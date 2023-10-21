Highlights DeMarcus Ware was one of the most dominant pass rushers in NFL history, with impressive sack numbers and multiple accolades.

Joe Staley, a highly respected offensive tackle, considered Ware to be his toughest opponent due to his variety of skills and moves.

Ware's combination of size, speed, and strength, along with his mastery of different pass rushing techniques, made him a formidable and unpredictable force on the field.

As the NFL has turned into a more pass-heavy league, the role of the pass rusher has ascended to one of the most important on any team. And for that same reason, the guys that are hired to stop opposing pass rushers, offensive tackles, have also become premium positions in the league.

One of the best at thwarting opposing rushers off the edge during the 2010s was the San Francisco 49ers' Joe Staley, who played from 2007 to 2019. On the opposite side, arguably the best pass rusher during that time was DeMarcus Ware, who spent much of his career with the Dallas Cowboys before spending his last few years with the Denver Broncos.

DeMarcus Ware gets his due

For 12 seasons from 2005 to 2016, there weren't many pass rushers that struck terror in the hearts of offensive lines quite like DeMarcus Ware. He picked up countless accolades during his tenure in the NFL thanks to his elite sack production, and he put up double-digit sacks for seven straight years, a feat which has only been matched by two other players in NFL history.

While he was dominant, he wasn't recognized for his greatness right away, falling short of the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Thankfully, it didn't take too long, as he was inducted a year later in August 2023.

The best Joe Staley ever went up against

Staley went up against a lot of impressive sack artists during his illustrious career. From J.J. Watt, to Chandler Jones, to Von Miller, Staley, a three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, saw it all. But even with all that talent he went up against, the 2010s All-Decade Team member had no qualms about sharing with whom his toughest battles were during their many meetings in the Cowboys-49ers epic rivalry:

I would say consistently [the best player that I went against], that I faced multiple times was Demarcus Ware, who just got put in the Hall of Fame. He was an unbelievable defensive end, I never played a clean game against him. He just was so good at a variety of different moves and abilities and I played against him four or five different times.

DeMarcus Ware was one of the greatest of all-time

Ware was dominant, there's no debating that. His hulking 6'4", 260-lb frame was not something any player wanted to see coming downhill at them. Someone that big should not be able to run with 4.64 speed, but that's exactly what Ware did, especially in his early Cowboys years.

Ware led the league in sacks in 2008, with a career-high 20, and he did it again two years later in 2010, with 15.5. He is one of just seven players to ever accomplish the feat twice. His 138.5 sacks since the NFL started recording the stat in 1982 put him in the top 10 all-time, and his 35 forced fumbles put him in the top 15 all-time in that category as well.

His native Alabama has named April 19 "DeMarcus Ware Day". He has been inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was named to seven straight Pro Bowls. He was named an All-Pro in seven straight seasons. He's a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team. And when he finally made it to the biggest stage, he didn't slink away. In his penultimate NFL season and at age 33, he was a huge factor in Denver's win at Super Bowl 50, recording two sacks, two tackles for loss, and hitting Cam Newton another four other times.

His freakish combination of size, speed, and strength made him a specimen, but it was his ability to master a variety of different moves that made him such an effective and unpredictable pass rusher. Spin, rip, bull rush, swim. Ware could execute them all at an expert level, and he did so for 12 glorious NFL years.

DeMarcus Ware's All-Time Rankings Sacks TFL Consecutive 10+ Sack Seasons Forced Fumbles Sacks League Leader Amount 138.5 171 7 35 2 All-Time Rank 9th T-4th T-1st T-15th T-1st

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.