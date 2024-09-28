Former Arsenal striker Fabian Caballero has tragically died at the age of 46 years old. His passing comes after the Paraguayan collapsed during a game of futsal with his friends in the nation's capital according to The Sun. Nicknamed Tyson, he had a 19-year professional career, playing all over the world. He represented teams in England, Scotland, Argentina, Paraguay, South Korea, Greece and more.

In 1998, Caballero joined Arsenal on loan, but only managed to play three times for the club during his temporary spell in North London, including just one match in the Premier League. It was his spell north of the border with Dundee that fans will remember most fondly, though. The forward spent five years in Scotland with the club, playing 142 times for the team and scoring 27 goals in the process.

Tributes pour in for Caballero

Arsenal and Dundee have released statements

His passing is news that has hit everyone he played for and many in football have spoken out about the devastating news. Arsenal have also released a statement on social media addressing the situation. They aren't his only former team to post a tribute in his honour either with Dundee also sharing something online.

Throughout his five years in Scotland, the forward became a cult hero in the eyes of Dundee fans. Arriving in 2000, he remained with the team until 2005 and looking back on his career, his spell with them has to go down as the highlight of his time on a football pitch. With close to 150 appearances for Dundee, he had a solid run and was even named the club's Player of the Year during the 2003/04 campaign, but the latter half of his career took him to multiple countries.

Caballero Spent The Rest of His Career in Paruguay and Chile

He played for several different teams

After leaving Dundee in 2005, 'Tyson' played for a number of different teams, but never really managed to settle in anywhere for too long. He went from Paraguay to Chile and then back to Paraguay again and played for five different teams throughout the remainder of his career, but never spent more than a year with each before moving on.

No one can take away his time in Scotland, though, and his efforts for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership have ensured that he'll always be remembered fondly by football fans. May he rest in peace.

