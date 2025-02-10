There have been many great English players to grace the British leagues over the years, so many so that a lot of them sometimes get forgotten. But not all of them hang around. With that said, GIVEMESPORT has listed 10 English footballers who now play abroad.

Included in this article are huge names such as Jesse Lingard and Chris Smalling, who have played at the very highest level for both club and country, but also mentioned are a few names you may not be aware of or may not have heard of for a while since they have been playing their football away from England.

As such, in no particular order, here is a rundown of the players with a quick update on how they have all been doing since leaving their homeland.

Ashley Westwood

Current club: Charlotte FC

Premier League veteran Ashley Westwood is now playing his football in America, in the MLS for Charlotte FC, who have just enjoyed a very good 2024 season, finishing 5th in the Eastern Conference. Despite now being 34 years old and having struggled with injuries in the past, the former Burnley and Aston Villa midfielder started every single match for Charlotte in the 2024 campaign and was arguably their most important player.

Westwood made the move abroad in January 2023 after falling out of favour at Burnley, but that does not diminish his quality as a player. The hard-working midfielder played 10 out of his 15 seasons in English football at Premier League level, which just shows what a consistent and reliable performer he was throughout his career.

Ashley Westwood's Career Statistics) Appearances 560 Goals 32 Assists 64 Clubs Represented 4 Honours Won 0

Reece Oxford

Current club: Augsburg

On the 9th of August 2015, Reece Oxford made his Premier League debut for West Ham United at the age of just 16 years and quickly proved himself to be one of the most promising youngsters in English football. Oxford was thrown in at the deep end against Arsenal but absolutely held his own and notably nullified Mesut Ozil, contributing to a shocking 2-0 away win on the opening day of the season.

Unfortunately for Oxford, he could not live up to the hype, not because of his talent, but because of injuries. Now 26 years old, Oxford now plays his football in Germany for Bundesliga side Augsburg, but hasn’t featured for them since the 2022/2023 season after multiple injury setbacks. There is still time for Oxford to fulfil his potential, but injuries have seemed to follow him throughout his career.

Reece Oxford's Career Statistics Appearances 110 Goals 3 Assists 2 Clubs Represented 4 Honours Won 0

Chris Smalling

Current club: Al-Fayha

Chris Smalling has pretty much won everything there is to win in club football. The big centre-half won multiple Premier League titles for the club he is most known for representing, Manchester United, and has also won multiple European trophies for the side he left the Red Devils for, Roma.

Smalling fell out of favour with the Italian giants in the 2023/2024 season, which led to him departing the club after five years there to become one of many big names going to play in the Saudi Pro League. The former United defender plays for Al-Fayha, who are a struggling side in the division.

Chris Smalling's Career Statistics Appearances 546 Goals 29 Assists 7 Clubs Represented 4 Honours Won 9

Omar Richards

Current club: Rio Ave (on loan from Nottingham Forest)

In the summer of 2021, Omar Richards found himself in a dream situation. The left-back enjoyed a great EFL Championship campaign with Reading and off the back of his standout season, he shockingly signed for one of the biggest clubs in world football, Bayern Munich. Richards only spent one season with the German giants before signing for Nottingham Forest and despite signing for them in the summer of 2022, he is yet to play in a competitive match for the Premier League high-flyers.

Since moving to Forest, Richards has had two loan moves to Olympiacos and the current club he is representing, Rio Ave in Portugal. The consistent full-back may have sacrificed match minutes for his big move to Germany, but in the process, he managed to fulfil every player's dream of playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Omar Richard's Career Statistics Appearances 156 Goals 3 Assists 3 Clubs Represented 4 Honours Won 3

Andros Townsend

Current club: Antalyaspor

After suffering relegation from the Premier League with Luton Town, Andros Townsend’s run of an extremely impressive 11 consecutive seasons in the Premier League came to an end. The tricky winger, who has represented six clubs in the English top flight, moved to Turkey last summer and is now playing for mid-table side Antalyaspor.

Townsend managed to carve out a really good Premier League career for himself after leaving Tottenham in 2016 and even managed to play for his country on 13 occasions, scoring three goals in the process. The 33-year-old will be missed in the Premier League as he was always capable of producing some incredible highlight-reel goals, like his infamous volley against Manchester City for Crystal Palace.

Andros Townsend's Career Statistics Appearances 493 Goals 55 Assists 61 Clubs Represented 15 Honours Won 1

Jesse Lingard

Current club: FC Seoul

After having an underwhelming spell at Nottingham Forest following his departure from Manchester United after spending his whole career contracted to the Red Devils, Jesse Lingard decided to get out of English football and he is now playing for South Korean side, FC Seoul.

It may seem like a bizarre career path for Lingard to go down, however, it is paying off. After a slow start, the 32-year-old seems happy and is enjoying his football again, playing in South Korea and has actually been appointed the new captain of FC Seoul for their 2025 campaign, which shows that Lingard’s personality and footballing experience are valuable to both the football club and the players around him.

Jesse Lingard's Career Statistics Appearances 376 Goals 87 Assists 59 Clubs Represented 8 Honours Won 5

Chuba Akpom

Current club: Lille (on loan from Ajax)

Despite always having talent which everyone could clearly see, things never got quite going for Arsenal academy graduate Chuba Akpom until the 2022/2023 season. Akpom was looked at as somewhat of a failed wonder-kid, but under Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, he found his form and netted 29 goals in a single season, which catapulted him onto the radar of multiple European giants.

After his standout season in the EFL Championship, Akpom transferred to Ajax where he continued to score goals, but in January, the striker joined French side Lille on loan and will now play in the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League. Akpom may have been a late bloomer, but he is now showing the potential everyone clearly saw he had as a youngster.

Chuba Akpom's Career Statistics Appearances 379 Goals 100 Assists 25 Clubs Represented 11 Honours Won 4

Connor Goldson

Current club: Aris Limassol