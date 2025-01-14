Arsenal have had some great players over the years. They have also let a few slip off the net, too. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were reported to have been close to joining the clubs as teenagers. Their north London rivals Spurs may not have won as much silverware as the Gunners over the last 30 years, but they have also had some great players come through their ranks over the years.

Yet former Arsenal and Tottenham academy coach Temisan Williams names one player when asked about the best technical player he saw come through the academy level. It may not be a name fans expect to hear, as Williams revealed it was Marcus Edwards. Able to play wide or as an attacking midfielder, his career has progressed outside of England. The coach's praise for Edwards is as high as it gets.

Edwards Was Compared to an All-Time Great

The Englishman is now at Sporting Lisbon

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

"Hands down it was Marcus Edwards. When I saw him at Tottenham, I thought I saw the English Messi. He was that good and he was playing an age group up."

Pochettino was equally impressed with the player. In 2016, he too compared Edwards to Messi. Although he insisted the youngster had a long way to go to fulfill his potential. That has rung true. Edwards had to leave the country to get his career on track.

Today he plays for Sporting Lisbon. Although he was first loaned out from Spurs to Norwich City. His only appearance for the Canaries was a six-minute cameo in a 2-0 defeat to Fulham at Carrow Road in 2018. Speaking recently on the Overlap, Williams confirmed the high regard he holds the Englishman:

"He was just so quick on the ball with the ball at his feet. It was ridiculous. It looked too easy for him. So I was not surprised when Pochetino came and was saying what he was saying about Marcus."

Moving Abroad to Find His Feet

Edwards excelled in Holland and Portugal

It was a further loan move to Dutch club Excelsior in the 2018/19 season when he finally got a run of games under his belt. Still a teenager when he first made the move, he played 28 games, scoring two goals. While that wasn't enough to get game time at Spurs, it did get him a permanent move to Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes. Edwards stepped things up, scoring 20 goals in 96 games. One of those was against Arsenal. The Gunners won the game 3-2, but Edwards' goal was a memorable finish.

This was enough for Sporting Lisbon to bring him to the club. In the summer of 2024, Crystal Palace were rumoured to be interested in him. Yet it has been at Sporting, where Edwards made the biggest achievement of his career, scoring against Spurs in London in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League. Carrying the ball deep into Tottenham's half, Edwards fired off a low 25-yard strike into the bottom corner to put Sporting 1-0 up. The goal would not have been lost on Spurs fans and their former academy coach Williams.

Although he has been among the goals this season, a muscle injury kept him on the sidelines for seven games. He was on the bench for Lisbon's famous win over Manchester City, with his only Champions League this season coming in the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal. As a former Spurs graduate, this would not have been the result Edwards would have wanted.

The winger is now 26, so his best form is surely yet to come. Having not played a competitive game for Spurs, his only experience of English professional football was those six minutes in a Norwich City shirt. Having returned from that muscle injury, he spent December on the bench.

If Edwards can rekindle the form he has shown in a Sporting shirt, it will no doubt attract interest from other clubs. Not just English clubs either. Edwards has already shown he is comfortable playing on the continent, who is to say he can't continue his development for a bigger club?

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14/01/25.