Erling Haaland has had an incredible 2022/23 campaign.

The Norwegian has been sensational in his first season at Manchester City, scoring 52 goals in as many games for the club.

He could yet add to his tally when City contest the Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday evening.

After a phenomenal season, Haaland has been named as the most valuable footballer in the world.

CIES Football Observatory have crunched the numbers and revealed the 100 players with the highest estimated transfer values.

Haaland comes out on top by some distance, having been valued at €245.1m. That's almost €200m more than what City paid Dortmund for his services last year.

But who joins Haaland near the top of the list? We have named the world's most valuable XI using CIES' recent study below.

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) - €78.6m

LB: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - €68.7m

CB: Éder Militão (Real Madrid) - €108.4m

CB: Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) - €114.9m

RB: Reece James (Chelsea) - €74.8m

CM: Gavi (Barcelona) - €174.1m

CM: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) - €190.2m

CM: Pedri (Barcelona) - €178m

LW: Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) - €196.3m

ST: Erling Haaland (Man City) - €245.1m

RW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - €195.8m

Ramsdale, perhaps surprisingly, is the most valuable goalkeeper in world football.

The Arsenal man is valued at €78.6m, roughly €50m more than what Arsenal paid to sign him from Sheffield United in 2021.

He has a higher estimated value than Gianluigi Donnarumma (€75.3M) and Alisson Becker (€66.8M).

Ramsdale isn't the only Arsenal player in the lineup.

He's joined by Bukayo Saka, who is considered the third most valuable player in world football at €195.8m.

Saka's estimated transfer value is €30m higher than Kylian Mbappe, who is a surprise omission from the XI.

Two Real Madrid players make the XI: Militao and Vinicius Jr.

They are also set to sign the most valuable midfielder in world football in Jude Bellingham.

The Englishman has been valued at €190.2m in the study. Los Blancos are set to sign him in a move worth €133m.

As well as Mbappe, other big names that narrowly missed out on the XI include Rodrygo Goes, Jamal Musiala, Phil Foden, Federico Valverde and Gabriel Martinelli.