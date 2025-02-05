Tottenham Hotspur failed to bring a deadline day defender in over the January window, despite the earlier arrival of Kevin Danso from Lens - but they may not need to in the summer window as a result of one star's excellent performances at the back.

Spurs have seen Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and now Radu Dragusin all ruled out with injury in what has been a torrid campaign in north London, lingering in the bottom half of the Premier League for a number of months now - and their win over Brentford over the weekend was their first top-flight victory in eight attempts. That saw Ange Postecoglou look to bring a centre-back into their ranks - but that may not need to be a priority in the summer months with Archie Gray having excelled there in the treacherous few months for the club.

Archie Gray Performances Means Club Won't Need Centre-Back

Tottenham tried to sign a defender but couldn't get a deal over the line

Gray was drafted in earlier in the season around the start of December - and has remained in their centre-back ranks since, with Postecoglou down to the bare bones at the heart of his defence.

Archie Gray's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =10th Blocks Per Game 0.4 6th Clearances Per Game 1.7 7th Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =13th Match rating 6.18 25th

Being small in stature, featuring in an unnatural position and having inexperience in the Premier League means that he was thrown right into the deep end in north London, and those factors ensured that the former Leeds United youngster wasn't expected to perform well against the league's best attackers.

But he's proved any doubts wrong with some exceptional outings. Of course, when Romero and Van de Ven return to action from injury, he may only be put on the bench or used in Europa League clashes, but he's proved to be an ideal candidate should Tottenham ever suffer injuries to their backline again.

Henry Winter publicly praised the centre-back earlier in the season, dubbing Gray as having an 'elite mentality' for being able to adapt and for his versatility, adding that he has been a brilliant signing for the club from the capital. Winter wrote just before the Christmas period:

"Archie Gray is 18. He’s playing centre-back very capably. He’s good at full-back. He’s best in central midfield. Whichever position, he takes responsibility. Elite mentality. Brilliant signing by #THFC. And he’ll get better and better. He’s only 18."

Gray is naturally a midfielder, but he even filled in at right-back in times of need for Leeds in the Championship and did the majority of his first-team development in the wide defensive areas at Elland Road, so he is naturally well-rounded, having failed to be given a concrete position throughout his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archie Gray featured in 52 games for Leeds United, but failed to score a goal for them.

As a result, it means that despite Tottenham not being able to complete deals for Axel Disasi from Chelsea, Fikayo Tomori from AC Milan and Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, they may be best sparing those funds for other positions of need in the summer window - with the England under-21 cap being able to fill in should they need to.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-02-25.

