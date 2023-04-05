Brazilian footballer Kenedy spent seven years in England as a Chelsea player. He wasn’t a regular at Stamford Bridge and was loaned out to Watford and Newcastle, as well as Getafe, Granada and Flamengo.

After failing to make an impact in London, the wide man has now found his feet at Valladolid where he has only made a handful of appearances.

During his time at Chelsea, he made 30 outings for The Blues, finding the back of the net three times and setting up four for his teammates. He arrived as a teenager with high expectations, but his career path didn’t live up to the hype.

Kenedy at Valladolid

In just under 200 games, he has only found the net 20 times and set up 25 goals in his professional career. So to have no return in five for his new club isn’t a shock as they look to reignite his career. The first half of the season saw him sidelined with a groin injury.

He then returned for three games, before another injury has kept him out for a while. He had a torn muscle bundle which has hampered his game time. However, he is certainly edging back to full fitness, sitting on the bench last time out as his side were hammered 6-0 by Real Madrid. Hopefully the Brazilian can put his injury woes behind him and finish the campaign strongly.

However, he has got a new look as of late, and well it’s certainly an interesting one. You wouldn’t recognise him from the latest pictures, but it really is him, take a look below:

Images: Kenedy rocks a new look after returning from injury at Valladolid

It’s certainly been a first season with a new club to forget on the pitch due to his persistent injuries, however off it is a lot more memorable, I don’t think anyone will be forgetting this look in a hurry.

The former Chelsea man has shaved his hair off completely. That doesn’t sound too outlandish either, however, he has covered his scalp in tattoos. It’s certainly a bold look as you can see above, I don’t think many will be able to pull that off.

Despite tattoos being permanent, Kenedy does have a back-up plan. If he regrets his decision or is bored of the look, he can always let his hair grow out again, covering the ink. Although tattoos often have deep personal meanings and this is how he wants to express himself, he’ll have to make plenty of trips to the barber to shave his head!