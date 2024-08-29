Carlos Forbs has been one of Wolves' number one priorities in the late stages of this summer transfer window, but a change of agents may lead to the club switching their sights onto other alternatives, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Forbs, 20, has played a squad role at Ajax since his arrival from the academy of Manchester City in 2023, starting eight Eredivisie matches in the 23/24 season, but has been a priority target for Gary O'Neil's side this summer following the departure of star winger Pedro Neto to Chelsea.

However, Forbs has recently undergone an agent swap, meaning any differentials in negotiations may diffuse any potential transfer to the West Midlands, with Wolves potentially instead looking into alternative purchases at the very end of the transfer window.

Wolves have also been waved off away from a move for Burnley winger Luca Koleosho this summer, with the Clarets sticking to a £40m asking price on the Italian-American's head, leading to Wolves exiting the race for his services.

Carlos Forbs 23/24 Eredivisie stats Appearances 21 Starts 9 Goals 2 Assists 3

Romano: "Let's See if Wolves Push" for Forbs

An agent change may ward the Midlands club off

Following on from star man Pedro Neto's departure to Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers have been scouring the market in search of a new talisman on the flanks.

The likes of Luca Koleosho and Wilfried Zaha have been named alongside Wolves this summer, but Fabrizio Romano previously revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that Ajax's Carlos Forbs was the priority target for the club.

However, that narrative may now change, as Forbs has undertaken a change of agents at the late stages of the transfer window, meaning Wolves would have to take on fresh negotiations for a target they have chased for some time, which may ultimately ward them off from any deal.

Romano gave GIVEMESPORT the fresh exclusive on the deal, debating whether Wolves would continue on with a push for Forbs or switch their intentions elsewhere:

"They need a winger. Carlos Forbs has been a priority target for weeks, but now he's changing agents. So let's see if Wolves will still push for this one or maybe go for a different target."

Wolves Priced out of Koleosho Swoop

Burnley are asking for over £40m for their winger

If Wolves do wish to seek out other options instead of Forbs, with barely a day left of the summer transfer window, then they will not be helped by Burnley in their pursuit of other signatures.

One alternative option for Wolves to look at this summer was that of Luca Koloeosho, with the Italy and United States youth international looking likely to join the long list of departing Burnley stars this summer.

However, with The Clarets managing to keep hold of at least one of their stars for the duration of the window so far, and having recouped considerable funds from some of their outgoing talent, they have now asked for at least £40m for Koleosho's talents.

With Wolves reportedly only having around £20m to spend this summer, as reported some weeks ago by John Percy, that asking price would be far too high, leading to them dropping out of the race entirely according to Fabrizio Romano.