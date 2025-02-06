Southampton were close to signing Abakar Sylla from Strasbourg on transfer deadline day - but one man already in their ranks may just be able to fill that void, despite Ivan Juric's injury crisis at the back on St. Mary's turf.

The 22-year-old Ivorian joined the French outfit back in July 2023 for a club record €20million (£17million) from Ciub Brugge, and impressed last season in Ligue 1, alongside a further 13 appearances so far this season. Southampton were looking to take him onboard to somewhat ignite excitement into their campaign via a late push for survival, but the deal didn't happen for a plethora of reasons - and he will remain in blue for the rest of the season, much to the disappointment of Juric. But the Saints needn't worry over a broken-down deal - with Charlie Taylor able to feature in that left-sided role on the south coast.

Charlie Taylor Could Amend Abakar Sylla Heartache

Southampton have been in freefall but they could fix that in the second half of the season

Taylor signed from Burnley at the start of the season under Russell Martin after he was let go by the Turf Moor outfit, having made 220 appearances for the east Lancashire side - with 161 of those coming in the Premier League.

Charlie Taylor's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 7 23rd Interceptions Per Game 0.4 =13th Tackles Per Game 1 =17th Clearances Per Game 3 4th Match rating 6.29 =17th

Predominantly a left-back, he featured at the heart of defence in the Championship under Vincent Kompany in claret and blue, and with experience there, he could come up good for Juric in the second half of the campaign.

He has top-flight experience coming out of his ears in comparison to the rest of the squad, and with Saints leaking goals at will this season, with the most in the league at 54, it could be that they could rely on Taylor through the campaign.

He's only played in seven Premier League games this season, starting just two of those at the start of the campaign via a draw against Ipswich Town and a loss at Bournemouth - both in September - but he's featured in just 69 minutes of action since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton recorded just their first away win of the season on Saturday against Ipswich Town.

A two-year contract hasn't exactly proven its worth so far for the Leeds United academy graduate, but he has shown the credentials in the past and with Leicester City and Ipswich both going through poor runs of form, any boost in terms of a proactively strong defence could be worth its weight in gold to take Juric's mind off of Sylla.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-02-25.

Related Sky Sports: Southampton Miss Out on Late Signing as Deal Collapses Southampton have missed out on a deadline-day deal after initially agreeing on a loan.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.