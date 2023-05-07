Zion Williamson has only played 114 games his NBA career prompting some to consider him a bust, NBA Writer Mark Medina told GIVEMESPORT.

Leading up to the 2019 draft, there was a lot of hype surrounding one prospect in particular - Zion Williamson. Some even considered the level of hype around Williamson to be the closest in recent history to that in which LeBron James received back in 2003. What Williamson faced that LeBron didn’t though was the buzz that was generated through social media due to today’s technological advances.

The 6’7, 285lb five-star recruit from Spartanburg, South Carolina was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2018 by ESPN, second to RJ Barrett. Williamson committed to Duke to team up with RJ Barrett, and quickly became the overwhelming favorite to go as the No. 1 draft pick in the forthcoming NBA Draft lottery due to his stellar freshman campaign.

In his one season at Duke, he played 33 games, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. He shot a healthy 68% from the field too.

In 2019, Williamson was selected number 1 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans while his college teammate RJ Barrett slipped to number 3, being drafted by the New York Knicks. Ja Morant was selected at 2 by the Memphis Grizzlies, and has so far been the biggest success story on the court. .

Zion’s NBA career so far

In his four seasons as part of the Pelicans, Williamson has only played in 114 games out of a possible 287, with no more than 61 games played in any given season. Injuries have so far plagued his playing time, and there have been some concerns over his overall health and weight.

With only 29 games played this past season - despite sources around the league suggesting he was healthy enough to make a return for their play-in loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder - some have started to raise doubts over whether Zion will ever be able to help the Pelicans achieve their play-off ambitions.

What did Medina say about Zion Williamson’s contribution?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Medina believes that Zion has not lived up to the hype that was around him coming out of college. He said: “It's a results-oriented basis, so it's no doubt that he did not live up to the hype. A lot of these things have been outside of his control because of his injuries.”

"But results are results. Moving forward, the Pelicans have to accept the fact that there's never going to be a season where he's ever going to be fully healthy. It’s all about how they manage that and mitigate risk, as well as put a really good roster around him so that the entire burden doesn't fall on Zion Williamson.”

When asked about whether going forward the team can use some additional help to reduce this burden, Medina told GIVEMESPORT: “They have a really good coach with Willie Green. They have a lot of great talent around Zion Williamson, whether it's a great young star in Brandon Ingram, a good veteran player with CJ McCollum, various good role-players - so they have a balanced team.”

Zion Max Contract Extension

The Pelicans decided to go all in and signed Williamson to a five-year rookie max extension worth around $193 million. This seems to be a lot for a player who has only played in 39.7% of his team’s games, However, the potential of his talent once he works through the issues and injuries that are so far causing his health to be a concern is undeniable.

When asked about Williamson’s extension, Medina said: “When you look at last season, the Pelicans did not hesitate in giving him a max extension, even because of his injury history because they knew of his talent. They also knew that there’s no better alternative.”

High risk for high reward?

There is no doubt that the Pelicans are playing a risky game by gambling on Williamson despite him not yet demonstrating to them that he can be the guy to lead their franchise. With so much invested financially in him, the Pelicans need to ensure that Zion Williamson is at a healthy enough level to be able to compete regularly and start for the team in order to help them achieve their ambitions of becoming a championship contender.

For now, they have the right pieces around him, but if Zion doesn’t start to improve his availability over the next few seasons, the high investment may not pay off and the Pelicans may have to look elsewhere for their superstar.