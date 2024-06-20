Highlights Harbaugh brings a winning mentality to Chargers camp, praised by former players.

The Chargers struggled in close games last season, but Harbaugh is seen as a unifying force.

Players have lauded Harbaugh's leadership skills, noting his intelligence and drive to win.

Shawne Merriman, a polarizing former NFL All-Pro and NFL sack leader for the Los Angeles Chargers in the mid-2000s, has praised Jim Harbaugh, saying he brings a different feeling to the team's offseason workout program. Harbaugh put pen to paper on January 24 when he agreed to join the Chargers.

Merriman played as a linebacker for the Chargers when they were based in San Diego. Having had two All-Pro selections in his career and led the league in sacks in 2006 (17.5 in 12 games), the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year sure knows a good coach when he sees one:

Harbaugh, who played for the Chargers during the 1999 and 2000 seasons, has spent much of his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Michigan.

Harbaugh to Bring Order to Chargers Camp

Harburgh’s excellent leadership will make a difference for the Chargers

He enjoyed success at the school, guiding them to three consecutive Big Ten Championships and three consecutive appearances in the College Football Playoff. Another massive feat achieved was a flawless 15-0 record this past season, resulting in the Wolverines being crowned as the 2023 National Champions.

Harbaugh had a three-year spell at the San Francisco 49ers in the early 2010s. He immediately won the NFC West division with the team in 2011 and also helped the team reach the NFC Championship Game that year as well, which was the 49ers' first since 2002, before falling in the Super Bowl the next year and the NFC Championship again in 2013.

Jim Harbaugh is expected to do the Chargers similar favors after departing for L.A. following that national title, becoming the first college coach ever to leave a job where he won the Natty the year before.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jim Harbaugh's tenure in San Francisco was fruitful. From 2011-2014, the 49ers won more games than all but three teams and allowed fewer points than all but one.

One of the major challenges the Chargers have faced in the past season is closing out close games in the fourth quarter. According to FOX Sports research, the Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers were the only winless teams in games decided by three points or fewer last year, though L.A. finished 0-7 while Pittsburgh was just 0-2.

However, ex-players like Merriman believe the multiple-award-winning coach can bring the team together to reach the heights the team was at in the mid-2000s with Merriman, LaDainian Tomlinson, and Philip Rivers. Speaking on the show, Catch Don't @Me With Dan Danish, he said:

I'll say this, and I'm not speaking because I'm biased. There's a new coach in town in Jim Harbaugh in that division and I really believe that it's really the Chargers division to lose coming into this year. Not just because (of) Jim Harbaugh, but because of what he's capable of doing with them.

Jim Harbaugh Head Coaching Career Stats League Team Year Coached Record NCAA University of San Diego 2004 - 2006 29-6 NCAA Stanford Cardinals 2007 - 2010 29-21 NFL San Francisco 49ers 2011 - 2014 44-19-1 NCAA Michigan Wolverines 2015 - 2023 89-25 NFL Los Angeles Chargers 2024 - present -

After a promising offseason program, many Chargers players have come out to praise Harbaugh’s leadership and coaching exploits. Derwin James Jr. said:

He's the most powerful leader I've seen.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who has already spoken about how "everyone wants to follow" Harbaugh because of his experience, personality, and aura, but he doubled down on that sentiment more recently:

It's been an honor to play with him so far and share that quarterback room with him. He's definitely a very intelligent, committed, and competitive guy. He truly wants to win whatever he's playing.

Defensive end Joey Bosa described Harbaugh as the “final piece” needed to drive the Chargers to success.

Oddsmakers agree, as they've slated Harbaugh, along with the Chicago Bears' Matt Eberflus, as the favorites to win Coach of the Year in 2024, which means they expect both the Chargers and Bears to make massive strides this year. And when are oddsmakers wrong?

