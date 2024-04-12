Highlights Doc Rivers' playoff resume lacks success despite coaching many talented players in 19 postseason appearances.

Doc Rivers has a coaching resumé a mile long. Starting off his coaching career with the Orlando Magic in 1999, Rivers is an NBA Champion, a Coach of the Year, and has coached four All-Star Games. He is also named as one of the NBA's 15 Greatest Coaches Ever.

Despite his impressive career milestones, there is plenty of reason to offer criticism to him. He has had players like Grant Hill, Tracy McGrady, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and James Harden. He now has joined the Milwaukee Bucks, which boast Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

21st Century NBA Coaches Comparision Coach Number of Career Finals Appearances Regular Season Winning % Playoff Winning % Doc Rivers 2 .588 .516 Gregg Popovich 6 .628 .599 Erik Spoelstra 6 .587 .592 Tyronn Lue 3 .592 .612 Rick Carlisle 1 .533 .474

Looking at things from that angle, having just one ring to boast about suddenly becomes less impressive.

He was hired in the wake of the Bucks firing Adrian Griffin despite a 30-13 start to this season. Since his arrival, the Bucks have gone 17-17. They are still second in the Eastern Conference behind just the Boston Celtics, but they lean a lot more towards "pretenders" than "contenders."

Doc Rivers Does Not Have a Great Reputation in the Playoffs

Despite massive amounts of talent, his teams often fall short

Rivers boasts a career playoff record of 111-104 in the postseason, which suggests that he is exceptional in the regular season, as he has been to the playoffs in 19 different seasons, and will make it an even 20 this year. However, he has only been to the NBA Finals twice.

The lack of a track record of playoff success has led some pundits to write the Bucks off simply due to Rivers captaining the ship. Nate Robinson, who played under Rivers for 81 games with the Boston Celtics, did not mince words when describing how this season has shaped Rivers' legacy on the OGs Podcast.

"Now that Doc is there with the Bucks, it seems like he messes up everywhere he goes." -Nate Robinson.

Robinson admits that his disdain towards Rivers is mostly personal, as Rivers opted not to play Robinson when it mattered most to him.

"I still have a little beef with Doc," continued Robinson. "Doc Rivers gave me a DNP the game where I needed one more game to make $1.5 million...Why would he give me a DNP? I'm not hurt. I know he did that sh*t on purpose."

The game in question that Robinson didn't play in was during the midst of the "Big Three" era of Boston basketball, when Piece, Garnett, and Allen were trying to win multiple championships after bringing Boston a banner in 2008. Robinson went from averaging 13.2 points on a lousy New York Knicks team to averaging 6.9 points on a good Celtics team. He also saw his minutes decrease.

While Robinson's personal bias clouds his judgment on Rivers and his legacy, former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem echoed the sentiment.

"This is [River's] last chance" -Udonis Haslem

The Bucks are slated to play the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, which will be whoever the second team to escape the Play-In Tournament is. Currently, the Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, and Chicago Bulls are all in the mix.

Bucks' Record Against Eastern Play-In Teams Team Record Under River Record Under Griffin Heat 0-1 2-0 76ers 2-0 1-0 Hawks 1-0 1-1 Bulls 1-0 2-1

While the Bucks, even in their current state, are head and shoulders above pretty much any team in the Play-In Tournament, nightmares of last season, when the Heat bounced them in the first round, might prevail. With no guarantee that Antetokounmpo will return in time for the postseason, the Bucks might be in trouble, and Rivers is a convenient scapegoat.