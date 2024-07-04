Highlights Former Colts player Daniel Muir has been arrested after his son was found safe at home.

Allegations of abuse initiated a two-week search, culminating in a police raid.

Both parents are charged with obstruction of justice, and the son is now in the care of Child Services.

Former Indianapolis Colts player Daniel Muir has been arrested after his missing teenage son was found safe at the family's home in Kokomo, Indiana.

The two-week ordeal, which began with Bryson Muir's disappearance and escalated with allegations of abuse, has now landed the 40-year-old former defensive tackle facing serious charges.

Bryson, 14, was reported missing on June 16th after he was last seen leaving a relative's home in Ohio with his mother, Kristin Muir.

According to Indiana State Police, the pair left in a car belonging to a religious organization that also owned the property where Daniel resided. A traffic stop by police shortly after their departure did not locate Bryson in the vehicle.

Concerns Mount After Disappearance

Parents' actions raise red flags

Credit: Cass County Sheriffs' Office

Concerns for Bryson's safety grew significantly when, just two days later, the Cass County Department of Child Services requested a police investigation into allegations of domestic battery against him.

The Indiana State Police stated:

When we attempted to make contact with Bryson's parents. We were initially unsuccessful. They later agreed to bring Bryson in to meet with us, but then backed out of that arrangement, which signaled an unwillingness to cooperate.

This lack of cooperation intensified the search efforts and raised troubling questions about Bryson's well-being.

The situation finally reached a turning point on Wednesday morning when Indiana State Police, acting on a search warrant, raided the Muir residence.

Thankfully, Bryson was found safe within the home. However, the ordeal appears to have taken a physical toll on the teenager, as a photo released by police showed him with a black eye.

However, before Wednesday’s developments, Bryson’s grandmother, Cheryl Wright, said the teen may have been abused by his father. Wright tipped off police about the possible abuse after finding her grandson with a black eye.

According to FOX59, Bryson's grandmother, Wright, reported the incident to the police and documented her grandson's injuries with a photograph, while stating:

His face was battered. When I got him, he had a black eye and busted lip,” Wright said. “His whole face was swollen. I can only imagine how many times he had been hit in the face for it to be like that.

Wright believes her grandson had been “brainwashed” by his parents and the religious group to which they belong.

Bryson told his grandmother that his father inflicted the injuries, but did not disclose what happened beforehand.

Bryson, son of Daniel, vanished for two weeks. He was eventually found safe, but at his own home! This raises a chilling question: Did someone close to him prevent him from leaving? The arrest of both parents on obstruction charges deepens the mystery.

While Bryson is now in the care of the Cass County Department of Child Services, the investigation into the incident continues.

Daniel faces charges of domestic battery and obstruction of justice, while his wife, Kristin, has been charged with obstruction of justice.

The police have urged anyone with information about this incident to come forward. A hotline (800-382-0689) has been set up for the public to provide any relevant information.

Source: ABC News

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.