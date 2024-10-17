Former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has been invited to train with Leeds United ahead of a prospective free transfer, with Daniel Farke eager to add the Frenchman to his squad, according to the Sun.

Coquelin has been without a club since being released by Villarreal, where he made over 100 appearances and won the Europa League, in the summer. On the hunt for a new home, Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds have approached the 33-year-old with a proposition.

The Whites want Coquelin to train with Farke's ensemble, with a view to tying him down to a short-term contract, something the player is said to be open to. The German boss has lost midfield duo Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to long-term injuries, and has thus identified the free agent as a potential immediate solution to this lack of options.

Leeds Eyeing Coquelin

The player wants the move

Joining Arsenal as a youngster, Coquelin made 160 appearances for the North Londoners, winning two FA Cups. Never quite establishing himself as first choice under Arsène Wenger, but backed by the renowned manager as having the 'best defensive statistics in Europe', the ball-winning midfielder went on to thrive in Spain, spending six and a half seasons in stints at Valencia and Villarreal.

The latter spell saw him lift European silverware, and now he's looking for one final swansong as he enters the late stages of his career. Having not found a club despite the season starting two months ago, Leeds may be set to offer the former France under-21 international salvation.

The Sun report that Farke has had ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate training with his team, but is yet to make the Premier League veteran an offer. Instead, the tactician could make Coquelin a contract proposal, and has invited the Laval-born man to take part in Whites' training.

While speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, Ben Jacobs revealed that Coquelin is keen on making Elland Road his stomping ground:

"I can also confirm The Sun’s story that Francis Coquelin has now been invited to train at Leeds. Player open to the move."

The injuries to Ampadu and Gruev have forced Farke's hand, with the German requiring additional cover for Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell before the January transfer window. A player of Coquelin's pedigree and experience could be the ideal short-term solution for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Coquelin's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 17 Pass Accuracy 87.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.65 Key Passes Per 90 0.1 Tackles Per 90 1.98 Interceptions Per 90 1.58

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 17/10/2024