Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has got a host of injury problems to deal with currently, but the recent result against Ipswich in the Premier League means he can start to look ahead to the new season with some certainty.

The Red Devils claimed a hard-fought 3-2 win over the Tractor Boys to move 16 points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games remaining, all but securing their safety after a horror campaign.

Amorim and Man Utd fans will still be hopeful of success in the cup competitions as they remain in the running in both the FA Cup and Europa League, however this is also a chance for the manager to begin some succession planning.

Amorim Must Take Chance to Unleash Kone

Casemiro clearly has no future at Old Trafford

With Kobbie Mainoo and Toby Collyer ruled out through injury and a lack of attacking options meaning Bruno Fernandes is needed further up the pitch, Casemiro has been featuring regularly in recent weeks in the Man Utd midfield.

But Amorim has already made it clear that he doesn't see a long-term future for the big-earning Brazilian as part of his Old Trafford revolution, and with little left to play for between now and the end of the season it is the perfect chance to hand opportunities to young players on the brink of the first-team.

Chido Obi has recently made his first-team debut in attack due to the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, and considering Casemiro's struggles this is the time for Sekou Kone to be afforded that same chance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sekou Kone has been handed 256 minutes of action for Manchester United's under-21 side in Premier League 2 this season.

The Mali star joined the club in the summer window after being identified as one of the best young midfielders in the world, and recently was named on the first-team bench for their clash with Tottenham - although he was an unused substitute.

Described as 'incredible', Kone has got all the physical attributes to excel in an Amorim midfield and could offer exactly the things that Casemiro can't anymore. He has energy, is a tough tackler, is tidy in possession and can break lines with his dribbling.

Amorim will know the level of talent he has on his hands and ahead of what will undoubtedly be a busy summer window, this is the time to unleash him and find out if he is ready to be an option in the first-team or if a loan for next season would make more sense.

But currently he cannot perform any worse than Casemiro does and fans will appreciate Amorim's bravery to put Kone in during these circumstances to start blooding the future of the club.

