Their offense is led by a veteran quarterback in Derek Carr, who at this point in his career is predictably mediocre.

With a younger, more exciting player on the roster, the Saints might be better off starting the season with Spencer Rattler at quarterback instead.

To put things simply, the New Orleans Saints were one of the most boring and predictable teams over the course of the 2023 NFL season. They were extremely average, and although they were able to finish the year with a winning record of 9-8, New Orleans still failed to win a very mediocre NFC South division.

Part of the reason for that was due to some inconsistencies in their offense, which was spearheaded by Derek Carr . The Saints were not able to perform as well as they could have with the talent in their team, and lost several games which they should have won.

Unfortunately for New Orleans, things look similarly bleak in 2024. Carr is still in charge, and the rest of the offense looks relatively unchanged. However, there could be a light at the end of the tunnel.

New Orleans selected Spencer Rattler with the 150th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft . Rattler is much more fiery and unpredictable than Carr, and could add a new dimension to the Saints' offense. With that in mind, it would make sense to head into the new season with Rattler at the helm instead of Carr.

A Glance At Derek Carr's Career

Carr really hasn't sustained any sort of success during his long NFL career

Since he entered the league, Carr has lost, consistently.

Carr was a second round selection by the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2014, which may have cursed his career from the beginning. He's managed to put up solid statistical seasons during his time in the league, but for the most part they've really just amounted to empty stats.

Derek Carr's Career Statistics Stat Carr Games 159 Completion % 64.9% Passing Yards 39,100 Yards per Attempt 7.1 Passing TD 242 Interceptions 107 Passer Rating 92.3

When taking a quick look at his stats, they really don't look bad at all. However, there's more to it than meets the eye.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: One of Derek Carr's biggest weaknesses has been his inability to take care of the ball. Since the beginning of the 2019 season, Carr has the fourth-most turnovers of all active quarterbacks, with 72.

Carr's overall record is pretty rough, as he's 72-87. He's had just three winning seasons throughout his 10-year career, and has only started in one playoff game, back in 2021, which he lost. Carr is also the only active quarterback in the NFL who has lost to 30 teams.

With his Saints set to face the Raiders and Carolina Panthers in 2024, there's a very real possibility he could become the first quarterback to lose to all 32 teams in his career.

At the end of the day, you know exactly what you're getting with Carr, and it looks a lot like the Saints' uneventful 2023 season.

Spencer Rattler Provides Potential and Excitement

Rattler dazzled in his first preseason performance and has a higher ceiling

Spencer Rattler is similar to Carr in some ways. Like Carr, he has an excellent arm, and can throw the ball hard, quickly, and accurately to all areas of the field.

However, he has another dimension to his game that Carr simply does not, and that's his ability to make things happen on the fly. During his time at South Carolina in college, Rattler played behind an absolutely dismal offensive line.

He spent most of his time running for his life, but during that time he did show off his ability to improvise once the play falls apart. The clip below shows how he's willing to take matters into his own hands when he needs to:

Rattler played very well in his first preseason action, and he surprised a lot of Saints fans. He ran a solid two-minute drill, showed impressive pocket awareness, and made plays with his legs like the one above.

Part of the reason the Saints narrowly missed the playoffs last year was due to the fact that Carr just could not do things like that. When the play fell apart, there was no creativity from him, and things quickly fizzled out.

Rattler provides the chance to extend plays and make things happen even when it doesn't seem like anything is there. The Saints will need that type of play if they want to make a run for the playoffs. With that in mind, starting Rattler in Week 1 might be the right move.

