Highlights Chelsea are prioritising a move for a striker ahead of the summer transfer window

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen was heavily linked for a while but is no longer under consideration

Academy graduate Tammy Abraham has emerged as a possible target

Chelsea academy graduate Tammy Abraham is ‘in the frame’ for a shock return to the club, according to recent reports.

Todd Boehly and co are prioritising a move for a striker in the upcoming transfer window as Nicolas Jackson is still young and is hardly setting things alight at Stamford Bridge. The Senegal international joined the club from Villarreal 12 months ago and scored 17 goals in his debut campaign across all competitions.

Struggling strikers is nothing new at Chelsea as that area of the pitch has been a problem area for the club for quite some time. However, it’s something they are seemingly determined to fix in the transfer window with a new era set to begin under Enzo Maresca next season.

Abraham ‘in the frame’ at Chelsea

They could bring their former player back to Stamford Bridge

A number of names have been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent times, but none more surprising than academy graduate Tammy Abraham. The 26-year-old joined the Blues at under-eight level and went on to make 82 senior appearances, scoring 30 goals in that time.

Abraham had various loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa before completing a permanent move to Serie A side Roma in 2021. There, he established himself as a regular first-team starter before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in June last year.

The striker returned to action in April, where he scored one goal and registered one assist in Roma’s final eight league games of the season. The Englishman remains under contract in Italy until the summer of 2026. According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have a £68m buyback clause for Abraham.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Abraham has scored 37 goals and registered 13 assists across all competition for Roma since his arrival in 2021.

According to Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, Abraham, who was described as 'Didier Drogba-esque' by Rio Ferdinand during his time at Stamford Bridge, is potentially still in the frame as the club ramp up their search for a striker. However, he does note that the suggestion the former Blue is high on that list is ‘tentative’, as they are thought to be battling it out with Arsenal for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Osimhen no longer under consideration

The Nigerian could be too expensive

For quite some time, Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has been the name most heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. The Nigeria international has been a standout performer in Serie A following his move from Lille in 2020, with the 25-year-old scoring over 80 goals across all competitions in the last four years.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano has ruled out a move for the Napoli man, stating that Chelsea are not working on a deal for the player this summer. In his recent column, Simon Phillips added further context to the situation highlighting the significant cost involved in any possible transfer as a key reason behind Chelsea cooling their interest.

Osimhen signed a contract extension at Napoli in December last year, with his current deal at the club running until the summer of 2026. It was reported at the time his extension includes a release clause, possibly in the region of £112m.