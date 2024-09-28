Former Arsenal and England defender Carl Jenkinson has agreed a deal to join Bromley in League Two. The deal was announced on social media by the Ravens and has taken many football fans by surprise. The full-back initially came through the ranks at Charlton Athletic, but joined Arsenal in 2011.

He spent eight years with the Gunners and made 70 appearances in all competitions for the club. He could never quite hold down a regular spot in the side, though, and the most league games he ever played in a campaign for Arsenal was 14 during the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons.

He left the Emirates Stadium in 2019 and after bouncing around several different clubs in the years since, found himself without a team heading into the 2024/25 season. That's no longer the case, though, and he recently put pen to paper and agreed to drop down to the fourth tier of English football, joining Bromley.

Bromley Announced the Deal on Social Media

Jenkinson Also Post About the Move

On a relatively quiet Friday evening, Bromley made waves when they revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the former Arsenal man had joined the team. The news was met with a hugely positive reception from fans, with many Gunners supporters wishing Jenkinson the best going forward.

He also released a statement about the decision to sign with Bromley, publishing a post on Instagram wearing the club's shirt with the caption: "Another new chapter begins." It's an interesting move for the right-back, who's still only 32 years old. After an up and down few years, it could be the perfect opportunity for the Englishman to get his career back on track.

Carl Jenkinson's Career

He's played for a variety of clubs

Having started off at Charlton, it wasn't long before Arsenal snapped Jenkinson up and they signed him after just one season in the Addicks first team. He failed to ever seize control of the right-back spot in the Gunners' lineup, though, and during his eight-year spell with the team, he spent time out on loan at West Ham United and Birmingham City. His time with the former was particularly impressive, playing close to 60 games for the Hammers. During his time with the Gunners, he even played a game for England, joining a select group of footballers who only ever earned one cap for the Three Lions.

In 2019, he joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal, but once again failed to ever cement a regular place in the team's starting XI. He played just 15 games across three seasons with the team and was eventually shipped out on loan to Melbourne City. He then joined Newcastle Jets permanently, but was only with the Australian club for two seasons before being made a free agent earlier this summer.

He's now secured his next move and only time will tell whether it will be an ill-fated spell such as his time at Forest, or offer more optimism like his tenure with West Ham.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 28/09/2024.