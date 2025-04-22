Southampton's number one target to be their next permanent manager is Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl, but they should consider appointing Will Still instead of what has just happened.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Rohl is technical director Johannes Spors' preferred successor to Ivan Juric as Saints look to immediately bounce back from relegation to the Championship.

Rohl is Southampton's Number One Target

The German coach has impressed at Hillsborough

It is of little surprise that Rohl is at the top of Southampton's wanted list following the job he has done at Sheffield Wednesday and the fact his style matches up to what Spors is looking for in his ideal manager.

Despite having a restricted budget to work with, the 35-year-old turned the Owls from relegation candidates to play-off hopefuls for much of the current season, up until the last few weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Rohl has won 34 of his 87 matches in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

While he is being looked at by the looks of RB Leipzig and Leicester City, Rohl is actually 'pushing hard' to link up with Spors - who he knows well - at St Mary's according to reports, in what would be his second spell with the south coast outfit having worked as Ralph Hasenhuttl's assistant previously.

Southampton Should Appoint Will Still Instead

The 32-year-old would be a perfect fit at St Mary's

Will Still shot to fame by going 19 matches unbeaten at Stade Reims at the age of just 30, and he has carried on his impressive early managerial career at Lens despite having to sell a raft of key players.

Still emerged as a new contender for the Southampton job earlier this month, joining the likes of Rohl and Coventry City's Frank Lampard on their shortlist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lens have scored 38 goals and conceded 37 in Will Still's 33 matches in charge, but have underperformed their xG by 14.2 this season.

Still - described as "incredible" - appeared on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football programme for coverage of Tottenham Hotspur against Nottingham Forest, and quickly showed why he should be a serious contender alongside Rohl for the Saints job.

Spors is looking for a Southampton manager to deliver a high-energy style of football much like Hasenhuttl did, and Still's presentation on MNF suggested he would fit the bill.

Only one Ligue 1 team have pressed more sequences than Lens, but he has also shown that he can keep things tight at the other end of the pitch with 12 clean sheets this term.

While Rohl may be the favourite to take over at Southampton, they should consider hiring another one of the brightest young coaches in Europe right now instead.

