A two-time NXT world champion has been sharing videos and pictures of his intense training regiment as he is poised to make a comeback from injury and return to WWE television soon.

Tommasso Ciampa has been out of action since September 2022 after the cause of a nagging injury was revealed to be a severely damaged hip labrum which required extensive surgery and stem cell treatments to fix.

While there's never a good time for a wrestler to become injured, Ciampa's came at a particularly bad time as he had just been called up to the main roster after a lengthy run of success in NXT just a few months prior to disappearing from TV.

Tommasso Ciampa is ready to return to in-ring action

The popular superstar, who was a stand-out performer and main eventer in the glory days of WWE NXT during Triple H's regime, has recently been very active on Instagram, where he has been sharing pictures and videos of himself training for his in-ring return. Ciampa looks to be in the best shape of his career right now and in his own words has described himself as "stronger and bigger than ever before."

A report (Via Ringside News) states that Ciampa is expected to be back on WWE TV very soon, and will likely become associated with his former DIY tag-team partner, Johnny Gargano.

Tommasso Ciampa is a long-term project of Triple H

From the time Tommasso Ciampa arrived in NXT, he became a favourite of Triple H who put a lot of time and effort into helping Ciampa develop in his own time.

Ciampa had an incredible run as one half of the popular DIY tag-team alongside Johnny Gargano until Ciampa shockingly turned heel by attacking Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in the summer of 2017, setting Ciampa up for an epic run as a singles wrestler on the developmental brand.

Ciampa went on to become one of the most popular wrestlers on the roster and became the definition of a traditional wrestling villain. His talent and popularity led to him becoming NXT World Champion on two occasions, before he finally got his main roster call up in 2022.

Related: WWE: Spoiler on 'huge' return potentially taking place on SmackDownHis final match for NXT took place at Stand & Deliver 2022 and after Ciampa had said his goodbyes, he was surprised by his mentor, Triple H, who appeared on stage and embraced his former student who was about to take the next step in his career. The return of Tommasso Ciampa to the WWE seems to be right around the corner. Be sure to follow GiveMeSport for more information on Ciampa's upcoming return and many more exciting stories as they develop.