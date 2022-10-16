Highlights It's always hard to know which players will go on to live up to their full potential.

This is proven by a list of the top 100 young players in 2001, which included many future stars but some flops as well.

Others have been misjudged too, like Kaka who is ranked low at 95th but went on to win Ballon d'Or.

As fans of Football Manager will know, predicting a player's potential is one of the most difficult things to do. Sometimes you can be spot on, making you feel like the next Pep Guardiola. Others can be a complete bust, reminding you why you are playing a video game and not a real scout.

Back in 2001, there were plenty of stacked youngsters in world football, all looking to begin successful careers. During this period, FourFourTwo took it upon themselves to rank the top 100 young players of the time.

The list included some of the biggest superstars the game would see over the coming years but also included names that are far less familiar, even unrecognisable, to the average football fan. More than two decades on, GIVEMESPORT has come up with a rundown of all 100 players, picking out some of the more interesting placements.

Related 25 Best Young Players in World Football (Ranked) The most gifted young footballers on the planet have been ranked in order.

100-91

Future Ballon d'Or winner Kaka was just 95th

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (100-91) Rank Player Club 100. Alexander Hleb VfB Stuttgart 99. David Prutton Nottingham Forest 98. Erdal Kilicaslan Bayern Munich 97. Daniyel Cimen Eintracht Frankfurt 96. Benjamin Auer Borussia Monchengladbach 95. Kaka Sao Paulo 94. Azar Karadas SK Brann 93. Shaun Maloney Celtic 92. Leonardo Santiago Feyenoord 91. Kieran Richardson Manchester United

Brazil legend Kaka was still at Sao Paolo in 2001 and therefore yet to make his mark on Europe, so for that reason, FourFourTwo can be forgiven for his low placing. He would go on to have a glittering career, winning multiple Champions League titles, the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or in 2007.

His career would falter after a record transfer to Real Madrid two years later, but the attacking midfielder was untouchable in his prime. Beyond the Brazilian icon, other (less) notable names in the bottom ten include Premier League winner Kieran Richardson, and Wigan Athletic's FA Cup hero Shaun Maloney.

90-81

Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov appears at 82

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (90-81) Rank Player Club 90. Aldo Jara Aldo Jara 89. Keith Kelly Paris Saint-Germain 88. Christoph Preuss Eintrach Frankfurt 87. Ramon Calliste Manchester United 86. Mika Vayrynen Jokerit 85. Michael Zepek Bayer Leverkusen 84. Labinot Harbuzi Malmo 83. Thijs Houwing Twente 82. Dimitar Berbatov Bayer Leverkusen 81. Tuomas Aho Myllykosken Pallo −47

The next ten on the list don't include many memorable figures, but one definitely stands out above the rest. Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov finds himself slotted in at number 82, with the striker then just beginning to make his name in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen.

Although he didn't reach the same levels as Kaka, 'Berba' forged a fantastic career for himself. Moves to Tottenham and Manchester United followed, leading to multiple league titles (with the latter) and a bucketload of goals. The 43-year-old played with a calmness and laid-back attitude that made him a certified 'streets will never forget' player. His first touch and skill were nothing short of legendary. And who can ever forget his five-goal haul against Blackburn Rovers, which is the joint most amount of goals by a single player in any Premier League game.

80-71

Chelsea legend Michael Essien features

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (90-71) Rank Player Club 80. Candido Costa Porto 79. Andres Oliveira Perth Glory 78. Michael Essien Bastia 77. Fernando Macedo Nano Barcelona 76. Dulee Johnson BK Hacken 75. Mauro Rosales Newell’s Old Boys 74. Derek Boateng Panathinaikos 73. Theo Janssen Vitesse 72. Hassan Ahamada Nantes 71. Cherno Samba Millwall

Michael Essien would go on to become one of Jose Mourinho's favoured personnel, but in 2001 he was just making his first steps in the professional game at Bastia in France. Little did he know what an incredible career he had in store.

Having grown up in a small town in Ghana, the destructive enforcer would go on to have memorable spells at both Chelsea and Real Madrid. Whilst he was predominantly a tough tackling midfielder, Essien's ability to score some of the most outrageous long-range strikes was simply a sight to behold. Now 41, the ball winner retired in 2020 having played 545 professional games in club football, plus a further 59 caps for his national side. Nobody in this section comes anywhere close to that success.

70-61

A Serie A stalwart is included in this section

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (70-61) Rank Player Club 70. Matteo Brighi Juventus 69. Bojan Djordjic Manchester United 68. Andreas Hinkel VFB Stuttgart 67. Santino Quaranta DC United 66. Jhon van Beukering Vitesse 65. Eddie Johnson FC Dallas 64. Michael Chopra Newcastle United 63. Rubinho Corinthians 62. Mark Fotheringham Celtic 61. Johnnier Montano Parma

Although there are no world-class players here, there are still a couple who had very respectable careers. Namely, the number 70 entrant.

Matteo Brighi, an Italian midfielder, embarked on a notable career spanning Serie A, Serie B, and European competitions. With over 570 appearances, he showcased his talent for clubs like Roma and Juventus. Brighi contributed significantly in Serie A with 38 goals and 18 assists. He was also capped for his national team on four occasions.

Elsewhere, Michael Chopra was the man who scored the first Premier League goal under Roy Keane for Sunderland back in 2007, and former Manchester United academy graduate Bojan Djordjic is still playing second-tier Czech football.

60-51

United States hero Landon Donovan is a notable inclusion

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (60-51) Rank Player Club 60. Serhat Akin Fenerbache 59. Carlos Martins Sporting CP 58. Filip Trojan Schalke 04 57. Ricardo Costa Porto 56. Landon Donovan San Jose Earthquakes 55. Alexander Ludwig Werder Bremen 54. Lourenco da Silva Sporting CP 53. Francesco Tarantino Athletic Bilbao 52. Jeremie Aliadiere Arsenal 51. Gatti Ribeiro Blooming

Landon Donovan boasts a career like not many other Americans. Having played for the likes of LA Galaxy, Everton and Bayern Munich, the 42-year-old is one of the most recognisable soccer stars from North America.

Among his finest achievements would be his role in leading the land of the free all the way to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002, just one year after this list was first published. This would be the country's best result since 1930. Donovan is also tied with Clint Dempsey as the United States national team's all-time record goalscorer with his tally of 57 strikes.

Another familiar name to Premier League fans might be that of Jeremie Aliadiere, who featured for both the Gunners and Middlesbrough in England's top flight.

50-41

Harry Redknapp will be pleased to see his favourite player in the top half

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (50-41) Rank Player Club 50. Massimo Donati AC Milan 49. Francesco Lodi Empoli 48. Gael Givet Monaco 47. Ewerthon Borussia Dortmund 46. Christian Peterei Schalke 04 45. Niko Kranjcar Dinamo Zagreb 44. Jay Lucas Southampton 43. Diego Ribas Santos 42. Joaquin Sanchez Real Betis 41. Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hossam Ajax

As with the last couple of sections, there are no global stars among this ten, but some who have still gone down in history, or in some cases infamy.

Harry Redknapp's go-to man and world-renowned 'fantastic player' Niko Kranjcar comes in at 45. The Croatian had a very respectable career, where he played for the legendary English manager at Portsmouth, Tottenham and QPR. He also made 81 appearances for his country, scoring 15 goals.

Another Premier League name, who could've been so much more, was Mido. The Egyptian starred for the likes of Ajax, Roma and Middlesbrough, but an unprofessional attitude and party lifestyle led to him struggling to reach the levels many predicted of him.

40-31

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won't be impressed with his ranking

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (40-31) Rank Player Club 40. Helder Postiga Porto 39. Emiliano Dudar Velez Sarsfield 38. Chris Kirkland Liverpool 37. Ednilson Benfica 36. Dean Ashton Crewe Alexandra 35. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ajax 34. Leandro Romagnoli San Lorenzo 33. Hassan Yebda Auxerre 32. Marat Izmailov Lokomotiv Moscow 31. Gareth Barry Aston Villa

Given that we all know exactly how highly Zlatan Ibrahimovic thinks of himself, there's no doubt that he would be furious to see where he ended up in this ranking.

In his defence, it's surprising that the Swede was only good enough for 35th place, even at this young age – although this was the year he would leave Malmo for the Netherlands. He scored 48 goals in his 110 appearances for Ajax before heading to Juventus in 2004. Spells dominating Europe's top leagues with Barcelona, both Milan clubs, PSG and Manchester United followed for one of the most storied strikers in modern football.

This portion of the list is where real recognisable talent begins to pick up, with Gareth Barry also having a strong career, picking up a Premier League title with Manchester City.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Gareth Barry holds the record for the most Premier League appearances (653).

30-21

Two exciting right-wingers are the headline acts

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (30-21) Rank Player Club 30. Jermain Defoe West Ham United 29. Gregory Vignal Liverpool 28. Julio Colombo Montpellier 27. Arjen Robben Groningen 26. Hugo Viana Sporting CP 25. Maicon Cruzeiro 24. Ricardo Quaresma Sporting CP 23. Fabricio Coloccini AC Milan 22. Marius Niculae Sporting CP 21. Milan Baros Liverpool

Arjen Robben was comfortably one of the finest wingers of his generation and, after enjoying the best phase of his career with Bayern Munich, he opted to end his career where it all began at Groningen. The Dutchman possessed a wand of a left foot that was unstoppable when cutting in from the left. Everyone knew his trick, but had no answer for it.

Someone who had all the tools to have reached the same level as the former Chelsea man, was Ricardo Quaresma. The Portuguese showman also had a signature move in the form of a trivela. Whilst he was able to do ridiculous things with the ball at his feet, his lack of dedication prevented him from reaching the very top despite moves to Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

Also featured in the top 30 is Champions League winner Maicon and Premier League legend Jermain Defoe.

20-11

World Cup-winning goalscorer Andres Iniesta comes in at 20

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (20-11) Rank Player Club 20. Andres Iniesta Barcelona 19. Baldo di Gregorio Eintracht Frankfurt 18. Juan Andreu Melli Real Betis 17. Johnny Heitinga Ajax 16. Philippe Mexes Auxerre 15. Kim Kallstrom BK Hacken 14. John Welsh Liverpool 13. Darren Fletcher Manchester United 12. David Odonkor Borussia Dortmund 11. Pedro Mantorras Benfica

Andres Iniesta in 20th? To be fair, the Spaniard was something of a late bloomer in the game considering everything he went on to achieve. The iconic midfielder accumulated a massive 35 trophies with Barcelona while becoming one of the greatest Champions League midfielders of all time, and he also won the World Cup, plus two European Championships with his country,

The aforementioned World Cup came in a 1-0 extra-time win over the Netherlands, where Iniesta scored the winner to cement his legacy in Spanish football, delivering the country their first and only world championship. The other notable name that jumps out is perennial Premier League winner, Darren Fletcher. The Scotsman was a steady hand at Manchester United and is still at Old Trafford in the role of technical director.

10-1

Fernando Torres finishes in fourth, but is beaten by another ex-Liverpool striker

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (10-1) Rank Player Club 10. Mourad Meghni Bologna 9. Anthony Le Tallec Le Havre 8. Piotr Trochowski Bayern Munich 7. Florent Sinama-Pongolle Le Havre 6. Rafael van der Vaart Ajax 5. Jermaine Pennant Arsenal 4. Fernando Torres Atletico Madrid 3. Leandro Bonfim Vitoria 2. Andres D'Alessandro River Plate 1. Djibril Cisse Auxerre

In a top ten which included Rafael Van de Vaart and Fernando Torres, it was Frenchman Djibril Cisse who was crowned the best young player in world football back in 2001. The striker did have a promising career and even did something that Torres didn't do at Anfield by winning the Champions League. However, Cisse was blighted by two broken legs during his time on Merseyside and was never the same player.

Torres meanwhile failed to win a single trophy in his stint at the club but was mesmeric at his peak. He was able to get a hold of Europe's biggest prize, but was just a rotational option as Chelsea fended off Bayern Munich. He now looks almost unrecognisable back at his boyhood club Atletico Madrid, where El Nino is the manager of the under-19 team.