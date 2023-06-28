Football has evolved dramatically since the 1990s, but have you ever wondered who is considered the biggest attacking threat in that time frame?

From the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé to Premier League legends like Thierry Henry and Andy Cole, a fascinating infographic has emerged -via Tigran S - charting the effectiveness of every top attacker over the last 33 years through the use of stats for non-penalty goals and assists per 90 minutes

While (at first glance) it seems very complex and daunting, the graphic is made simple to interpret using its key on the right-hand side.

Players were only eligible if they had played at least 4,500 minutes of football since 1990 and the graphic itself reflects those minutes: the larger the bubble, the more minutes played.

Only players from Europe’s traditional top five leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A) were included but factored in all who played from 1990 up until the current day.

In terms of statistics, all players included in the graphic have had their statistics based on time spent at one club. For example: Lionel Messi’s numbers reflect his Barcelona days, rather than his current spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Let’s take a deeper look at the numbers of the six players who stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Lionel Messi

Speaking of Messi, he is unsurprisingly one of the six players that stand above the rest on the graphic.

With a staggering 415 goals and 203 goals to his name for the Spanish club, there are only five players that either equal or better his per 90 assist tally, while Erling Haaland is the only player across the 33-year period to better his per 90 goal record.

He is truly a one-of-a-kind footballer.

Erling Haaland

With a mere 4,613 minutes under his belt, the Norwegian almost missed out by virtue of not having played enough minutes.

But he can thank his prolific nature in front of goal at Dortmund for his place on the graphic, which included one non-penalty goal and 0.27 assists per 90.

He transcended his form into the Premier League for Manchester City and broke all kinds of records in his inaugural season in England. Now, the question is, will he be able to continue scoring at the same ridiculous rate?

Kylian Mbappé

The France phenom has a fine return in terms of assists per 90, but falls well short of Messi and Haaland in the scoring department.

However, his record for goals scored over his 12,233 minutes for the French club is still impressive as his 112 goals equate to 0.82 non-penalty goals per 90.

Robert Lewandowski

While the Polish marksman’s assist tally is nothing to shout about, his knack of scoring (lots of) goals cannot be downplayed.

During his time in Germany plying his trade for Bayern Munich his 267 non-penalty goals (0.8 per 90) just show how productive he was with the goal in sight.

His 0.16 assists per 90, however, does prove he left the creating of goals up to the likes of Thomas Müller, who can be seen on the graphic racking up 0.44 assists per 90 instead. What a lethal combination.

Luis Suárez

Suarez was known as an established goalscorer at every club he’s been at, whether that be Ajax, Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, or Barcelona.

It is his record at the latter, however, that really highlights his attacking threat.

232 non-penalty goals and 95 assists during his six-year spell in Barcelona earn him a place in the esteemed category of those 'elite' attackers.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Surprisingly bettered by Suarez in per 90 stats for both non-penalty goals and assists, Ronaldo’s record – especially over just shy of 50,000 minutes – is alien-like.

He scored 388 goals and provided a further 137 assists during his time at Real Madrid.

Longevity is key in creating a strong legacy and Ronaldo’s position on this graph proves he had that in abundance.

Among those to sit just below the top six include Ronaldo Nazario, Gonzalo Higuain, Sergio Aguero and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the likes of Henry, Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah not far behind.