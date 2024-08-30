Nottingham Forest's search for a striker may be at risk today, with the Reds reluctant to pay Eintracht Frankfurt's asking price for Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, who they have chased for several days, according to transfer specialist John Percy.

Florian Plettenberg followed the news with confirmation that the deal has reached a total collapse, with Marmoush himself taking to video to affirm his intentions to stay in the Bundesliga this season.

Forest have been searching for a new striker for the majority of the transfer window, seeing frustrating sagas for Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez and Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah ulitmately come to nothing.

They subsequently set their sights on Marmoush, with the player previously being reported as willing to make a move happen, but Forest are unwilling to pay north of £28m, which is the asking price attached to the Egyptian by Frankfurt.

Marmoush Deal "Appears Off"

Nottingham Forest are in need of a striker

Nottingham Forest have been trying their best to bring a new option to their attack to The City Ground this summer, having chased down deals for the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Santiago Gimenez to no avail.

They then set their sights on a new option in Omar Marmoush, who netted 12 goals in the Bundesliga last season for Frankfurt whilst laying on six assists, but now appear unwilling to meet the German side's asking price of over £28m.

Florian Plettenberg reported yesterday that Frankfurt had rejected three proposals from Forest already in the window's late stages, and now their hunt for a new nine appears to be jeopardised.

Forest Set to Seal Two Signings

The club are typically active on Deadline Day

Whilst Forest's hunt for a striker has been frustratingly fruitless, they are closing in on two new options for their midfield and their defence.

West Ham United midfielder and set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse is making his way to Nottingham for a medical today, ahead of a season-long loan with no obligation to buy, and Benfica defender Morato is also closing in on an English switch in a deal worth around £12.5m, with both deals having been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano earlier today.