Leon Bailey could be handed an Aston Villa lifeline after the West Midlands club missed out on Chelsea forward Joao Felix on transfer deadline day.

The Jamaican winger was linked with a Villa Park exit in the final hours of the winter window and was reportedly a target for Manchester United, but remained at the club despite late speculation over his departure.

While the 27-year-old has somewhat dropped down the pecking order following the January arrivals of Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen, he may not be completely out of Unai Emery’s plans after Villa failed in their Felix's pursuit.

Chelsea were reportedly reluctant to loan the Portuguese international to a rival Premier League club and instead sent him to AC Milan on a short-term deal on transfer deadline day.

Aston Villa Miss Out on Joao Felix

Leon Bailey handed a lifeline?

Had Felix arrived at Villa Park, Bailey could have faced an even tougher battle for Premier League minutes, but he may now be relieved after the move collapsed.

While Rashford, Asensio and Malen’s arrivals have boosted Emery’s options on the wings, the Jamaican could still feature regularly this season, given Villa’s packed schedule in the coming months.

Emery’s side will play four games in the next 16 days across all competitions, while they also face a tough test in the Champions League round of 16 after securing direct qualification by finishing in the top eight of the league phase.

Bailey, who joined Villa for £25m in 2021, has been a regular for the West Midlands outfit this season, starting 21 of their 29 games, scoring once and providing three assists.

The 27-year-old was left on the bench for their 2-0 loss at Wolves last weekend after starting three consecutive games in all competitions.

Leon Bailey's Aston Villa Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 1 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,035

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Marcus Rashford Rejected Manchester United’s One Request Before Aston Villa Move The Englishman is set to join Unai Emery at Villa Park on loan until the end of the season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-02-25.