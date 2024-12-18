Arne Slot’s fine start to life in charge of Liverpool has continued after the Reds cruised to a 2-1 victory over Southampton in the League Cup, securing passage into the competition’s semi-finals. First half goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott meant that Cameron Archer’s strike was merely a consolation.

Thanks to the congested nature of the Christmas period with games – in all shapes and sizes – coming thick and fast, the Dutchman opted for a heavily rotated side against the Saints, who recently sacked former manager Russell Martin.

Such manner of changes saw the likes of Tyler Morton and Trey Nyoni controlling the tempo at the base of the away outfit’s midfield, while Wataru Endo – a central midfielder by trade – was deployed at the heart of defence to offer his expertise.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endo is just the second Japan international to play for Liverpool after Takumi Minamino.

And offer his expertise he did. The seasoned Japan international, 31, provided a composed presence at the back, in the absence of skipper Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, and has given Slot and the club’s new-look management something to chew over.

Inside Endo’s 'Fantastic' Performance vs Southampton

Albeit out of position, he won 11/13 of his duels

Endo lined up alongside youngster Jarell Quansah with the aforementioned duo flanked by Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold on the left and right, respectively, and was one of Slot’s brightest performers as they ran out victors on away soil. So much so that he was kept on for the entirety of the fixture – which is, perhaps concerningly for his Anfield future, the first time that has occurred this season.

Taking a leaf out of Van Dijk’s book, the veteran – despite completing four tackles across his 90-minute display – was not dribbled past once and also gave away zero fouls in a clean and controlled performance, one labelled as 'fantastic' by a supporter.

Wataru Endo - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Shonan Bellmare 167 24 7 8/1 VfB Stuttgart 133 15 12 18/0 Urawa Red Diamonds 108 6 7 5/1 Liverpool 53 2 1 13/0 Sint-Truidense VV 31 2 2 2/0

Defensively, he won 11/13 duels (8/8 on the ground; 3/5 in the air) and lost possession on just six occasions, despite performing in one of the most congested areas of the pitch. His passing was also incredibly accurate, which is a key attribute in the control centre – 79/85 (93%).

Also completing two clearances and interceptions apiece, it’s clear that the former Stuttgart enforcer has plenty to give in terms of disrupting play and doing what most people shy away from: doing the dirty work.

Statistics aside, Endo’s football IQ is something that really stands out. Knowing when to get forward, when to press and when to be more conservative, is key at the highest level of football - and Endo rotated between the three effortlessly.

The Reds have now gone 20 games unbeaten within a single season in all competitions for the first time since March 1996 – and the Anfield loyal have Endo, a player typically forced to ponder on the periphery, to thank for such a record being matched.

Endo has Proven his Weight in Gold with Out-of-Position Display

Slot may be convinced into playing the Japan international more regularly

Before tonight’s display against a wounded Southampton, Yokohama-born Endo had been given very little chance to impress the new regime: 20 minutes (across six outings) in the Premier League, just two minutes in the Champions League and two starts in the League Cup’s third and fourth round.

Signed to be bit part player by Jurgen Klopp in the summer of 2023, the 67-cap Japan international played 43 times for the Merseysiders across all competitions. Albeit not a bonafide starter under the German, he at least played.

Now, opportunities to strut his stuff on the Anfield turf arrive few and far between and, as a result, Jamie Carragher has implored the club to cut their losses and sell him in the January transfer window.

Related Liverpool's 2024/25 Squad Ranked Liverpool's 2024/25 squad has been ranked ahead of the January transfer window, and very few players could face uncertain futures.

As mentioned, his performance at St Mary’s Stadium proved that he is willing to do the tenacious running. He’s willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck. He’s willing to go that extra yard. And that’s all pivotal in a title-winning team.

Playing as a false centre-back – and a supporting central midfielder while in possession of the ball – is not an easy task, but the fact that Endo proved he is capable of performing such a multi-faceted role could increase his game time in a Liverpool shirt in the coming weeks.

With the likes of Jones, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch all above him in the pecking order, it would be unwise to suggest that he should be one of the first names on the team sheet. Suggesting that he should be used more regularly, especially when the Premier League’s table toppers are attempting to see out games, isn’t.

All statistics per Sofascore and Transfermarkt - correct as of 18/12/24