The NBA has seen thousands of players throughout the years, many of whom never reach an All-Star level.

Some players are solid players throughout their career, but they have one season where they were able to eclipse the level of an All-Star and make the roster. Some of those players are only remembered as good players despite making an All-Star team, and as time passes, people forget that they were once All-Stars.

Nearly every season, there are new players that reach the All-Star game for the first time in their career. It could be the first and only time they make the game, or it could be one of several in their career. In the past, some role players had a year when they elevated their game and were named to the All-Star team.

With the vast amount of talent in today's NBA, it has reached the point where there is likely not going to be a role player that is able to make one of the All-Star teams, but it could still happen. Looking back, here are five players that made one All-Star game in their careers. Although they might be players known by most fans, they likely aren't remembered as being All-Stars.

Kyle Korver – 2015 All-Star

One of the best three-point shooters in the history of the league

Kyle Korver was a member of the 2014-15 All-Star team as a replacement All-Star for the injured Dwyane Wade . Korver wasn't in the top-10 of voting for the Eastern Conference backcourt players, yet was named as the replacement due to his impact for the Atlanta Hawks . He was a key player for them as they won 60 games and finished first in the conference.

Korver was one of four Hawks to be named to the All-Star team that season, all of them coming off the bench. Despite not averaging many points per game, Korver was one of the deadliest three-point shooters in the entire league throughout the entire decade.

During the 2014-15 season, he averaged a ridiculous 49.2 percent three-point percentage on 6.0 attempts per game. His three-point percentage led the league that season by over four percent.

Kyle Korver's statistics - 2014-15 season Category Statistic PPG 12.1 RPG 4.1 APG 2.6 FG% 48.7% 3P% 49.2%

The most impressive part of Korver's season was making the All-Star team despite only averaging 12.1 points per game. He also managed to average a higher three-point percentage than his field goal percentage, which is an extremely rare statistic to have in the modern NBA.

Despite his low points per game average and interesting replacement selection, he performed well in the All-Star game itself, scoring the most points off the bench for the East with 21 points on seven threes.

Andrew Bynum – 2012 All-Star

Bynum had a few solid seasons before having career derailing injuries

Andrew Bynum was a member of the L.A. Lakers during the 2011-12 season, where he had a stellar season. Hype had been building up around Bynum as he had shown improvement in the prior seasons, but he took a large leap during the 2011-12 season, which allowed him to make his first and only All-Star game. Not only did Bynum play in the game, but he was named one of the five starters for the West.

Andrew Bynum's statistics - 2011-12 season Category Statistic PPG 18.7 RPG 11.8 APG 1.4 BPG 1.9 FG% 55.8%

Bynum's numbers during the 2011-12 season were extremely impressive, which saw him make the All-NBA second team, his only appearance on an All-NBA roster. He averaged career-highs in points per game, rebounds per game and minutes per game.

Bynum put up great advanced statistics that season, where he finished 10th in PER with 22.9 and 14th in WS/48 with .183. He was one of the most effective players, especially on offense that season. Despite his production that season, he only played five minutes in the All-Star game itself and failed to score.

Bynum had knee injuries throughout his career, and injured them further during a bowling incident after he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers following his All-Star campaign, which caused him to miss the entirety of the 2012-13 season. He played in the 2013-14 season for two teams, only appearing in 26 games, which was his last season in the NBA. There aren't many players that went from All-Star to out of the league faster than Bynum.

Gerald Wallace – 2010 All-Star

Wallace hit his peak as a member of the Bobcats

The Charlotte Bobcats are a franchise that hasn't existed since the 2013-14 season. They were only a franchise for 10 seasons before returning to the Charlotte Hornets after the New Orleans Hornets re-branded before the 2013-14 season, opening up the chance for Charlotte to take the name back.

The Bobcats weren't remembered for much outside of having the worst winning percentage in the history of the NBA during the 2011-12 season, but one bright spot in their history was Gerald Wallace, who was a one-time All-Star during the 2009-10 season.

Gerald Wallace's statistics - 2009-10 season Category Statistic PPG 18.2 RPG 10.0 APG 2.1 SPG 1.5 BPG 1.1 FG% 48.0% 3P% 37.1%

Wallace was known as a good defender throughout the majority of his career, which is the main reason he was able to play for 14 seasons in the NBA. He made the All-Star team as well as the All-Defensive first team and finished third in voting for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

His defensive win shares that season were 6.2, which was good enough for second in the entire NBA. Wallace was a workhorse that season as he averaged 41.0 minutes per game, which was just behind Monta Ellis at 41.4 per game.

Despite only appearing in the All-Star game once, Wallace put together several seasons worthy of an All-Star selection. His 2009-10 season was a combination of great defense and efficient offense, proving his worth as one of the league's best all-around players, which earned him a spot on the roster. He didn't do much in the All-Star game itself, only scoring two points.

Chris Kaman – 2010 All-Star

An underwhelming career that included an All-Star performance

Chris Kaman was drafted sixth overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, which is heralded as one of the best drafts of all time, including LeBron James , Wade and Carmelo Anthony among the top names in the draft. Kaman had potential, but didn't stand close to some of the other picks in his draft class.

Although he didn't live up to his potential, he was able to make the All-Star game in 2010 and remained a serviceable starting center for the majoirty of his career.

Chris Kaman's statistics - 2009-10 season Category Statistic PPG 18.5 RPG 9.3 APG 1.6 BPG 1.2 FG% 49.0%

During the 2009-10 season, Kaman shot the most field goal attempts per game during his 13-year career, which allowed him to average a career-high in points. That season, the Los Angeles Clippers were very bad, finishing 29-53.

Kaman showed steady improvement throughout his time with the Clippers and that season he was able to take advantage of their bad roster to prove he was their best player. He only managed to score four points in his one and only All-Star appearance.

After that season, Kaman began to regress as he bounced around different franchises, failing to find a home toward the end of his career. Despite making the All-Star team in 2009-10, he was relatively inefficient, especially for a center that didn't shoot three-pointers.

He shot under 50 percent for his career and was a net negative on that end of the court throughout his career. His average OBPM per season was -1.9, proving his inefficiency. In 2009-10, he had a -2.5 BPM, which is miserable for an All-Star player.

Devin Harris – 2009 All-Star

Harris looked like a future star with the Nets

The New Jersey Nets are another team that no longer exists, as they have since re-branded to the Brooklyn Nets . During the 2008-09 season, the Nets weren't great, but Devin Harris was spectacular, making his one and only All-Star appearance while averaging career-highs in several statistics, including points per game, steals per game and rebounds per game.

Devin Harris's statistics - 2008-09 season Category Statistic PPG 21.3 RPG 3.3 APG 6.9 SPG 1.7 FG% 43.8% 3P% 29.1%

Harris started his career with the Dallas Mavericks , where he showed improvement every season. He was traded to the Nets in the middle of the 2007-08 season and the following year was when he made the leap to All-Star level. His numbers spiked, and he looked like a future star in the league.

His jump that season allowed him to finish second in voting for the Most Improved Player award. His offensive production that season was incredible, and he set significantly higher advanced metrics than his other seasons in the NBA. His 5.9 OWS and 3.3 OBPM were much higher than his second-highest seasons of 3.7 and 1.9, respectively.

Harris never had another season that reached his production of his All-Star year, but he did find a role as a solid backup in the NBA for several years when he arrived back with the Mavericks, where he spent 10 seasons of his career. His 2008-09 season All-Star appearance was the peak of his career. He didn't do much in the game itself, only scoring six points.