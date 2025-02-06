Summary The Royal Rumble provided the WWE Universe with countless stand-out moments.

The Rock didn't intervene at the Rumble, despite the WWE Universe's fantasy booking.

One WWE Superstar took to their YouTube channel to reveal their plan to quit the company if the Final Boss had returned.

The WWE's first PLE of the year has been and gone, with the Royal Rumble providing the WWE Universe with numerous talking points. An event that holds the unique ability of bringing both hardcore and casual fans together, the show is adored for its plethora of unpredictable moments. With The Rock being a shareholder within TKO, many believed the Final Boss would abuse his power and either replace the #30 entrant or create a #31 and enter from there. With neither option coming to fruition, one WWE Superstar has revealed their plan to quit the company if that were to have happened.

The Rock's most recent run within the WWE has been some of the most inspired work of his career. A career filled with iconic moments, his creation of the Final Boss, a character birthed from the WWE Universe's displeasure with his return, made for incredible viewing and made his return go from controversial to adored. Having seemingly squashed all future storylines that were left open-ended at WWE's Netflix Raw debut, the WWE Universe still anticipated a Rumble appearance from the People's Champ. With fans coming around to the idea that The Rock won't be appearing at WrestleMania, it has come as a relief to one former WWE Champion. Logan Paul has revealed on his YouTube channel that he planned to quit the company if the Rock returned in what makes for incredibly line-blurring footage.

Logan Paul Reveals Plans to Quit

The Maverick opens up on his plans if The Rock returned

Logan Paul and The Rock have quite the history. Taking the Maverick under his wing in Hollywood, the pair appeared in 2017's Baywatch remake together. The duo collaborated across various mediums as The Rock looked to build his social presence, leaning on the industry's best. However, the first of many Paul controversies meant The Rock was forced to sever ties, a moment that Logan has emotionally reflected on.

Both working within the same company, their paths have yet to cross. Logan and The Rock both have inconsistent schedules and are on opposite sides of their wrestling careers, but one PLE where the stars could've aligned would've been the Royal Rumble. Clearly, in touch with the WWE Universe's discourse around a potential Final Boss return, the Maverick has revealed what he would've done if his former friend had returned.

"If Dwayne Johnson tries to take my thirty spot, straight up, I am going straight to the boss. I am calling Nick Khan, and I am saying like 'dude, I quit' ".

Logan's Impressive Rumble

The social media megastar sets himself up for a Mania match

Logan's blushes were spared as he went on to enter the Rumble at #30. Eliminating CM Punk on his way to being the third-last survivor, it was an impressive outing for the Maverick. Successfully orchestrating a risky jump onto the announcer's table to avoid elimination, Paul was pulling out all the stops on the night. With a potential WrestleMania match set up for Paul during this Rumble, it is yet to be seen if The Rock will return to the company any time soon.