Christian Wilkins signed a massive deal with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason, but he spent the first five years of his career with the Miami Dolphins. During that time, Wilkins had a front-row seat to watch Tua Tagovailoa's young career take off. The Dolphins have succeeded and struggled at times, and Tagovailoa has taken his lumps as well.

Wilkins believed in his quarterback when he was in Miami, and he still does, even though he's on a different team now. Wilkins joined the Dolphins just a year before Tua was drafted, so the two have seen their NFL careers grow up together.

Wilkins had some high praise for his former teammate, whom he spoke about on the Third and Long Podcast with Arik Armstead:

He went through his stuff, had his struggles early...But now, you know, Pro Bowl, MVP finalist and all that … I don't care what system, what scheme, or anything like that, you're still playing.

Wilkins gives his former quarterback some credit here, and he tries to quiet any suggestions that Tagovailoa is a "system quarterback". Tagovailoa struggled slightly to begin his career, but since the team hired Mike McDaniel as head coach and picked up Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to add to the receiving corps, Tagovailoa has begun to flourish.

With Tagovailoa's steady improvement, the "system quarterback" label has been tossed around, especially considering some of the talent on the offense. However, it's not always that simple. Tagovailoa excelled in a lot of ways in the 2023 season, and Wilkins says he deserves his flowers.

Tua Tagovailoa's Growth as a QB

Tagovailoa has steadily improved statistically in each year of his career

Tagovailoa was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and since then, he's started essentially every game when he's been healthy. He struggled at times during the first two seasons of his career, as he started just 21 games while dealing with injuries.

Tagovailoa dealt with brutal concussion issues in 2022, but still started in 13 games. Finally, during the 2023 season, he started in every game, the first time he achieved that feat in his career. Wilkins watched that year-by-year improvement, which mirrored his own improvement as a player:

I really had a front-row seat to Tua and his growth and his development as a player, and just as a teammate, a leader, all that... It's been cool to watch. I feel like, in a way, we kinda had similar stories.

Wilkins struggled slightly during the first two years of his career, but turned into a star and one of the best defensive linemen in the entire NFL by the end of the 2023 campaign. Tagovailoa's career has taken a similar path, as the quarterback has proven himself to be more than capable of leading the Dolphins' offense after some questionable play in 2020 and 2021.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tua Tagovailoa has seen his passing yardage production rise by an average of 936.7 yards each year, which speaks to both his increasing effectiveness and availability.

That growth and development Tagovailoa underwent was noticeable. While the stat sheet doesn't say everything about a player, by looking at Tagvailoa's year-by-year numbers, the improvement is clear as day. He's grown in almost every part of the game, and has helped make the Dolphins' offense the most electric in the league.

Tua Tagovailoa's Stats By Year Year Completion % Yards Yards/Att TDs Passer Rating 2020 64.1 1,814 6.3 11 87.1 2021 67.8 2,653 6.8 16 90.1 2022 64.8 3,548 8.9 25 105.5 2023 69.3 4,624 8.3 29 101.1

It's clear from the statistics that Tagovailoa has shown growth every year he's been in the league. His completion percentage, passing yards, yards per attempt, passing touchdowns, and passer rating all went up significantly starting in his third year, and carrying on into his fourth year in 2023, when he led the NFL in passing yards.

His 2022 season was remarkable in many respects, as Tagovailoa led the NFL in touchdown percentage (6.3), yards per attempt (8.9), adjusted yards per attempt (9.2), yards per completion (13.7), passer rating (105.5), and net yards gained per attempt (8.04). Finishing atop the league in all of those major categories goes to show just how far he has come, as Wilkins said:

So, definitely shout out to him, just the things he's been able to do and accomplish...It was just cool to have a front-row seat to watching his development as a player.

Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract after being drafted. The young quarterback had his fifth-year option picked up by Miami, and he'll play the 2024 season on a $23,171,000 salary, which is fully guaranteed.

He'll be a free agent after the 2024 season, but signs are pointing towards an extension between the two sides, which is great news for a Miami team that has been hemorrhaging talent this offseason. If the Dolphins feel the same way Wilkins does, which they seem to, we'll likely see Tagovailoa in a Dolphins uniform for many years to come.

