career. The legendary manager spent just one year with the Italians, playing five times in the process.

Arturo Vidal and Toni Kroos

On paper, Vidal and Kroos form a lovely balance in midfield. They did on the pitch, too, for Bayer Leverkusen. Unfortunately, they only spent one year together, representing the side between 2009 and 2010. Kroos was on loan at the team from Bayern Munich at the time, but had left the Bavarian giants by the time Vidal moved to the Allianz Arena in 2015.

Yaya Toure and Rivaldo

These two icons both played for Barcelona but it was before Toure's time at Camp Nou and after Rivaldo's that they joined forces. During the former loan spell at Olympiacos in 2005/06, the pair played 20 times together.

Marco Reus and Josh King

These two tricky wingers were teammates for just two games at Borussia Monchengladbach while King was on loan from Manchester United back in 2011. Just one year later, Reus was at Borussia Dortmund becoming a club legend while the Norwegian was on loan at Hull City. Worlds apart quite quickly.

Wilfried Zaha and Edgar Davids

It doesn’t seem possible that Zaha and Davids played in the same era. But they did - at Crystal Palace in the 2010/11 season. It came right at the beginning of the former's career and before he became a legend at Selhurst Park. On the flip side, it came at the tail end of Davids' illustrious run in football.

Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane

The image of Vardy and Kane sitting on Leicester’s bench is now famous. Just the 353 Premier League goals between the pair over the years. Having these two in their peak would be enough to have anyone fighting for a title. Unfortunately for the Foxes, Kane's brief spell with the club came in 2013 when he was on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and before he was one of the greatest strikers in the world.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane scored just three goals during his brief spell with Leicester

Dimitri Payet and Joe Cole

We could also throw Eden Hazard into this mix but he features later in this list. But Payet and Cole met at Lille as the former West Ham man played alongside the future West Ham man.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabinho

While they would eventually become rivals at Manchester United and Liverpool and then later at Al Nassr and Al Ittihad respectively, Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabinho were once teammates. It was a brief union as they turned out for Real Madrid together in just one La Liga match.

Kyle Lafferty and Paulo Dybala

This one will never make sense. Northern Irishman, Lafferty, really did play alongside Dybala at Palermo during the 2013/14 campaign. Making it all the more ridiculous is the fact the former actually outscored the latter during their time together.

Mesut Ozil and Ivan Rakitic

It’s often forgotten that Ozil turned out for Schalke at the start of his career - where he played alongside Rakitic. The former Arsenal man spent two years with the side, while Rakitic was there between 2007 and 2011.

Roberto Mancini and Robbie Savage

Italy’s national team manager and Savage were teammates at Leicester for a total of five matches in 2001. Nowadays, one is managing the Saudi Arabia national team and the other is in charge of Macclesfield FC in the Northern Premier League.

David Beckham and David Moyes

Sorry, what? Many people forget that Beckham went on loan to Preston during the 1994/95 season. At the same time, David Moyes was just ending his playing career at Deepdale.

Zinedine Zidane and Thomas Gravesen

What a dream midfield duo at Real Madrid. Gravesen's time at Real Madrid wasn't destined to last very long, but he managed to play alongside Zidane for one season between 2005 and 2006 before leaving for Celtic.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kurt Zouma

While Aubameyang and Zouma both played for Chelsea during their careers, it was actually at Saint-Etienne where they joined forces. The duo spent one and a half seasons together in France.

Sergio Aguero and David de Gea

They may have been Manchester rivals for much of their careers, but Aguero and De Gea were teammates for two years at Atletico Madrid before they both moved to England. The pair even won the Europa League together at the end of the 2009/10 campaign.

Shaun Wright-Phillips and George Weah

Fifteen years may separate the two players but they appeared together for Manchester City back in 2000 as Weah's career was bowing out and Wright-Phillips' was just getting started. The former Ballon d'Or winner Weah was with the Cityzens for just one year, though.

Alan Smith and Dele Alli

Before Dele Alli moved to Tottenham Hotspur and became a star, he was tearing things up with MK Dons in League One. During that time, he actually spent three seasons teaming up with former Manchester United man, Alan Smith.

Ronaldinho and Mauricio Pochettino

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager was lucky enough to share a pitch - and a dressing room - with one of the most entertaining footballers of all-time, Ronaldinho at Paris Saint-Germain in the early 2000s. They actually spent two years together, before the Brazilian joined Barcelona and Pochettino moved to Bordeaux.

Manuel Neuer and Raul

The legendary goalkeeper and the legendary striker actually shared a changing room at Schalke in Germany. They were at opposite ends of their careers at the time, but both men have gone down as icons for their exploits at clubs away from Schalke.

Aaron Ramsey and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Hasselbaink was in the twilight of his career, while Ramsey was just starting when they played alongside each other at Cardiff. The former was already one of the most prolific strikers in Premier League history and the latter went on to star in the top flight with Arsenal. At the time, though, they were teaming up in the second tier of English football.

Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

We’ve already mentioned Aubameyang at Saint-Etienne but did you know he played 24 times for Lille - along with Hazard? Pairing those two up in their primes would have been lethal, but they were both very young at the time and wouldn't hit their peaks until several years later when they were facing off in London derbies with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Hristo Stoichkov and Ryan Nelsen

The legendary Bulgarian moved to America before it was cool, playing for Chicago Fire and then D.C. United. That’s where he met future Blackburn, Tottenham and QPR centre-back, Nelsen in 2003. They spent just one year together before Stoichkov called time on his career and the defender took his talents to England.

Ederson and Jan Oblak

Okay, technically, these two didn’t actually play together. Although Portuguese side Rio Ave would have loved to have been able to play both Ederson and Oblak during the 2012/13 season. Instead, they both occupied goalkeeping roles with the side and the latter was given the nod more often than not.

Dani Alves and Sergio Ramos

Both have now played for Paris Saint-Germain and engaged in some fierce El Clasicos over the years, but it was actually at Sevilla where Alves and Ramos played together. They were teammates in the 2000s, but only played alongside one another for a season before the Spanish defender was snapped up by Real Madrid.

Ronaldo and Jaap Stam

Cor, imagine this battle in training. Ronaldo was still a very young, but promising young superstar during his time in the Netherlands, but he and future United defender Stam played three times together at PSV Eindhoven in the 1990s.

Thierry Henry and John Arne Riise

Synonymous with Arsenal and Liverpool respectively, Henry and Riise actually played a few matches together in France before they both moved to England. They were only together for a year, though, with the Frenchman moving to Juventus in 1999.

Radamel Falcao and Alexis Sanchez

Falcao and Sanchez both made careers torching defences in Europe for the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Monaco. Early on in their careers, though, they spent time together in Argentina playing for River Plate.

Anthony Martial and Dejan Lovren

These two were teammates in the loosest sense of the word, as Martial and Lovren played just 11 minutes together for Lyon in the 2012/13 season. Still, they did play together, so they deserve a spot on this list.

Angel Di Maria and Freddy Adu

Remember Freddy Adu? The Football Manager legend who was destined for greatness played alongside someone in Angel Di Maria who has actually achieved relative greatness throughout his career with the likes of Real Madrid and PSG. He teamed up with the video game sensation at Benfica if you were wondering.

Juan Roman Riquelme and Diego Maradona

Boca Juniors fans had the pleasure of watching both Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme in the same team. Wow. Their time together came right at the end of the late, great Maradona's career and right as the latter star was coming into his own.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 24/11/2024