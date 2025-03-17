Summary At just 17, Lamine Yamal has transformed himself into one of the best players on the planet.

Yamal came throuh the famous La Masia academy at Barcelona just like Lionel Messi

One former Barcelona star coached Yamal as a youngster and revealed what he possessed that other talented teenagers didn't.

There are just some young talents you look at and know are going to be special. They arrive on the scene with an introduction that is incredible beyond their years, making the world stand up and take notice as they put forward their credentials to be football’s next superstar.

Some don't fulfill that promise, whether it be because of injuries, a lack of professionalism, or maybe they just weren’t quite as good as they were hyped up to be. Others, though, do reach the top, and while it is still very early to say, it appears as though Lamine Yamal is most certainly falling into the latter camp. Still only 17 years old, the teenager has become the poster boy for Barcelona while also playing a prominent role in Spain’s European Championship victory in his very first major tournament.

Not even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had the experience and numbers at his age, and the sky really does appear to be the limit for the wonderkid. For those who weren't aware of him before he burst onto the scene, his immediate transformation into one of the best players in the world could be a shock. But for another ex-Barcelona man who just so happened to have the opportunity to coach Yamal, it is the furthest thing from a surprise.

Javier Saviola Recounts First Seeing Lamine Yamal

The former striker coached Yamal as a youth player