Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis is a contender to land one of the biggest jobs in world football. The 39-year-old, who is best-remembered for his two spells with Atletico Madrid, has made a name for himself in the world of football management over the past year.

Currently on a remarkable 24-game winning streak with Flamengo, per The Sun, Luis has already delivered three trophies (Copa do Brasil, Supercopa do Brasil, and Campeonato Carioca) since replacing Tite as head coach at the end of September. The former left-back, who ended his playing career with Flamengo in 2024 before becoming the club’s Under-17s’ manager and then the Under-20s’ boss months later, now finds himself in serious contention to land every Brazilian coach’s dream job.

Luis a Serious Contender for Brazil Job

Brazil’s current manager, Dorival Junior, is likely to be relieved of his duties following Tuesday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to fierce rivals Argentina. Described as “a decent man thoroughly out of his depth” by the BBC's esteemed South American football writer Tim Vickery, it seems to be a matter of time before the 62-year-old is sacked.

Brazil will appoint a new coach tasked with winning the 2026 World Cup - and Luis is one of the names currently being mentioned by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), who will discuss Dorival Junior’s future at a meeting on Friday, according to ESPN. Other names in contention include Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti - a previous Brazil target - and Jorge Jesus, the 70-year-old Portuguese coach who is currently in charge of Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal.

Filipe Luis Playing Career Stats Years Club 2003-2005 Figueirense 2004-2008 Ajax 2005-2006 Real Madrid B (loan) 2006-2008 Deportivo La Coruna (loan) 2008-2010 Deportivo La Coruna 2010-2014 Atletico Madrid 2014-2015 Chelsea 2015-2019 Atletico Madrid 2019-2023 Flamengo

While Ancelotti, one of the greatest managers in football history, would appear to be the CBF’s number one target, prising the Italian coach away from Real Madrid won’t be easy. Luis, who is 26 years younger than Ancelotti, would appear to be a more obtainable and affordable option.

Vickery describes Luis as “a man of great intelligence who has made an impressive start to his coaching career with Rio giants Flamengo” but whether the former full-back would want such a high-pressure job at this early stage of his managerial career is unclear. However, the opportunity to help Brazil - with star players like Raphinha and Vinicius Junior at his disposal - win their first World Cup since 2002 may be too tempting for Luis to turn down.