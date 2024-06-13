Highlights Takk McKinley signed with the New York Jets for another chance after bouncing around the NFL.

McKinley has impressive stats as an edge rusher but struggled to secure a permanent roster spot in recent years.

The Jets have a strong defense but prioritize pass rushers, giving McKinley an opportunity to make the team.

Few things are more valuable in the NFL than a player who can rush the passerm and Takk McKinley can do that.

Even though he hasn't played in the league since 2021, he will continue to get chances. According to Adam Schefter, the latest chance will come with the New York Jets:

Jets have signed defensive lineman Takk McKinley, a former first-round pick who joined the team for mandatory minicamp as a tryout player.

McKinley has struggled to break back into the league since he tore his Achilles tendon while playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2021. He has since signed deals with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, and Dallas Cowboys but has failed to make the final roster with any of them.

McKinley Has a Chance to Crack the Jets Roster

Jets have a talented defense but Robert Saleh can never have enough pass rushers

McKinley was a standout at UCLA. He is on the small side for an NFL edge rusher, but his 40-time and ten and 20-yard splits rated out as elite. The Atlanta Falcons selected him with the 26th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jet's defensive backfield gives their down lineman plenty of opportunities to rush the passer. New York only gave up 168.3 passing yards per game last year, the second-best figure in the league.

Over his first two years in the league, McKinley made the Falcons look smart for taking him, recording 13 sacks in his first 31 games. Things fell apart in year three, and the edge rusher demanded a trade. After turning down several deals from other teams, the Falcons simply released McKinley.

McKinley moved to the Las Vegas Raiders for one season before signing with the Browns in 2021. Then he bounced around the league after tearing his Achilles. His most recent team was the Cowboys, who released the edge rusher in June of last year. He was not on any team's roster or practice squad during the 2023 season.

The Jets boast one of the league's most talented rosters and have skilled players on the edge with Jermaine Johnson, Haason Reddick (who is holding out of mandatory minicamp after being acquired via trade), and Will McDonald, but none of them are stars.

Jets Edge Rushers (2023 Stats) Player Sacks TFLs Pressures Jermaine Johnson 7.5 11 25 Will McDonald IV 3.0 4 7 Haason Reddick (PHI) 11.0 13 35

Still, Robert Saleh's defensive philosophy is that "pressure bursts pipes", and players who can rush the passer will play. If McKinley can prove he can still do that, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make the Jets' final 53 in August.

Source: Adam Schefter

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.