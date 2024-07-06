Highlights Cole Beasley criticizes CeeDee Lamb's workout video, sparking Twitter debate.

Lamb defends himself, challenging Beasley to compare their route-running skills.

Both players have had solid NFL careers, but Lamb is focused on his own success.

While they both played wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb and Cole Beasley never played together. Beasley left the team after the 2018 season, and Lamb was drafted in 2020.

Still, Beasley felt the need to critique a recent clip of Lamb performing an offseason workout. Linking to the video, the former Bills wideout wrote:

Beasley was soon attacked by many on Twitter, and he attempted to clarify his comments by writing:

It was more of a shot at all these 'trainers' all over Instagram. I think Lamb is a baller.

Beasley's attempt at quieting the criticism, though, didn't stop him from being slammed by Lamb himself.

Lamb Eventually Responded to Beasley

The wideout was a First-Team All-Pro in 2023

An undrafted free agent in 2012, Cole Beasley carved out a very nice 12-year NFL career. His best season came in 2020 with the Buffalo Bills when he notched 82 receptions for 967 yards and four touchdowns, earning himself Second-Team All-Pro honors. In addition to his success on the field, Beasley is also more than willing to debate fans on social media.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In addition to his receiving skills, CeeDee Lamb is also terrific on designed handoffs. He gained 113 yards and scored two touchdowns on 14 carries last year.

After several fans compared Beasley's career to Lamb's, the former Bill felt the need to respond, writing:

Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1,000. Stop looking at stats and check the tape. As far as getting open goes…I’m confident I did that with the best of them.

At this point, Lamb caught wind of the back and forth and felt the need to weigh in, writing:

I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band. Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Cole Beasley Career Comparison Statistic CeeDee Lamb Cole Beasley Receptions 395 556 Yards 5,145 5,744 Yards Per Catch 13.0 10.3 Receiving Touchdowns 32 34 Games 66 153

Again, Beasley felt the need to respond and told Lamb to stop being sensitive. It is unlikely that Lamb will be bothered by any of the comments and will simply keep doing the things that have led him to improve reception, yardage, and touchdown totals in each of his four NFL seasons.

The Cowboys' star is currently seeking a massive contract extension and is expected to hold out of Dallas' training camp when it gets going later this month.

