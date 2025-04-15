Summary WWE and AEW are the two main companies dominating the professional wrestling scene.

Trades between both WWE and AEW are normal, with both rosters possessing former employees from one another.

A former AEW World Champion is set to leave AEW, desiring a move to WWE.

Professional wrestling is experiencing a period of healthy competition between two seismic companies. With WWE having been the standard-bearer of sports entertainment since the 1950s, a newer competitor called All Elite Wrestling has been on the scene since 2019, offering an enjoyable alternative.

Supplying wrestling fans with two different products, as is the case with any sport, tribalism has become rife between the two fan bases. Tribalism that is often started due to wrestlers switching companies. It appears there could be another AEW talent joining the WWE roster.

In recent months, WWE has been bulking their roster with plenty of former AEW talents. From Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) to real-life brothers Penta and Rey Fenix, it is reported that Aleister Black and Miro (fka Rusev) are set to return to their former stomping grounds soon. Trades that aren't one-sided, fans will find that many talents on the AEW roster are former WWE employees, something which is normal for any sport. However, as AEW and WWE both continue to ride impressive waves of momentum, a former AEW World Champion reportedly 'wants to join' WWE in what would be a killer blow to the Jacksonville-based company.

Related Triple H Discusses Match That Nearly Made Him Quit WWE Triple H currently oversees the WWE product, but there was a time where he nearly quit following one specific match.

Former AEW World Champion 'Wants' WWE Move

It could happen as soon as this summer