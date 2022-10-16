Highlights

As fans of Football Manager will know, predicting a player's potential is one of the most difficult things to do. Sometimes you can be spot on, making you feel like the next Pep Guardiola. Others can be a complete bust, reminding you why you are playing a video game and not a real scout.

Back in 2001, there were plenty of stacked youngsters in world football, all looking to begin successful careers. During this period, FourFourTwo took it upon themselves to rank the top 100 young players of the time.

The list included some of the biggest superstars the game would see over the coming years but also included names that are far less familiar, even unrecognisable, to the average football fan. More than two decades on, GIVEMESPORT has come up with a rundown of all 100 players, picking out some of the more interesting placements.

100-91

Future Ballon d'Or winner Kaka was just 95th

Kaka retrieves the ball after scoring for AC Milan.

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (100-91)

Rank

Player

Club

100.

Alexander Hleb

VfB Stuttgart

99.

David Prutton

Nottingham Forest

98.

Erdal Kilicaslan

Bayern Munich

97.

Daniyel Cimen

Eintracht Frankfurt

96.

Benjamin Auer

Borussia Monchengladbach

95.

Kaka

Sao Paulo

94.

Azar Karadas

SK Brann

93.

Shaun Maloney

Celtic

92.

Leonardo Santiago

Feyenoord

91.

Kieran Richardson

Manchester United

Brazil legend Kaka was still at Sao Paolo in 2001 and therefore yet to make his mark on Europe, so for that reason, FourFourTwo can be forgiven for his low placing. He would go on to have a glittering career, winning multiple Champions League titles, the World Cup and the Ballon d'Or in 2007.

His career would falter after a record transfer to Real Madrid two years later, but the attacking midfielder was untouchable in his prime. Beyond the Brazilian icon, other (less) notable names in the bottom ten include Premier League winner Kieran Richardson, and Wigan Athletic's FA Cup hero Shaun Maloney.

90-81

Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov appears at 82

Dimitar Berbatov of Manchester United

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (90-81)

Rank

Player

Club

90.

Aldo Jara

Aldo Jara

89.

Keith Kelly

Paris Saint-Germain

88.

Christoph Preuss

Eintrach Frankfurt

87.

Ramon Calliste

Manchester United

86.

Mika Vayrynen

Jokerit

85.

Michael Zepek

Bayer Leverkusen

84.

Labinot Harbuzi

Malmo

83.

Thijs Houwing

Twente

82.

Dimitar Berbatov

Bayer Leverkusen

81.

Tuomas Aho

Myllykosken Pallo −47

The next ten on the list don't include many memorable figures, but one definitely stands out above the rest. Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov finds himself slotted in at number 82, with the striker then just beginning to make his name in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen.

Although he didn't reach the same levels as Kaka, 'Berba' forged a fantastic career for himself. Moves to Tottenham and Manchester United followed, leading to multiple league titles (with the latter) and a bucketload of goals. The 43-year-old played with a calmness and laid-back attitude that made him a certified 'streets will never forget' player. His first touch and skill were nothing short of legendary. And who can ever forget his five-goal haul against Blackburn Rovers, which is the joint most amount of goals by a single player in any Premier League game.

80-71

Chelsea legend Michael Essien features

Michael essien premier league

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (90-71)

Rank

Player

Club

80.

Candido Costa

Porto

79.

Andres Oliveira

Perth Glory

78.

Michael Essien

Bastia

77.

Fernando Macedo Nano

Barcelona

76.

Dulee Johnson

BK Hacken

75.

Mauro Rosales

Newell’s Old Boys

74.

Derek Boateng

Panathinaikos

73.

Theo Janssen

Vitesse

72.

Hassan Ahamada

Nantes

71.

Cherno Samba

Millwall

Michael Essien would go on to become one of Jose Mourinho's favoured personnel, but in 2001 he was just making his first steps in the professional game at Bastia in France. Little did he know what an incredible career he had in store.

Having grown up in a small town in Ghana, the destructive enforcer would go on to have memorable spells at both Chelsea and Real Madrid. Whilst he was predominantly a tough tackling midfielder, Essien's ability to score some of the most outrageous long-range strikes was simply a sight to behold. Now 41, the ball winner retired in 2020 having played 545 professional games in club football, plus a further 59 caps for his national side. Nobody in this section comes anywhere close to that success.

70-61

A Serie A stalwart is included in this section

MixCollage-28-Mar-2024-07-34-PM-6587

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (70-61)

Rank

Player

Club

70.

Matteo Brighi

Juventus

69.

Bojan Djordjic

Manchester United

68.

Andreas Hinkel

VFB Stuttgart

67.

Santino Quaranta

DC United

66.

Jhon van Beukering

Vitesse

65.

Eddie Johnson

FC Dallas

64.

Michael Chopra

Newcastle United

63.

Rubinho

Corinthians

62.

Mark Fotheringham

Celtic

61.

Johnnier Montano

Parma

Although there are no world-class players here, there are still a couple who had very respectable careers. Namely, the number 70 entrant.

Matteo Brighi, an Italian midfielder, embarked on a notable career spanning Serie A, Serie B, and European competitions. With over 570 appearances, he showcased his talent for clubs like Roma and Juventus. Brighi contributed significantly in Serie A with 38 goals and 18 assists. He was also capped for his national team on four occasions.

Elsewhere, Michael Chopra was the man who scored the first Premier League goal under Roy Keane for Sunderland back in 2007, and former Manchester United academy graduate Bojan Djordjic is still playing second-tier Czech football.

60-51

United States hero Landon Donovan is a notable inclusion

Landon Donovan

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (60-51)

Rank

Player

Club

60.

Serhat Akin

Fenerbache

59.

Carlos Martins

Sporting CP

58.

Filip Trojan

Schalke 04

57.

Ricardo Costa

Porto

56.

Landon Donovan

San Jose Earthquakes

55.

Alexander Ludwig

Werder Bremen

54.

Lourenco da Silva

Sporting CP

53.

Francesco Tarantino

Athletic Bilbao

52.

Jeremie Aliadiere

Arsenal

51.

Gatti Ribeiro

Blooming

Landon Donovan boasts a career like not many other Americans. Having played for the likes of LA Galaxy, Everton and Bayern Munich, the 42-year-old is one of the most recognisable soccer stars from North America.

Among his finest achievements would be his role in leading the land of the free all the way to the World Cup quarter-finals in 2002, just one year after this list was first published. This would be the country's best result since 1930. Donovan is also tied with Clint Dempsey as the United States national team's all-time record goalscorer with his tally of 57 strikes.

Another familiar name to Premier League fans might be that of Jeremie Aliadiere, who featured for both the Gunners and Middlesbrough in England's top flight.

50-41

Harry Redknapp will be pleased to see his favourite player in the top half

MixCollage-28-Mar-2024-07-57-PM-9757

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (50-41)

Rank

Player

Club

50.

Massimo Donati

AC Milan

49.

Francesco Lodi

Empoli

48.

Gael Givet

Monaco

47.

Ewerthon

Borussia Dortmund

46.

Christian Peterei

Schalke 04

45.

Niko Kranjcar

Dinamo Zagreb

44.

Jay Lucas

Southampton

43.

Diego Ribas

Santos

42.

Joaquin Sanchez

Real Betis

41.

Ahmed ‘Mido’ Hossam

Ajax

As with the last couple of sections, there are no global stars among this ten, but some who have still gone down in history, or in some cases infamy.

Harry Redknapp's go-to man and world-renowned 'fantastic player' Niko Kranjcar comes in at 45. The Croatian had a very respectable career, where he played for the legendary English manager at Portsmouth, Tottenham and QPR. He also made 81 appearances for his country, scoring 15 goals.

Another Premier League name, who could've been so much more, was Mido. The Egyptian starred for the likes of Ajax, Roma and Middlesbrough, but an unprofessional attitude and party lifestyle led to him struggling to reach the levels many predicted of him.

40-31

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won't be impressed with his ranking

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (40-31)

Rank

Player

Club

40.

Helder Postiga

Porto

39.

Emiliano Dudar

Velez Sarsfield

38.

Chris Kirkland

Liverpool

37.

Ednilson

Benfica

36.

Dean Ashton

Crewe Alexandra

35.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ajax

34.

Leandro Romagnoli

San Lorenzo

33.

Hassan Yebda

Auxerre

32.

Marat Izmailov

Lokomotiv Moscow

31.

Gareth Barry

Aston Villa

Given that we all know exactly how highly Zlatan Ibrahimovic thinks of himself, there's no doubt that he would be furious to see where he ended up in this ranking.

In his defence, it's surprising that the Swede was only good enough for 35th place, even at this young age – although this was the year he would leave Malmo for the Netherlands. He scored 48 goals in his 110 appearances for Ajax before heading to Juventus in 2004. Spells dominating Europe's top leagues with Barcelona, both Milan clubs, PSG and Manchester United followed for one of the most storied strikers in modern football.

This portion of the list is where real recognisable talent begins to pick up, with Gareth Barry also having a strong career, picking up a Premier League title with Manchester City.

30-21

Two exciting right-wingers are the headline acts

Arjen Robben with the Champions League trophy.

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (30-21)

Rank

Player

Club

30.

Jermain Defoe

West Ham United

29.

Gregory Vignal

Liverpool

28.

Julio Colombo

Montpellier

27.

Arjen Robben

Groningen

26.

Hugo Viana

Sporting CP

25.

Maicon

Cruzeiro

24.

Ricardo Quaresma

Sporting CP

23.

Fabricio Coloccini

AC Milan

22.

Marius Niculae

Sporting CP

21.

Milan Baros

Liverpool

Arjen Robben was comfortably one of the finest wingers of his generation and, after enjoying the best phase of his career with Bayern Munich, he opted to end his career where it all began at Groningen. The Dutchman possessed a wand of a left foot that was unstoppable when cutting in from the left. Everyone knew his trick, but had no answer for it.

Someone who had all the tools to have reached the same level as the former Chelsea man, was Ricardo Quaresma. The Portuguese showman also had a signature move in the form of a trivela. Whilst he was able to do ridiculous things with the ball at his feet, his lack of dedication prevented him from reaching the very top despite moves to Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

Also featured in the top 30 is Champions League winner Maicon and Premier League legend Jermain Defoe.

20-11

World Cup-winning goalscorer Andres Iniesta comes in at 20

Andres Iniesta celebrates for Spain.

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (20-11)

Rank

Player

Club

20.

Andres Iniesta

Barcelona

19.

Baldo di Gregorio

Eintracht Frankfurt

18.

Juan Andreu Melli

Real Betis

17.

Johnny Heitinga

Ajax

16.

Philippe Mexes

Auxerre

15.

Kim Kallstrom

BK Hacken

14.

John Welsh

Liverpool

13.

Darren Fletcher

Manchester United

12.

David Odonkor

Borussia Dortmund

11.

Pedro Mantorras

Benfica

Andres Iniesta in 20th? To be fair, the Spaniard was something of a late bloomer in the game considering everything he went on to achieve. The iconic midfielder accumulated a massive 35 trophies with Barcelona while becoming one of the greatest Champions League midfielders of all time, and he also won the World Cup, plus two European Championships with his country,

The aforementioned World Cup came in a 1-0 extra-time win over the Netherlands, where Iniesta scored the winner to cement his legacy in Spanish football, delivering the country their first and only world championship. The other notable name that jumps out is perennial Premier League winner, Darren Fletcher. The Scotsman was a steady hand at Manchester United and is still at Old Trafford in the role of technical director.

10-1

Fernando Torres finishes in fourth, but is beaten by another ex-Liverpool striker

fernando-torres-spain

FourFourTwo's Top 100 Young Players 2001 (10-1)

Rank

Player

Club

10.

Mourad Meghni

Bologna

9.

Anthony Le Tallec

Le Havre

8.

Piotr Trochowski

Bayern Munich

7.

Florent Sinama-Pongolle

Le Havre

6.

Rafael van der Vaart

Ajax

5.

Jermaine Pennant

Arsenal

4.

Fernando Torres

Atletico Madrid

3.

Leandro Bonfim

Vitoria

2.

Andres D'Alessandro

River Plate

1.

Djibril Cisse

Auxerre

In a top ten which included Rafael Van de Vaart and Fernando Torres, it was Frenchman Djibril Cisse who was crowned the best young player in world football back in 2001. The striker did have a promising career and even did something that Torres didn't do at Anfield by winning the Champions League. However, Cisse was blighted by two broken legs during his time on Merseyside and was never the same player.

Torres meanwhile failed to win a single trophy in his stint at the club but was mesmeric at his peak. He was able to get a hold of Europe's biggest prize, but was just a rotational option as Chelsea fended off Bayern Munich. He now looks almost unrecognisable back at his boyhood club Atletico Madrid, where El Nino is the manager of the under-19 team.

