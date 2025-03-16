Former England international John Fashanu is out on bail after being arrested in Nigeria and is suing the police for £100,000. The 62-year-old has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of five different crimes, including criminal conspiracy, threat to life, intimidation, trespass, and obtaining by false pretence in Nigeria.

Fashanu's wife Vivian and lawyer Chinyere Chigbu were also arrested in what the defendant has claimed to be a civil dispute involving land. The trio are now suing the police for compensation over the treatment they suffered, which is said to have taken place over the course of four days.

Fashanu Arrested Over Land Dispute

The former striker now resides in Nigeria where the incident took place

According to a report from the Mirror, Fashanu, who is also the former host of popular British television show Gladiators, accepted an offer from investors worth £500,000 for a piece of land said to be 22 acres. Upon learning that investors had dispatched workers to erect a boundary fence on the property, Fashanu and his attorney launched an investigation.

According to his claims, they discovered the workers were under police protection, and both Fashanu and his lawyer were detained after agreeing to accompany officers to the station for clarification. Fashanu accused the police of subjecting him to “arrest, detention and inhuman treatment” for roughly three hours on December 16, along with “subsequent intermittent constraints of his personal liberty” until December 19.

Additionally, he alleged that his wife, Vivian, was wrongfully apprehended when she accompanied him to the station, and he asserted that his rights were severely violated when officers confiscated his mobile phone, which he described as a “gross unconstitutional violation.”

Fashanu Claim's Arrest Cost Him Nigeria Job

The former striker believes he was in contention for the role

Not only has the incident impacted Fashanu personally, but the 62-year-old is also said to have suffered from a professional standpoint too, as he claims that he was in contention to become the Nigerian national team head coach before being embroiled in the controversy.

Earlier this month, Fashanu attended a hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the judge decided to postpone the case until April 10. Fashanu submitted the court documents under the title "Ambassador Fashanu," a distinction granted to him by the Nigerian government in recognition of his role as a sports and tourism ambassador. In his legal action, he has filed claims against 12 defendants, which include the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector General of Police, the Police Service Commission, as well as the police commissioner, deputy commissioner, chief superintendent, and deputy superintendent of Abuja.

Fashanu is most well-known as a player for his time as part of Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang,' who he turned out for over the course of 8 years. He also had spells at Millwall and Aston Villa and was once labelled as one of the hardest players that ex-Arsenal captain Tony Adams ever played against.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fashanu made 282 appearances in the English top flight.

He made his England debut in 1989, in a 0-0 draw with Chile. His only other appearance came as a substitute in a 2-0 win over Scotland. His brother, Justin, was also the first openly homosexual footballer in the UK, but sadly took his own life at the age of 37.

