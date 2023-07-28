Highlights Former Arsenal youth prospect Henri Lansbury set to retire from football.

Lansbury had loan spells at several Championship clubs before finding his most successful period at Nottingham Forest.

He is now starting a new career in turf management with his company 'Grass Gains' and has already worked with clubs like Fulham and Genk.

Former Arsenal youth prospect, Henri Lansbury, is set to retire with a completely new career lined up outside of the beautiful game.

The midfielder spent eight years in the Arsenal youth setup from 1999 to 2007, where he then spent five years as an official member of the first-team squad.

That does not tell the whole story, however, as Lansbury never lived up to expectations as he only registered three appearances for the North London side.

Spending most of his career with the Gunners out on loan, he never made it as a Premier League football player.

The now 32-year-old joined several Championship clubs in these aforementioned loan moves, before permanently becoming a Nottingham Forest player in the same division after his Emirates release.

His spell at the City Ground was the most fruitful time of his entire career as he made 145 appearances for the club, scoring on 32 occasions.

Lansbury's last club was Luton Town, where he spent two years which resulted in promotion to the Premier League ahead of the upcoming season.

When the club announced their retained list, it did not include the former Arsenal man.

Only being in his early thirties when departing Luton, no one would have expected the news that Lansbury would be hanging up his boots altogether.

That is exactly what he has decided to do, with a brand-new career in the offing.

In a shocking move, Lansbury is going from playing on football pitches to working on them instead.

With his new company called 'Grass Gains', the former youth prodigy has already done work with Fulham and Genk.

The business in question came about with some inspiration from home.

He told talkSPORT: "I started to spray my weeds with toxic stuff and put toxic fertiliser down and my missus wasn't too happy about the kids running on the grass straight after."

"I was trying to usher them off, and she said 'why can't they just make an organic fertiliser?'" Lansbury added.

Explaining going from the idea to doing something concrete about it, he continued: "I put my head together with my mate and me and the boys have cracked on and taken it to another level."

As previously mentioned, Fulham - among other English clubs - have already had a visit from 'Grass Gains' along with Belgian club Genk.

An exciting opportunity is on the horizon as the ex-footballer claimed: "We're in at Monaco soon."

Expressing a desire to give back to the sport that has given him so much in his life, he said: "I want to give back to the local clubs really, I want them to have a nice pitch to play on, there's nothing better than a kid running on a pitch with stripes on it and that's what it does, it helps stripe it off."

With the new venture in full flow, there was at least a positive take from lockdown for the former football player, and there are big things to come in the near future.

What happened to the Arsenal youth star?

Lansbury was once touted as a promising player for the future by Arsene Wenger.

Per The Sun, the French manager gave his view on the youngster during his loan spell at Watford: "He will be a big player for me. He is at the moment having a very interesting experience [at Watford] that we judge to be very successful."

With the future looking bright for the young Englishman, his manager continued: "He will come back at the end of the season and practice with the first team in the next pre-season. Then we will assess the situation with him together."

Wenger also claimed Lansbury would be a "big player" for the club in the future.

Clearly things did not work out at the Emirates as he sealed a move to Nottingham Forest for a fee of £1 million in 2012 following a further two loan moves to Norwich and West Ham.

An impressive spell with his new club saw the midfielder average a goal every five games in the Championship.

In an interview with Bristol Live, Lansbury made a shocking revelation that Wenger may not have had the biggest impact on his career as a manager.

When questioned if the French boss was the biggest influence on him, he said: "Tough one really because I think growing up, his knowledge was great. When I was flying at Forest under Billy Davies, he wasn’t a fans favourite, but he was fantastic for me."

This could be a good explanation for the success he found while playing at the City Ground, and lack of that success after he left.

His next move was to Aston Villa, but the move did not go to plan in his own words: "The one at Villa didn’t play out how everyone thought it would. Off the back of a good season at Forest I had a couple of big injuries, it just didn’t really flow."

The appointment of Dean Smith was a negative turning point in his Villa career with playing time becoming limited to just the domestic cups.

Once the Villans achieved promotion to the Premier League, Lansbury played even less and was eventually released after one season in the top flight.

A six-month stint at Bristol City would follow before eventually ending up at his final professional club, Luton Town, in the summer of 2021.

Two campaigns at Kenilworth Road were enough to help the side gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

From looking like the future of Wenger's Arsenal side to being released and hanging up his boots at only 32 years of age, it has been an eventful career in the game for Lansbury.

The move into a new career could even see him return to the Emirates stadium in the future, just not in the way he would have expected back in 2012.

Fans can expect to hear more of the former youth prodigy in the future.