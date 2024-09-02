Key Takeaways Casemio has been blasted for his Old Trafford display but he wasn't the early poor performer.

Kobbie Mainoo's performance against Liverpool was disappointing, showcasing his poor physicality with underwhelming stats.

Erik ten Hag won't be happy with either of his midfielders although Manuel Ugarte's arrival could ease the pain.

In what was a terrible day at the office for Erik ten Hag and co, as they lost 3-0 at home to their fierce rivals Liverpool, Casemiro’s performance has stolen the headlines – for all the wrong reasons – as the Brazilian midfielder was hooked by his boss at the half-time interval.

Manchester United started the game relatively well but a litany of individual errors – all coming from the middle of the park – was what allowed Arne Slot, during his first trip to the Theatre of Dreams in his new position, to run out victorious.

Casemiro’s engine room partner, Kobbie Mainoo, also struggled to keep up with the intensity of Liverpool’s play and has, thus far in 2024/25, struggled to reach the heights of his breakthrough campaign last time out, one that earned him the right to become one of England’s star men at Euro 2024.

Slot’s men, thanks to a brace from Luis Diaz and the solitary strike from the inevitable Mohamed Salah, enter the international break with three more points in the bank and a platform to improve on. Manchester United, however, are on the verge of purgatory.

Related Man United 0-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights It was another Old Trafford battering for Man Utd against Liverpool as Mohamed Salah stole the show once again

Mainoo Struggles vs Liverpool

His poor duel rate showed lack of physicality

While it’s important to remember Mainoo’s tender age of 19, the brilliance of his first full senior campaign has raised expectations to a level which may be unsustainable. Fans are used to seeing teenage Mainoo controlling possession and dealing with pressure in the tightest of spaces – but his performance against the Reds was a far cry from his usual standards.

Of course, having to cover for the more experienced Casemiro made competing with Liverpool’s midfield constellation of Ryan Garvenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alex Mac Allister all the more difficult, but the starlet only has himself to blame for Liverpool’s third and final goal after gifting the ball away to the aforementioned Argentine.

The Carrington graduate, who pockets £20,000-per-week on his current contract, endured a tough day at the office and that was showcased throughout his statistics, with Sofascore giving him a rating of 5.8 – the second worst of any Manchester United player.

What was the most worrying aspect of the Englishman’s performance, however, was his physicality – or lack thereof – in duels, both on the ground and aerially. Mainoo won just six of his ground duels, while winning zero (of a contested three) duels in the air - meaning he won just six out of 16 attempted duels in total.

Mainoo's Stats vs Liverpool Minutes played 90 Touches 57 Accurate passes (%) 88 Key passes 0 Long balls 0 Shots 0 Ground duels (won) 13 (6) Aerials duels (won) 3 (0) Errors leading to goal 1

Defensively, he chalked up zero clearances, the solitary interception and three tackles. Elsewhere, he also struggled to have much of an impact going forward, too, as evidenced by his tally of zero key passes, zero long balls and zero shots.

The atypical manner in which he was dispossessed in the build-up to Salah’s goal also caught the attention of viewers. Shrugged off the ball by Mac Allister, Liverpool sprung into attack, leaving Mainoo and his colleagues in a huge spot of bother as the Egyptian talisman continued his favourable record in Greater Manchester.

By no means was Mainoo the worst player on the pitch for Ten Hag, but from what supporters have come to expect from the young and promising midfielder, he was given a reality check from a Jurgen Klopp-less Liverpool.

Plenty of pundits also noted his poor outing, with Goal giving him a 4/10 in their player ratings, noting: A rare poor game. Did very little of use with the ball and was easily dispossessed for the third goal.. While he picked up the same lowly score in Metro, who noted: "Still struggling to reach the heights of his breakthrough season last year."

Related Man Utd Set to Offer Kobbie Mainoo a New Contract Manchester United are set to sit down with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and enter contract talks after the end of the window.

Why Ugarte is the Perfect Foil for Mainoo

The latter’s defensive responsibilities will be lessened

Fear not, Manchester United fans, as Ten Hag may have the answer at his disposal. Manuel Ugarte was long coveted, mainly as a replacement for the struggling Casemiro by the club’s higher-ups – and after some back-and-forth with Paris Saint-Germain, they completed the Deadline Day signing of the 23-year-old.

Unfortunately, however, they were unable to register him as part of the squad in time for the derby, leaving fans in anticipation for his first showing in Manchester United colours. But what will he bring to an ailing Red Devils midfield, and how will he complement Mainoo?

During his first – and only – season in Portugal with Sporting CP, the Montevideo-born ace won the most tables of any player in the Portuguese top tier, piquing the interest of PSG. He relishes the trials and tribulations of battling in the centre of the park and will be looking to alleviate the porous nature of said midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ugarte had the second-best tackles-per-90 rate in Europe’s top five leagues last season (4.6).

The ground-eating Uruguayan, whose attacking numbers are below average, will also allow Stockport-born Mainoo to flourish further afield, as the latter’s need to bust a gut and fill the holes vacated by Casemiro will be lessened.

All 20 Premier League clubs have an international break to contend with, but Ten Hag – and the new-look backroom staff in M16 – will be looking forward to Ugarte’s first taste of Premier League action as they return with an away outing at Southampton.

All statistics per Sofascore.