Highlights Football authorities are discussing rule changes to improve player behavior, including allowing matches to be paused for "cooling off" periods.

Sin-bins may be introduced for players committing cynical fouls, similar to rugby's rule.

Only team captains being able to approach referees during games will also be discussed.

Football chiefs are preparing to discuss five new rule changes at their annual general meeting (AGM) of the International FA Board (IFAB) – composed of the four Home Nations and four votes for FIFA - held at Loch Lomond, Scotland, next month. Three trials for new laws are set to be discussed in order to ‘improve player behaviour’, while one new rule is set to be in action from the start of the new season and the other - un-related to player behaviour – is set to be trialled during next season.

The common consensus is that player behaviour is still below-par and, as such, new rules could be implemented as early as the start of the 2024/25 season in order to really stamp down and make football a more respect-driven sport. Let’s take a closer look at what IFAB are poised to discuss when they meet on March 2, according to the Sun.

Three trials are on the table

Set to ‘improve player behaviour’

One of football's greatest strengths is its ability to change. Over the years, it has adapted and evolved expertly to the challenges it has faced - take the Premier League as a prime example - the English top tier made eight recognisable changes to their rule book ahead of the current season as a means of changing with the times.

Matches halted for "cooling off periods"

If the laws are passed, referees could be given the right to pause matches for “cooling off” periods after tempers have flared during a game. Officials in charge of the particular fixture could halt matches for a number of minutes to ensure all relevant parties have ‘calmed down’ after a feud has erupted.

A discussion on a potential trial of the new rule is on the formal agenda of the AGM and while – at the time of writing – it is unclear what protocols would be used on such an occasion, it is believed that both sets of players would be separated with force by officials. It would then be solely down to the referees to resume play when they feel that all matters have been resolved and tempers are back in check.

Sin-bins for cynicism and game-stopping fouls

Another game-changing rule set to be discussed on March 2 is the idea of issuing sin-bins to players for committing cynical game-stopping fouls. FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham is expected to green-light the need for formal trials in the hope that it will help transform the beautiful game.

Much like rugby, 10-minute sin-bins could be in operation at senior level as IFAB looks to reduce typical “anti-football behaviour” such as break-stopping, cynical fouls and dissent towards match officials. In November, Bullingham cracking down on these types of incidences was high on their priority list, hinting that a yellow card does often not suffice. He said:

“The areas we were looking at were dissent and tactical fouls. There’s a real frustration for fans when they’re watching games when they see a promising counter-attack that’s ruined by that sort of foul. We asked if a yellow card is sufficient punishment for that and don’t believe it is.”

Only the team captain can confront referee

IFAB are also under the impression that allowing the captain – and the captain only – to approach the referee during a game would be helpful to see a drastic reduction in poor behaviour from players. A potential change that comes from the AGM is a system where only the skipper can discuss in-game issues/decisions with the man in the middle – and if so, it’ll be trialled next season.

The other two rules

Straight red card for deliberate handballs

There is, however, one law change that doesn’t need to go through the trialling process, according to the Sun. That is the act of defensive handball offences resulting in red cards. If a handball - by a defender or not - is adjudged by the officials to be purposeful, red cards will be dished out as punishment, while the ball must overhang or touch the centre of the spot during a spot-kick.

Time-wasting from goalkeepers results in corners

Another trial that is likely to be instigated for the next campaign is looking to crack the whip on time-wasting goalkeepers. If the referee deems that a shot stopper is looking to run down the clock in any way, they will be within their rights to award the opposition a corner kick.

All in all, the idea is to make the game a better place for all. While the results of the AGM will be eagerly awaited until early next month, it’s clear that IFAB are making wise steps towards a more inclusive sport, one where respect and dignity is at the epicentre of all its players and officials.