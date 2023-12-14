Highlights Isaiah Thomas, despite his career setbacks, is still working to get back to the NBA and is staying in shape for a potential comeback.

Dwight Howard, at 38 years old, is not ready to retire and wants to play in an In-Season Tournament game before he calls it quits.

John Wall is committed to getting back to the NBA and remains dedicated to the game, working out regularly and staying patient for his opportunity.

With more than a quarter of the 2023-24 NBA season now on the books and the date when many free-agent signings from over the summer can finally be traded (Dec.15) drawing ever nearer, teams across the Association are taking a longer, harder look at moves to improve their roster. Consequently, the hardwood newswire is alight with rumblings about which players could be dealt before the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.

That list includes several star-level players including Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors, Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon of the Portland Trail Blazers, and others.

All the while, there are a number of players with proven track records in the Association who are available to be signed right now. That list includes a handful of former All-Stars who are eyeing NBA comebacks, some of whom have already spoken out about possible returns in the last few weeks.

Here are three household hoops names who have recently mused about rejoining the fray at the highest level of pro basketball.

Isaiah Thomas

Potential destinations: Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons

After becoming an All-Star and a 28.9 PPG scorer with the Boston Celtics in the mid-2010s, the diminutive Isaiah Thomas saw his career fall off due to the combination of a brutal hip injury and a league that increasingly favored bigger, longer backcourt players. Regardless, the 34-year-old has battled to remain on the NBA radar.

During an interview with Forbes' Mat Issa, he alluded to some grandiose plans for his post-playing career:

“At some point, I want to be the head coach at the University of Washington. Within the next five to ten years, that would be ideal. I want to try to take the program to the heights that Coach [Lorenzo] Romar took it to.”

However, he also revealed that he's still angling for a last run:

“I’m still trying to play the game of basketball. I want to get back to the NBA. So, I’m still working out and staying ready.”

During a 17-game run with the Charlotte Hornets to end the 2021-22 season, Thomas averaged 8.3 points in just 12.9 minutes per game and finished with the team's second-best net rating at 4.1.

Although he isn't a great defender — mainly due to his size — teams looking for some extra scoring off the bench could find ways to use him. Teams like the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, or the Detroit Pistons could potentially be reasonable landing spots for the 34-year-old.

Dwight Howard

Potential destinations: Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks

Before the 2023-24 season tipped off, there had been rumblings that eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard could sign with the Golden State Warriors after having met with and worked out for the team ahead of training camp. Ultimately, they decided that maintaining a level of flexibility and keeping their roster options open was the way to go, per The Athletic's Shams Charani, and Howard failed to catch on with another team.

That doesn't mean, though, that Howard's ready to go quietly into the night. He may be pushing 40, but recent developments have apparently inspired the defensive great to seek another NBA gig:

"I turned 38 today and I thought about it [...] I’m not retiring before I have the chance to say I played in an In-Season Tournament game."

As a backup big man, Howard played a key role in helping the Los Angeles Lakers secure the bubble championship 2020. More recently, he spent his year off the NBA grid stuffing the stat sheet for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards.

Dwight Howard's T1 League Statistics Points FG% Rebounds Assists Blocks 2022-23 23.2 50.0 16.2 5.0 1.2

Teams searching for a defensive-minded big man who won't command a lot of minutes could find themselves in play for Howard if they need extra firepower. The aforementioned Warriors are still a good fit but other teams like the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks could use some veteran minutes on the second unit.

John Wall

Potential destinations: Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs

Of the three players on this list, John Wall has the least distance between now and his last game at the NBA level. He made 34 appearances as a member of the L.A. Clippers last season, averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists.

Unfortunately, the five-time All-Star and former No.1 overall pick had a net swing of minus-9.1, and the Clippers were all too happy to deal him in the trade that temporarily netted veteran combo guard Eric Gordon.

John Wall - Career statistics Points 18.9 Rebounds 4.2 Assists 8.9 Field Goal % 43.0 Three-point field goal % 32.2

Just last month, though, Wall worked out with the team he owns a piece of, the South East Melbourne Phoenix of Australia's National Basketball League. During his time there, the 33-year-old made it clear that he's not yet ready to hang up the high tops.

"I love the game, I still get up every morning at 6 am, [I] work out. I'm still dedicated to getting back in, I think something will happen soon. For me, I still love the grind, I still love to get up and put the work in," he said. "You just saw me work out for an hour, hour-thirty. No matter what, I still love the game. If I still have the hunger and desire to be [in the NBA], I'll continue to chase my dream to get back in. It's just being patient, staying ready, and just letting God do his work, and being ready whenever your name is called."